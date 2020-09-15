Hurricane Sally Is Approaching the Gulf Coast, and These TV Newsers Are Reporting From the Ground

Hurricane Sally is presently a Category 1 storm approaching the Mississippi Gulf Coast and is expected to make landfall between Tuesday and Wednesday, impacting Louisiana, Mississippi, Florida, Alabama and the Florida Panhandle.

In its 1 p.m. ET advisory, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) says Sally is inching its way toward the Northern Gulf Coast … “historic life-threatening flooding likely along portions of the Northern Gulf Coast.”

At this time, it’s about 60 miles east of the mouth of the Mississippi River, and 105 miles south of Mobile, Ala. Sally is moving northwest is presently moving at just two miles per hour with maximum sustained winds of 80 miles per hour (Category 1 hurricane).

Two miles per hour is slower than the average human walking pace. TWC meteorologist Paul Goodloe gives us an example.

We’ve got a while til this makes landfall.

The Weather Channel has the most substantial presence on the ground of any news network.

Mike Seidel is in Bay St. Louis, Ms. Paul Goodloe is in Gulf Shores, Ala. Jim Cantore and Jordan Steele are both in Gulfport, Ms.

Getting pretty nasty on the bay side of Pensacola Beach. #Sally pic.twitter.com/t8LEiL7Obn — Jim Cantore (@JimCantore) September 15, 2020

Reynolds Wolf is in Mobile. Felicia Combs is in New Orleans. Stephanie Abrams and Tevin Wooten are in Pascagoula, Ms.

We’re LIVE in the field tracking Hurricane #Sally. Stick with The Weather Channel as we monitor this storm throughout the night. pic.twitter.com/tNsq7IzuXD — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) September 15, 2020

Gulf of Mexico wave action in Gulf Shores, AL… pic.twitter.com/gf6myac8NW — Stephanie Abrams (@StephanieAbrams) September 15, 2020

TWC’s Mark Eliot with a wild piece of infomation:

Rain from #Sally is staggering. Not counting what already fell, expect AT LEAST 136.2 trillion gallons. That fills:

20 million Olympic pools

49000 empire state bldgs

82mil Washington monuments OR

1.4mil us capital domes

Weighs 56.8 billion tons

See you 5p-9p E. with @mikebettes pic.twitter.com/W68Ez5XHEA — Mark Elliot (@twcMarkElliot) September 15, 2020

TWC is starting to run out of names … and we’re only halfway through the month of September.

September is the most active month of hurricane season… And we have the development to prove it! With #Paulette, #Rene, #Sally, #Teddy, and #Vicky all in the Atlantic, #Wilfred is our last remaining name before we move to the Greek alphabet, only previously needed in 2005. pic.twitter.com/BFK6QyRHke — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) September 15, 2020

ABC News chief meteorologist Ginger Zee is reporting Mobile, where conditions are worsening. This tweet is from 1 p.m. ET:

My new friend Judy in Mobile let us come watch Mobile Bay rip from her lawn— with those persistent East winds, flooding already happening on some roads south of mobile. I’ll have the #Sally forecast on @ABCWorldNews pic.twitter.com/tgLzzxbJxK — Ginger Zee (@Ginger_Zee) September 15, 2020

In addition to Zee, ABC News has meteorologist Rob Marciano on the ground in Pensacola, and multi-platform reporter Elwyn Lopez will be in Louisiana on the latest.

Fox News correspondents Casey Stegall and Ray Bogan will be reporting live from New Orleans, and correspondent Leland Vittert is on the ground in Mobile.

Additional contributions will be provided by correspondents Ashley Strohmier, Charles Watson, Jonathan Hunt and Aishah Hasnie from various locations throughout Alabama and Mississippi. Senior meteorologist Janice Dean and Adam Klotz will provide continuous updates from Fox News New York headquarters.

NBC News has Sam Brock in Pensacola, Fla., and Morgan Chesky in Mobile, while MSNBC has Chris Jansing also reporting from Mobile, and Ali Velshi reporting from Orange Beach, Ala.

Tropical Storm Sally is expected to make landfall as a hurricane somewhere along the LA/MS/AL coastline late Tuesday. I’m heading there to cover it. — Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi) September 14, 2020

This is where Velshi is heading:

Water is quickly rising in Orange Beach, AL from storm surge ahead of Hurricane #Sally.

📸: Zack Orrell pic.twitter.com/JacVpQq2uK — Jennifer Lambers ⛈ (@jnlamberswx) September 15, 2020

NBC News Digital is tracking Hurricane Sally as it approaches the Gulf Coast in a constantly updating interactive with the latest storm projections.

For CBS News, David Begnaud in Pensacola Beach, and Manuel Bojorquez is Mobile. Both are reporting for all CBS News broadcasts and platforms, including CBS This Morning, the CBS Evening News and CBSN.

CBS This Morning will begin the network’s coverage from New York tomorrow with the team of correspondents reporting from the Gulf Coast, while CBS News meteorologist and climate specialist Jeff Berardelli delivers the latest forecast from New York.

The CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell will provide the latest forecast from WCBS-TV chief weathercaster Lonnie Quinn and on-the-ground coverage from the Gulf Coast.

CBSN, CBS News’ free 24/7 streaming news platform, will deliver live up-to-the-minute reporting as Hurricane Sally approaches and makes landfall with CBS News correspondents and affiliates reporting the latest updates from the field. CBSN will also provide hyper-local updates via CBSN local streaming channels.

CBS Newspath, CBS News’ newsgathering organization providing news and information to 200+ CBS affiliates nationwide and to broadcasters around the world, will feature coverage from Skyler Henry in Biloxi, Ms., and Nancy Chen in Fort Walton Beach, Fla.

Over at CNN, as of publication time, Ed Lavandera, Gary Tuchmann and Polo Sandoval are moving around the Gulf Coast covering Sally for CNN U.S.; and Gustavo Valdes and Yilber Vega are in the region for CNN en Espanol.

Univision News has two teams covering hurricane Sally. Univision News national correspondent Francisco Cobos reports from the Florida Panhandle and Univision News correspondent Juan Carlos Gonzalez reports from Alabama. Their reports will air on Noticiero Univision evening and late night newscasts, as well as Univision’s early morning program Despierta América and its daily newsmagazine Primer Impacto.

In addition, Univision’s chief meteorologist Albert Martínez provides the latest updates and forecasts on Sally, its strength and path. UnivisionNoticias.com will also be convering the latest on the hurricane.

Comments