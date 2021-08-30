Hurricane Ida Coverage Update: Jim Cantore Tries to Report From Canal Street; Roof Flies Off Hospital; Al Roker Shuts Down Critics

After making landfall in Port Fourchon, La., as a Category 4 hurricane Sunday afternoon, Hurricane Ida has weakened to a Cat 3 with maximum sustained winds of 125 miles per hour winds. Ida is moving toward the northwest near 10 miles per hour, and a turn toward the north is expected overnight. This is according to a 7 p.m. ET Sunday update from the National Hurricane Center.

Here’s what Port Fourchon looks like now.

As of 7 p.m. ET (6 p.m. local time), the eye of the hurricane is located 25 miles southwest of New Orleans, and while the eye will not hit the Crescent City, conditions there will worsen quickly and significantly this evening.

You can see the bands wrapped around the eye and eye wall from #Ida really well on radar. These bands will have the strongest winds in the system. Stay safe y’all! #mswx #lawx pic.twitter.com/8kJRwLLkKQ — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) August 29, 2021

LaPlace, La., which is west of New Orleans, is having significant problems this evening:

Really horrible flooding here in LaPlace, LA at 6pm. Pressure down to 982.2mb. Now trapped by the floodwaters at the Motel 6 but safe and have high ground. #lawx #wxtwitter #HurricaneIda @spann pic.twitter.com/WEPdSaYL5T — Weather Intercepts (@Wx_Intercepts) August 29, 2021

Back to New Orleans, here’s Jim Cantore attempting to report from Canal Street.

LIVE in New Orleans, @JimCantore stands in the middle of #Ida‘s fierce winds. pic.twitter.com/ATuoiNJPcR — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) August 29, 2021

WATCH: A roof flies off a hospital in Galliano, Louisiana. #Ida Nearly 500,000 customers are currently without power in the state, and that number will likely rise. pic.twitter.com/NxX0bVlq7n — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) August 29, 2021

Al Roker is also in New Orleans, and is clapping back at some haters, saying “I will drop them like a bag of dirt.”

What’s the problem? Well, on Sunday morning, he checked in on Jonathan Capehart‘s MSNBC program, and told him, “folks are saying ‘Why is NBC putting him out there?’ I volunteered to come out here. This is what I do. I’ve done this for 40 years …”

.@alroker has a message for those who think he’s too old to stand outside in a hurricane! #SundayShow pic.twitter.com/v2RD6xA7ku — The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart (@TheSundayShow) August 29, 2021

More Ida coverage notes to come …