Hoda Kotb Tests Positive for Covid, Says She Is Feeling Good and Isolating at Home

Today co-host Hoda Kotb is the latest TV newser to disclose that she has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Kotb says she is vaccinated and has received her booster shot, adding that she is feeling good and is currently isolating at home.

Thx for well wishes! Feeling good.. ❤️ cant wait to see you all when I am in the clear! Xo — Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) January 6, 2022

Craig Melvin announced the news Thursday on Today.

Hoda Kotb has tested positive for COVID-19. She tells us she’s doing just fine, and we look forward to having her back soon. pic.twitter.com/pT1VV5cqPR — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 6, 2022

News of Kotb’s positive tests comes roughly 12 hours after CNBC anchor Shepard Smith disclosed on-air that he recently tested positive, and is experiencing Covid-related symptoms.

Fellow NBC personalities Seth Meyers and Jimmy Fallon have also tested positive in recent days. Meyers tested positive on Tuesday and canceled shows for the rest of this week. Fallon said he tested positive at the beginning of his show’s holiday break and appears to have recovered. Both also said they are vaccinated and received booster doses.

We expect to hear more on-air personalities announce their positive tests in the coming days and weeks.