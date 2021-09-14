Hoda Kotb Is Launching a New Podcast

Hoda Kotb and NBC’s Today show are launching a new original podcast, Making Space with Hoda Kotb. The eight-episode series debuts with two episodes next Monday, Sept. 20.

Kotb’s first podcast will focus on the importance of “making space” in life to find happiness. Each week, the Today show co-host will hear from guests who share personal stories of perseverance and triumph.

In the premiere episode, Pastor Michael Todd of the Transformation Church in Tulsa, will join Kotb for a discussion about the power of life transformation. Then, best-selling author Suleika Jaouad will detail her experience surviving a deadly cancer diagnosis and what she learned from her journey. Jaouad’s partner, Academy Award-winning musician Jon Batiste, will also join the interview.

New subsequent episodes will be released each Monday on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and wherever podcasts are available. Guests will include best-selling authors Mitch Albom and Anne Lamott, with additional names to be announced in the coming weeks.