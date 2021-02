Fox News released a 30-second PSA this morning, featuring Harris Faulkner, Steve Doocy, Dana Perino, and John Roberts. Each person who appears in the clip touts how Americans have been making progress in the fight against the coronavirus, but to continue that fight continuing to wear a mask, practice good social distancing habits, and get the vaccine as soon as they’re able.

Hopefully their viewers will heed this advice.

“We’re all in this together,” says Roberts.

WATCH:

