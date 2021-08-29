Weather

Hurricane Ida Is Poised to Pummel Gulf Coast, and Here’s Who Is Reporting From the Scene

By A.J. Katz 

Hurricane Ida is poised to strike Southern Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast on Sunday afternoon, which just so happens to be the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, a tragic event which led to the deaths of more than 1,800 people and changed the city of New Orleans and region forever.

Like it always does, The Weather Channel (and other cable news networks) will have crews stretched out across the region as the horrific Category 4 hurricane approaches mainland.

For TWC, Jim Cantore, Reynolds Wolf and Paul Goodloe are stationed in New Orleans. Stephanie Abrams, Charles Peek, and Mike Seidel are in Morgan City, southwest of New Orleans and where the eye appears to be heading towards (as of Sunday morning). Jacqui Jeras is in Baton Rouge, the state’s capital which is west and north of NOLA, while Tevin Wooten and Justin Michaels are on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

 

Here’s what Ida looks like (path-wise) as of 10 a.m. ET/9 a.m. local time Sunday. The storm is forecasted to strike mainland Sunday late-afternoon.

Storm surge flooding is already ongoing in some parts of the state, notably Grand Isle, LA, on Sunday morning:

We’ll continue to update this post throughout the day.

