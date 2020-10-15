Here’s Who Rocked Purple This Morning in a Show of Support for LGBTQ Young People

GLAAD’s Spirit Day campaign is back for its 11th year, and TV newsers are once again marking the day by wearing purple in a united stand against bullying and to show support for LGBTQ young people.

The color purple symbolizes spirit on the rainbow flag.

Since 2010, CNBC has participated in Spirit Day, and this year is once again leading news networks with its participation. The network’s anchors and reporters from around the globe will wear purple on Spirit Day. The CNBC logo will appear in purple all day on-air, on CNBC.com, and on social media.

CNBC is running a Spirit Day ad on its network with the OUT@NBCUNIVERSAL employee resource group.

Today CNBC and @NBCUniversal are going purple to take a stand and raise awareness against bullying and support LGBTQ youth on #SpiritDay. #prideNBCU pic.twitter.com/8S4LxQgCxq — CNBC (@CNBC) October 15, 2020

Andrew Ross Sorkin, Becky Quick, Joe Kernen this morning on Squawk Box:

In addition to CNBC, on-air talent from Today Show, GMA, The View, MSNBC, CNN New Day, CBS This Morning, Telemundo Un Nuevo Dia, Univision’s Despierta América, NFL Network, and elsewhere are going purple throughout the day.

MSNBC’s Ali Velshi notes Spirit Day:

#LQBTQ youth face disproportionate bullying & harassment just because of who they are. Stand against it – and WITH them – today by wearing purple to signal your support for gay youth. And use #SpiritDay in your posts. This isn’t politics. It’s dignity & human rights. — Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi) October 15, 2020

Velshi’s friend and colleague Stephanie Ruhle:

The team at NFL Network’s Good Morning Football

Gayle King on CBS This Morning:

John Berman and Alisyn Camerota this morning on New Day.

T.J. Holmes, Robin Roberts and Amy Robach on GMA.

Whoopi Goldberg on The View:

