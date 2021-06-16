Here’s Who Went to Brian Stelter’s Book Party

Book parties are back!

CNN’s Brian Stelter (and his wife, NY1’s Jamie Stelter) co-hosted a gathering on Tuesday evening to celebrate the paperback release of his book, Hoax: Donald Trump, Fox News, and the Dangerous Distortion of Truth.

A number of CNN talent and executives (and people who cover them) congregated at As Is bar in Hell’s Kitchen, Manhattan for the festivities.

In addition to the Stelters, we spotted CNN Newsroom anchors Alisyn Camerota, Victor Blackwell, Ana Cabrera, and Poppy Harlow; Early Start co-anchors Laura Jarrett and Christine Romans; At This Hour anchor Kate Bolduan, NY1 anchor Pat Kiernan, CNN senior media reporter Oliver Darcy, CNN digital chief Andrew Morse, HLN chief/CNN evp Ken Jautz, CNN political analyst/anchor Jon Avlon, and his wife PBS Firing Line host Margaret Hoover.

Stelter’s CNN media team colleagues Oliver Darcy, Alex Koppelman, An Phung Kerry Flynn, and Reliable Sources ep Jon Auerbach were there.

And CNN chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin made a cameo as well.