Hurricane Ida Is Pummeling South Louisiana, and Here’s Who Is Reporting From the Field

Our worst fears have been realized: Hurricane Ida has hit Louisiana as a Category 4 hurricane. It’s already one of the most powerful hurricanes in the history of a state that has seen far too many.

What makes this ordeal even more tragic is that this is transpiring on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.

The Weather Channel announced early Sunday where its on-air meteorologists are stationed.

Here’s who is representing the other TV news outlets on the ground:

Fox News, which ironically is launching a weather news-themed streaming service later this year, will have a presence on the ground. Some of the weather newsers hired for the streaming service are getting off to an early, pre-launch start. Fox Weather correspondent Steve Bender reporting live from Lafayette, La. with Fox Weather’s storm chaser Will Nunley reporting from Gulfport, Miss. and multimedia journalist Robert Ray from Morgan City, La. Meteorologists Rick Reichmuth and Adam Klotz will be covering live from the Fox Weather Center in New York. At 8 p.m. this evening, FNC will feature a special, live breaking news hour dedicated to Hurricane Ida coverage anchored by Trace Gallagher.

Additionally, Fox News Channel correspondents Mike Tobin, Jeff Paul, Caroline Shively and Eben Brown will be live from New Orleans, while Casey Stegall will be in Baton Rouge, Fox Weather multimedia reporters Rebekah Castor and Jiovanni Lieggi will be in Biloxi.

ABC News Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee and Correspondent Victor Oquendo report from New Orleans, with Chief National Correspondent Matt Gutman in Baton Rouge, and Correspondent Trevor Ault in Lafayette.

ABC News Live, the network’s 24-hour streaming news channel, will have extensive coverage featuring continuous reports from ABC News’ team of correspondents and meteorologists, live coverage from ABC affiliates in the affected region, and multiple raw, live feeds of the storm.

Monday, August 30 beginning at 7:30 a.m. ET, ABC News Live Anchor Diane Macedo will lead the channel’s coverage, joined by WABC-TV meteorologist Brittany Bell and ABC News’ team of correspondents and meteorologists in the field.

will lead the channel’s coverage, joined by WABC-TV meteorologist and ABC News’ team of correspondents and meteorologists in the field. Comprehensive coverage will be available on Hulu, The Roku Channel, YouTube TV, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon’s news app on Fire tablets and Fire TV devices, Xumo, Sling TV, fuboTV, Haystack News, Facebook, Twitter, ABCNews.com, the ABC News and ABC mobile apps, and standalone ABC News Live apps on Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku and Apple TV.

ABC News Radio is providing twice hourly updates and live coverage as events warrant with ABC News Correspondent Jim Ryan reporting from New Orleans, LA. ABC Audio’s daily news podcast Start Here will feature hurricane coverage Monday morning.

reporting from New Orleans, LA. ABC Audio’s daily news podcast Start Here will feature hurricane coverage Monday morning. ABC NewsOne, the affiliate news service of ABC News, will provide full coverage from the storm zone with Multi-Platform Reporter Elizabeth Schulze and ABC13 Houston Reporter T.J. Parker reporting from New Orleans. NewsOne provides news content and services for more than 200 ABC affiliates and international news partners.

World News Tonight anchor David Muir will anchor a special edition of the broadcast Sunday night as Hurricane Ida makes landfall and the deadline for the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan is hours away. Zee, Gutman, Oquendo and Ault join from the hurricane zone.

On Monday morning, Good Morning America will feature full team coverage led by Zee live from the hurricane zone.

For CBS News, Omar Villafranca is in New Orleans; Janet Shamlian is in Lafayette, Mireya Villareal is in Houma; and Jonathan Vigliotti is in Baton Rouge. David Begnaud will also report from Louisiana.

Tonight’s CBS Weekend News will include the latest news on Ida and the storm’s impact, including the forecast from CBS News climate specialist Jeff Berardelli.

CBSN, CBS News’ 24/7 streaming news service, is providing ongoing coverage from CBS News correspondents in the field and local reporters from CBS stations in Louisiana. CBSN anchor and CBS News correspondent Vladimir Duthiers will anchor coverage from Baton Rouge beginning tomorrow. Click here to watch CBSN.

Monday’s CBS This Morning will have the latest reporting from the correspondents in Louisiana. Vladimir Duthiers leads the broadcast from Baton Rouge.

Monday’s CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell will have the latest news on Ida and clean-up efforts across Louisiana from the team of correspondents.

CBS News Radio will provide the latest coverage, including reports from correspondent Jim Krasula in New Orleans and WWL Radio reporter Dave Cowan. CBS Newspath will offer reports from correspondent Michael George in New Orleans.

CBS’ KTVT in Dallas-Fort Worth has sent a team to Beaumont, TX to cover evacuees. From there, once Ida makes landfall, they’ll travel east into the damage zone and cover recovery and cleanup efforts.

CBS’ WFOR in Miami has reporter Ted Scouten and photojournalist Dave Agudelo embedded with the South Florida Urban Search and Rescue team.

NBC News and MSNBC will continue to provide the latest information and tracking of Hurricane Ida, with coverage across NBC News, MSNBC, NBC News NOW and NBCNews.com.

On tonight’s NBC Nightly News, NBC News senior national correspondent Tom Llamas will co-anchor from New Orleans and NBC News senior Washington correspondent Hallie Jackson will co-anchor from D.C.

They will be joined by: Today weather and feature anchor Al Roker from New Orleans. NBC News correspondent Morgan Chesky from Houma, La. NBC News national correspondent Miguel Almaguer from Baton Rouge. NBC News correspondent Shaq Brewster from Gulfport, Miss. NBC News correspondent Sam Brock from Baton Rouge.

MSNBC will provide live special coverage of Hurricane Ida throughout the night. MSNBC host Ali Velshi will provide the latest developments on-the-ground in New Orleans.

Derick Van Dam, Jason Carroll , Ed Lavandera , Nadia Romero , and Brian Todd are reporting from the ground for CNN.