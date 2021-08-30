Weather

Hurricane Ida Coverage Update: Jim Cantore Tries to Report From Canal Street; Roof Flies Off Hospital; Al Roker Shuts Down Critics

By A.J. Katz 

After making landfall in Port Fourchon, La., as a Category 4 hurricane Sunday afternoon, Hurricane Ida has weakened to a Cat 3 with maximum sustained winds of 125 miles per hour winds. Ida is moving toward the northwest near 10 miles per hour, and a turn toward the north is expected overnight. This is according to a 7 p.m. ET Sunday update from the National Hurricane Center.

Here’s what Port Fourchon looks like now.

As of 7 p.m. ET (6 p.m. local time), the eye of the hurricane is located 25 miles southwest of New Orleans, and while the eye will not hit the Crescent City, conditions there will worsen quickly and significantly this evening.

LaPlace, La., which is west of New Orleans, is having significant problems this evening:

Back to New Orleans, here’s Jim Cantore attempting to report from Canal Street.

 

Al Roker is also in New Orleans, and is clapping back at some haters, saying “I will drop them like a bag of dirt.”

What’s the problem? Well, on Sunday morning, he checked in on Jonathan Capehart‘s MSNBC program, and told him, “folks are saying ‘Why is NBC putting him out there?’ I volunteered to come out here. This is what I do. I’ve done this for 40 years …”

More Ida coverage notes to come … 

