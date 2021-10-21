Here’s Who Is Wearing Purple on Thursday in Show of Support for LGBTQ+ Youth

On Thursday, TV news networks and specific shows, as well as streaming services, landmarks, sports leagues and various other organizations are taking part in 2021 GLAAD Spirit Day, the world’s largest and most visible LGBTQ+ anti-bullying campaign.

Anchors and correspondents across NBCUniversal News Group — including NBC News, MSNBC, CNBC, and NBC News Digital — are wearing purple on Spirit Day; including Today’s news anchor Craig Melvin.

Stephanie Ruhle also wore purple this morning on MSNBC.

CNBC’s logo is also going purple on-air and online in honor of the anti-bullying campaign. Here are Andrew Ross Sorkin, Becky Quick and Brian Sullivan sporting purple this morning on Squawk Box.

David Faber and Julia Boorstin are two of the many CNBC talent also wearing purple today:

CNBC, a longtime GLAAD Spirit Day participant, and its sibling networks at NBCU aren’t the only TV news outlets set to mark the day. Several Disney/ABC shows are participating in Spirit Day, including Good Morning America (as shown above), GMA3, The View, the streaming service ABC News Live/Prime, The Tamron Hall Show, and Live with Kelly and Ryan. ABC World News Tonight with David Muir will also feature Spirit Day within its America Strong segment.

NFL Network is also participating in the event, as evidenced by Good Morning Football co-host Courtney Fallon.

As is CBS Mornings’ co-host Gayle King:

Spanish-language networks, shows, and streaming services set to participate in Spirit Day include Despierta América, El Gordo y la Flaca, Hoy Día, LATV, Pantaya, Primer Impacto, Telemundo, and Univision.

Below, Telemundo Hoy Día anchor Arantxa Loizaga is shown below speaking with GLAAD comms director Monica Trasandes about Spirit Day.

Fox & Friends hosts Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade are wearing a shade of purple today, as are Dana Perino, FBN’s Madison Alworth and others.

Norah O’Donnell wore purple on the CBS Evening News.