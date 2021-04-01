In Profile: Bream, Hillyard, Gutfeld

NBC News correspondent Vaughn Hillyard recently spoke with his hometown paper The Arizona Republic about covering politics and his home state of Arizona on TV news: “Politics can get mired in this cynicism and dysfunction so often that I think what I do enjoy about it is the humanity that can and should be brought out from it, and the voices that should drive our political stories, whether it’s on the Navajo Nation or whether it is how to own a farm.”

Fox News @ Night anchor Shannon Bream spoke with The Christian Post about her new book The Women of the Bible Speak ahead of Easter Sunday. When asked what inspired her to write the book, Bream responded: “The Bible is full of incredible stories about all kinds of women. Some were highly esteemed, others were outcasts — but all of them were important to God. I was encouraged and inspired by all of them, and challenged in different ways with regard to my own faith. I’ve known these stories my whole life, but by studying them in a more in-depth way I saw them with fresh eyes. My hope is that by going along on their journeys, flaws and all, readers will see that God was working through each of their lives, just as He is in ours today.”

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld was profiled by Bloomberg in advance of his new late-night talk show which launches next week. On how his show will distinguish itself from late night programs on the other networks, he said: “They are covering the same turf. They are getting all their sustenance from the same buffet. That leaves a whole swath for me to pick apart.”