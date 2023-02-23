Here’s What You Need to Know About CNBC’s Last Call

CNBC announced that the premiere date for its new nightly business show Last Call will be on Wednesday, March 8, at 7 p.m. ET.

Brian Sullivan anchors the weeknight show, which fills the hole left by the cancellation of The News with Shepard Smith.

The network describes Last Call as a fast-paced, entertaining live business show that offers CNBC viewers the stories behind the numbers.

The show will also feature influential newsmakers from the world of business and politics and a panel of notable heavy hitters that will break down the day’s events and give an inside look at the top stories that matter to viewers wanting to get ahead of the game.

“I’m incredibly excited to be a part of Last Call,” said Sullivan. “It is such a critical time for business, the economy, and the American people. We are going to bring the audience something they won’t get anywhere else but CNBC: the money angle on the biggest stories and headlines. Policy, politics, markets, culture, and even sports are all fair game. I can’t wait.”

CNBC Business News svp Dan Colarusso said, “Last Call is about spotting tomorrow’s opportunities and finding new perspectives on the action. We don’t stop thinking about money just because the market has closed.”

Last Call ep, Maxwell Meyers, added, “There’s financial news, which impacts your portfolio, and there’s business news, which impacts how you live your life. ‘Last Call’ will focus in on the latter, making our audience smarter about the people and companies changing our lives.”

A CNBC mainstay, Sullivan has served as an anchor and senior national correspondent for the network covering some of the country’s biggest stories. Most recently, he was the anchor of CNBC’s weekday early-morning show Worldwide Exchange, and co-anchor of the afternoon program Power Lunch. He is also a frequent guest on MSNBC’s Morning Joe.