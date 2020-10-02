In Profile: NBC News Edition

NBC newsers Josh Mankiewicz, Keith Morrison, and Chuck Todd are featured in this week’s In Profile.

Mankiewicz and his brother Ben Mankiewicz (of Turner Classic Movies fame) spoke with Deadline about “Growing up Mankiewicz.” Many who are either involved in or followers of news and politics may remember that their father Frank Mankiewicz was RFK’s press secretary and the former NPR chief.

Deadline: Josh, a question about Dateline going into the 29th season. True crime is now more popular than ever — what do you make of that?

J. Mankiewicz: I sure didn’t see it coming. When we started doing crime, not only was I not terribly interested in doing it, but I didn’t think this was going to last. And then I did a couple and thought, “Well, this is great.” Reporting is reporting, writing is writing, and storytelling is storytelling. And this works because it’s storytelling. We do not begin the story by saying, “Here’s a guy accused of killing his wife, but it turned out it was my next-door neighbor. Now stick around for an hour and 15 minutes.” We lead you through it.

Ultimately, though, we’re bound by the truth, and we tell the story the way it happened, and if somebody’s not guilty, then they’re not guilty. So I think there’s an audience out there that loves storytelling. I also think there’s an audience out there that likes seeing the system working the way it’s supposed to. And that certainly happens more often than not on Dateline.