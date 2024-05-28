How the News Networks Are Preparing for the Trump Trial Verdict

As closing arguments are delivered in lower Manhattan, the first of four criminal trials confronting former President Donald Trump is officially entering its endgame. The major news networks have offered robust coverage of the hush money trial for nearly six weeks, despite the lack of live video or audio feeds from the courtroom.

Once the decision goes to the jury, a historic verdict could be delivered within the week. And news outlets are already positioning themselves for reporting the historic—and hugely consequential—outcome.

ABC News

Advertisement

ABC News will be ready to go on air with a special report when the verdict comes in.

ABC News Live plans to simulcast the breaking news and stream additional context and analysis.

CBS News

Both CBS News and CBS News 24/7 will launch a special report timed to the announcement of the verdict.

Chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa, chief legal correspondent Jan Crawford and chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett are among the experts who will analyze the verdict alongside CBS anchors.

CNBC

Eamon Javers will cover the verdict on the cable channel, while Dan Mangan and Kevin Breuninger will follow the outcome on CNBC Digital.

CNN

Live special coverage across the network’s platforms will be provided when a verdict is.

CNN will use its team of legal and political experts for its on-air coverage and its correspondents and reporters on the ground will provide crucial context for this historical moment.

Fox News

Shannon Bream , chief legal correspondent and anchor of Fox News Sunday, will describe the scene from her station at the courtroom or overflow room, while Eric Shawn and Nate Foy are on site outside the courtroom.

, chief legal correspondent and anchor of Fox News Sunday, will describe the scene from her station at the courtroom or overflow room, while and are on site outside the courtroom. Fox Business Network correspondent Lydia Hu and legal contributors Trey Gowdy, Andy McCarthy, Jonathan Turley and Kerri Urbahn are also on the ground to cover the verdict’s aftermath.

NBC News

NBC and NBC News Now will air an extended special report anchored by Savannah Guthrie and Lester Holt .

and . NBCNews.com’s live blog will provide up-to-the-minute details from the courthouse. NBC News Now anchor Tom Llamas will recap events via a one-hour special streaming the night of the verdict at 9 p.m. ET.

will recap events via a one-hour special streaming the night of the verdict at 9 p.m. ET. NBC News correspondents and analysts offering context for the verdict include Laura Jarrett, Vaughn Hillyard, Yasmin Vossoughian, Dasha Burns and Lisa Rubin. Additionally, Steve Patterson, Shaq Brewster and other NBC News embeds will speak with voters in such battleground states as Arizona and Wisconsin.

NewsNation

Connell McShane will anchor NewsNation Now live from the courthouse from 3 to 5 p.m. starting May 28 through the announcement of the verdict. He’ll be joined by chief Washington anchor Leland Vittert for post-verdict coverage.

will anchor NewsNation Now live from the courthouse from 3 to 5 p.m. starting May 28 through the announcement of the verdict. He’ll be joined by chief Washington anchor for post-verdict coverage. Additional coverage and commentary will be provided by national correspondent Caitlyn Becker, Washington correspondent Kellie Meyer, senior correspondent Laura Ingle, political contributors Mick Mulvaney, George Will and Sean Spicer, legal analyst Jesse Weber, chief Washington correspondent Blake Burman and The Hill Sunday’s Chris Stirewalt.

PBS NewsHour

NewsHour correspondent William Brangham will be in the New York courtroom for closing arguments and the announcement of the verdict. Leading legal voices will be on hand for additional analysis.

Spectrum News