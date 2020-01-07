Here’s the R-Rated Nickname Charlie Rose Was Given at CBS This Morning

Remember Charlie Rose? The disgraced former CBS Newser who was fired from the network in Nov. 2017 after 8 women accused him of sexual harassment, admitted in a Nov. 2019 deposition made public yesterday that his relationships with employees were “inappropriate.”

The recent deposition was part of a May 4, 2018 complaint filed in New York County court by a trio of women who once worked with Rose: Former female CBS employees, Katherine Brooks Harris, and Yuqing “Chelsea” Wei, as well as former executive assistant Sydney McNeal. According to a report in The Washington Post, the women reached settlements with CBS in Dec. 2018. The settlement amount is confidential.

With the ordeal versus CBS settled more than a year ago, the women moved forward with their suit against Rose himself. The trio have accused Rose of non-consensual groping and verbal sexual harassment.

Below is the deposition, obtained by THR. Scroll down to page 42 for the beginning:

Charlie Rose Deposition – Nov. 14, 2019

“I’m saying inappropriate because the fact I had relationships with people in the workplace over those 45 years and, you know, we have now come to understand and appreciate and had by then that romantic relationships or intimacies were not appropriate in the workplace,” Rose said, after having been asked by the plaintiff’s attorney, Ken Goldberg what Rose meant by “inappropriate.”

The former CBS This Morning co-host also added that he was “embarrassed” at “the fact that he had romantic relationships with people that he worked with, “…because we have come to understand that it is inappropriate to have those kind of relationships in the workplace.”

Goldberg then noted that “Some people might have said it wasn’t consensual,” to which Rose replied in the affirmative.

“Yes, in essence; that some people might not in the workplace feel it was consensual,” said Rose. “But [I was] insensitive not to know that.”

When asked, if he had flirted with CBS This Morning co-hosts Gayle King, Norah O’Donnell and Bianna Golodryga while on the program, Rose said “yes.”

Then, there was the nickname “Charlie ‘fuck’n’ Rose,” a moniker that we actually had never heard of, but one that apparently existed at CTM.

“I’ve heard that, yes,” Rose testified, adding that the nickname is not one he had given himself, but was something others had bestowed upon him, most notably King.

“How about Norah O’Donnell, did she use that term with you?” Goldberg followed.

“I could imagine she did, but I don’t remember specifically,” Rose responded.

On Nov. 20, 2017, Washington Post reporters Amy Brittain and Irin Carmon published a story detailing sexual harassment allegations made by 8 women against Rose.

The veteran TV newsman testified that he was given 14 hours notice by Brittain that the story was going to be published. Brittain emailed him, and Rose testified that he and an attorney had a call with Brittain before the publication of the story.

Minutes after the story was published in the Post, CBS announced that Rose had been “suspended immediately while we look into this matter.”

The next day, at 12:22 p.m. ET, CBS News announced in a memo to staff that Rose had been fired. PBS, home of Rose’s eponymous interview program, fired Rose as well.

A follow-up investigation published by WaPo in May 2018 revealed another 27 women claim they were harassed during Rose’s 40-year career at multiple networks.

