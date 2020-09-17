In Light of the Pandemic, Tonight’s CNN Town Hall Featuring Joe Biden Will Be ‘Drive-In’ Style

It seems as though 2020 is channeling 1960 in regard to the number of drive-ins that are resurfacing across the country.

CNN will take the “drive-in” to a whole new level this evening—hosting the first political drive-in town hall of the 2020 presidential election tonight at 8 p.m. ET.

It’s just another way in which the Joe Biden presidential campaign (and Americans in general) are adapting to life during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Biden, the 2020 Democratic presidential nominee, will face questions from Pennsylvania voters in this “unique” setup in the parking lot of PNC Field in Moosic, Pa.

Anderson Cooper will moderate.

How will this work? A total of 35 cars will file into the parking lot, where a stage and monitors have been set up, and audience members and cars will be spaced out to comply with social distancing guidelines, according to CNN vp of special events Kate Lunger.

“In these extraordinary times, we’re taking these extraordinary measures to try to bring the presidential campaign to the people, which has obviously been very difficult because campaigning is difficult, if not near impossible,” added CNN vp of political and special events programming Mark Preston.

There will be about 100 people in attendance at PNC Field, which is the home of the minor league baseball team the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. The event location is a short drive from Biden’s childhood home in Scranton, Pa.

The town hall will be Biden’s first prime-time town hall since accepting the Democratic nomination for president in August. President Donald Trump participated in an ABC News town hall this past Tuesday.

