Here’s How U.S. TV News Is Covering King Charles III’s Coronation Next Weekend

U.S. TV news networks will be on the scene from Buckingham Palace in London today through the weekend for King Charles III‘s coronation on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

Here are their respective coverage plans:

ABC News:

ABC News will present special coverage of the historic coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on Saturday, May 6, beginning at 5 a.m. EDT on ABC and streaming live on ABC News Live.

on Saturday, May 6, beginning at 5 a.m. EDT on ABC and streaming live on ABC News Live. Coverage will be anchored by Good Morning America co-anchor Michael Strahan alongside senior national affairs correspondent Deborah Roberts, GMA’s Lara Spencer, chief foreign correspondent Ian Pannell, foreign correspondents James Longman, Maggie Rulli, Britt Clennett and Lama Hasan, contributors Robert Jobson and Victoria Murphy and others.

alongside senior national affairs correspondent GMA’s chief foreign correspondent foreign correspondents and contributors and and others. GMA will have coverage throughout the week leading up to the coronation, beginning Monday, May 1. Stories on GMA will include Rulli live from Caernarfon Castle in Wales, Longman live from Poundbury with a piece on King Charles’ interest in environmental issues, and Spencer live from Dumfries House in Scotland, giving viewers a look at the house King Charles saved for the nation and how he’s trying to open up the monarchy to the public.

Spencer joins Roberts and the ABC team live from London on Thursday, highlighting last-minute preparations, the crown jewels, and the roles of the royal children and the British military at the coronation.

Strahan, Spencer, Roberts and the entire team will be live from London on Friday, May 5, as GMA looks at the life and family of King Charles III, his relationship with Queen Camilla and the Commonwealth, and what viewers can expect from Saturday’s coronation.

A special edition of GMA will air on the West Coast from London following the coronation.

GMA3: What You Need to Know will also feature coverage of the coronation throughout the week.

ABC News Digital and GMA Digital will have coverage throughout the week, leading up to the coronation, including a live blog, wall-to-wall coverage of the big events, royal family moments, and the fashion from the historic day.

Digital will also showcase historic moments from Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation, a look back at King Charles III’s environmental work, and how the coronation is being received in Caribbean Commonwealth countries where anti-monarchy sentiments have been at the forefront.

ABC News Digital will also have coverage across several social channels, including GMA, ABC News and ABC News Live.

ABC News’ flagship daily podcast Start Here, hosted by Brad Mielke , will feature special coverage of the king’s coronation, including interviews with correspondents covering the event. ABC News Radio will provide audio of ABC’s special coverage to affiliates, hourly status reports on Saturday, May 6, from 5-10:00 a.m. EDT, and two-ways with correspondents in London.

, will feature special coverage of the king’s coronation, including interviews with correspondents covering the event. ABC News Radio will provide audio of ABC’s special coverage to affiliates, hourly status reports on Saturday, May 6, from 5-10:00 a.m. EDT, and two-ways with correspondents in London. ABC NewsOne, ABC’s affiliate news service, will be providing live reports from London on all the festivities.

CBS News:

CBS Saturday Morning co-hosts Michelle Miller, Dana Jacobson and Jeff Glor will co-anchor coronation coverage from London on the CBS Television Network, CBS News Streaming Network, and streaming on Paramount+.

and will co-anchor coronation coverage from London on the CBS Television Network, CBS News Streaming Network, and streaming on Paramount+. Coverage will begin Saturday, May 6 at at 5 a.m. ET and run until 10 a.m. ET.

Joining the coverage are CBS News foreign correspondents Holly Williams, Mark Phillips, Imtiaz Tyab and Chris Livesay along with royal family experts, Tina Brown, author of The Diana Chronicles, a biography of Diana, Princess of Wales; Julian Payne, former communications director for the Prince of Wales and Wesley Kerr, former BBC royal correspondent reporting from London and across the U.K.

CNN:

The Coronation of King Charles III airs Saturday, May 6 from 5 a.m. ET – Noon ET on CNN, CNN International and CNN en Español.

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper will lead CNN’s special live coverage of The Coronation of King Charles III on Saturday, May 6 beginning at 5 a.m. ET outside Buckingham Palace with analysis and reporting from CNN’s Christiane Amanpour and Max Foster.

will lead CNN’s special live coverage of The Coronation of King Charles III on Saturday, May 6 beginning at 5 a.m. ET outside Buckingham Palace with analysis and reporting from CNN’s and CNN anchors Richard Quest and Julia Chatterley will contribute to CNN’s coverage from the network’s London studio alongside CNN Royal Historian Kate Williams , CNN Royal Commentators Emily Nash , Sally Bedell Smith and CNN Contributor Trisha Goddard. They will provide expert analysis and share their unique perspectives on the historic coronation.

and will contribute to CNN’s coverage from the network’s London studio alongside CNN Royal Historian , CNN Royal Commentators , and CNN Contributor They will provide expert analysis and share their unique perspectives on the historic coronation. CNN reporters will be positioned along the coronation procession route including Bianca Nobilo outside Westminster Abbey, Salma Abdelaziz and Matthew Chance , who will report live from the crowds gathered along the Mall, and Anna Stewart .

outside Westminster Abbey, and , who will report live from the crowds gathered along the Mall, and . CNN reporters will also provide perspective from Commonwealth countries including India, Australia and Kenya.

CNN International will broadcast early coverage of the coronation starting at 1 a.m. ET with anchor Isa Soares outside Buckingham Palace and live updates from Nada Bashir , Christina Macfarlane , and Anna Stewart in London.

outside Buckingham Palace and live updates from , , and in London. CNN will preview the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in a new episode of The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper on Sunday, April 30 at 8pm ET. Reported by CNN’s Erica Hill , The Reign Begins: Charles and Camilla will feature interviews with the foremost experts on the British Royal Family and many close to the Windsors as they reflect on the past, present, and future of these new sovereigns.

, The Reign Begins: Charles and Camilla will feature interviews with the foremost experts on the British Royal Family and many close to the Windsors as they reflect on the past, present, and future of these new sovereigns. CNN Digital will provide users with comprehensive coverage in the days leading up to the coronation including an immersive interactive on King Charles III and the new royal line of succession, photo galleries, explainers, a special coronation edition of the Royal News newsletter, and live updates on coronation day.

CNN’s coverage of The Coronation of King Charles III will stream live, without requiring a cable log-in, from 5-10 a.m. ET/ 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. BST so users around the world can watch online. The stream will be available on CNN.com and via CNN’s apps for iOS and Android. It can also be viewed on CNN apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Android TV.

Fox News:

Fox News’ live coverage of King Charles III’s coronation will start Saturday at 5 a.m. ET, and be led by anchor and executive editor of The Story, Martha MacCallum , alongside Fox & Friends co-host Ainsley Earhardt and Fox Nation’s Piers Morgan .

, alongside Fox & Friends co-host and Fox Nation’s . MacCallum will anchor The Story live from London on Thursday, May 4 and Friday, May 5.

Broadcasting from the Canada Gate at Buckingham Palace, the network’s live coverage will showcase the coronation ceremony as the Church of England formally transfers the title and power to King Charles III and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla.

FNC’s senior foreign affairs correspondent Greg Palkot , London-based correspondent Alex Hogan , State Department correspondent Benjamin Hall and chief political analyst Brit Hume will contribute to the coverage live from Westminster Abbey. Guests providing commentary on the ceremony will include FNC royal contributors Duncan Lancombe , former royal editor at The Sun and C hris Andersen , author of The King: The Life of Charles III.

, London-based correspondent , State Department correspondent and chief political analyst will contribute to the coverage live from Westminster Abbey. Guests providing commentary on the ceremony will include FNC royal contributors , former royal editor at The Sun and C , author of The King: The Life of Charles III. Additionally, FOX News Digital will feature the latest live updates on FoxNews.com with commentary and insight from longtime royal experts, while Fox News Audio will provide multi-platform coverage of the celebrations with its Fox News Radio affiliates nationwide. Additionally, FNR’s London reporter Jonathan Savage will provide commentary throughout the Coronation.

NBC News: