Here’s How TV News Will Mark 1 Year Since the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol

On Thursday, television news will mark one year since the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol with live, in-depth coverage throughout the day. Here’s how the networks are covering Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection, highlighted by live remarks from President Joe Biden and VP Kamala Harris at the Capitol.
ABC:
- ABC News’ special coverage of the one-year anniversary of the attack on the Capitol continues Thursday, Jan. 6, with daylong coverage across all programs and platforms.
- World News Tonight anchor David Muir will lead coverage throughout the day, including at approximately 9 a.m. ET with President Biden’s remarks and at approximately 12 p.m. ET, as Speaker Nancy Pelosi commemorates the anniversary with a statement and a moment of silence on the House floor.
- ABC News’ robust coverage includes live reports from chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl, chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas, chief White House correspondent Cecilia Vega, chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz, senior White House correspondent Mary Bruce, congressional correspondent Rachel Scott, senior national correspondent Terry Moran and correspondent Kenneth Moton.
- ABC News Live will also provide special coverage of the one-year anniversary, anchored by correspondent Kyra Phillips and Terry Moran.
- The ABC News Investigative Unit-produced documentary Homegrown: Standoff to Rebellion will air at 8:30 p.m. on ABC News Live, following ABC News Live Prime special edition on the anniversary with anchor Linsey Davis.
CBS:
- CBS Mornings co-host Tony Dokoupil will anchor the broadcast from the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Thursday.
- Dokoupil will sit down with Americans on different sides of the political spectrum to explore mistrust in institutions and what that means for future elections.
- CBS Mornings will look not only at the status of investigations and arrests, but also at how the sheer scale of the attack wasn’t known until weeks and months had gone by.
- Jeff Pegues, who reported live from the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, will report on the online army of digital sleuths coordinating with law enforcement and the success they have had at bringing rioters to justice.
- Kris Van Cleave, who also reported from the west lawn of the Capitol during the insurrection, has exclusive access to the U.S. Capitol Police, interviewing key officials and taking viewers inside a department struggling to deal with a surge in criminal death threats against lawmakers over the last year.
- CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes, chief political analyst, and senior national correspondent John Dickerson and guests will join the show in Washington, D.C. and New York City to look back on the insurrection and what it means as the nation moves forward.
- CBS Evening News anchor and managing editor Norah O’Donnell will anchor the broadcast from the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. O’Donnell will be joined by John Dickerson to discuss the state of the nation a year later.
CNN:
- Wolf Blitzer will anchor 1/6: One Year Later special coverage on Thursday morning when Biden and Harris deliver remarks at the Capitol.
- John King, Jake Tapper and Blitzer will anchor their respective programs from Capitol Hill later in the day.
- At 8pm, the network will present a two-hour special titled Live from the Capitol, from inside Statuary Hall, hosted by Tapper and Anderson Cooper.
Fox News:
- Fox News will present live coverage of the one-year anniversary of the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, Jan.6.
- Rep Liz Cheney (R-WY) will also join Bret Baier on Special Report on Thursday to discuss the latest developments with the January 6th Select Committee’s investigation.
- Throughout the day, FNC will feature expanded coverage of the events commemorating the one-year anniversary, beginning at 9 a.m. with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ remarks at the Capitol.
- Congressional correspondent Chad Pergram, who was reporting live at the Capitol as the riots unfolded, will contribute to the network’s coverage, including discussing his experience from that day.
- Additionally, Congressional correspondent Aishah Hasnie, White House correspondents Peter Doocy and Jacqui Heinrich, along with correspondent David Spunt, will contribute to coverage with live reports throughout Washington, D.C.
- Fox News Digital will also provide up-to-the minute coverage online. The digital network will livestream remarks from Statuary Hall in addition to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s speech encompassing a moment of silence.
- FoxNews.com will continue to feature original reporting, including interviews with Rep. Troy Nehls (R-TX) who recounted his firsthand experience barricaded inside the chamber and Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) who made a makeshift weapon out of a chair leg in preparation to defend himself.
- Additionally, Fox News Audio will provide coverage of the anniversary through the Fox News Rundown podcast, hosted by Dave Anthony, who will look back on the day one year later with analysis from FOX News contributors and newsmakers. The Fox News Hourly Update podcast will also provide live reports throughout the day. The Fox News Radio affiliate network will carry events and report via their satellite channels to partnered stations.
MSNBC:
- On Morning Joe, co-hosts Mika Brzezinski, Joe Scarborough and Willie Geist will begin special coverage at 6 a.m. ET and will be joined by journalists and Peril co-authors Bob Woodward and Robert Costa.
- MSNBC will provide live special coverage of the day’s events across MSNBC Reports, anchored by Stephanie Ruhle, José Díaz-Balart, Craig Melvin, Andrea Mitchell, Chuck Todd, Katy Tur and Hallie Jackson.
- At 2 p.m. ET, Katy Tur will anchor live from Washington, D.C. and will be joined by Andrea Mitchell and NBC News political director and moderator of Meet the Press Chuck Todd for special coverage of the Congressional commemoration ceremony.
- Starting at 4 p.m. ET, MSNBC will continue its special coverage—Democracy In Peril—Nicolle Wallace, Ari Melber, Joy Reid, Chris Hayes, Rachel Maddow and Lawrence O’Donnell will examine all angles of the insurrection, interview lawmakers in the Capitol Building that day and look at the emotional fallout following the attack.
- The Choice from MSNBC will stream comprehensive coverage exclusively on Peacock throughout the day, including reporting and analysis on Zerlina, hosted by Zerlina Maxwell, and The Mehdi Hasan Show.
NBC:
- Starting at 7 a.m. ET, NBC News’ Savannah Guthrie will anchor a special edition of Today from Washington D.C, and will sit down for a live interview with the vice chair of the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack, Republican Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.)
- At 9 a.m. ET, Guthrie will anchor an NBC News Special Report from Washington D.C. as President Biden makes remarks from the Capitol.
- At noon ET, NBC News’ Tom Llamas will anchor an NBC News Special Report for the moment of silence and prayer on the House floor.
- At 5:30 p.m. ET, NBC News’ Lester Holt will anchor an NBC News Special Report from Washington D.C.as a prayer vigil is held on the Capitol Hill steps.
- They will be joined by NBC News anchors, correspondents and analysts, including Chuck Todd, NBC News justice correspondent Pete Williams and more.
- On NBC Nightly News at 6:30 p.m. ET, NBC News’ Lester Holt will anchor the newscast from Washington, D.C. with a broadcast exclusive interview with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Holt will also report on some of the forgotten heroes of the insurrection: the custodial staff who helped to clean up after the deadly attack.
- Holt will also anchor Nightly News from D.C. on Wednesday, Jan. 5.
PBS:
- PBS NewsHour is covering the impacts and fallout of the January 6 Capitol insurrection all week.
- Judy Woodruff, Amna Nawaz, Lisa Desjardins and White House Correspondent Yamiche Alcindor will discuss the events of the day and in the year since the attack.
- Coverage will extend online to include interviews by PBS NewsHour digital anchor Nicole Ellis with Rep. Grace Meng (D-NY), Rep. Norma Torres (D-CA), and Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) of their experiences on January 6th and how they’ve dealt with the traumatic aftermath over the last year.
- Woodruff will have an exclusive interview with VP Harris Thursday on PBS NewsHour.
Univision:
- One year after the attack on the U.S. Capitol, Univision News presents Univision Noticias Presenta: Asalto al Capitolio, La Democracia a Prueba (Assault on the Capitol, A Test on Democracy), a special live program on the events that took place in Washington, D.C., on January 6, 2021.
- The program will air live on Thursday, Jan. 6 at 7 p.m. ET and will also include a second hour of programming on Noticias Univision 24/7 on PrendeTV at 8 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. CT.
- Presented by Univision News Anchors Ilia Calderón, Jorge Ramos, Carolina Rosario, and Felix de Bedout, the special will include investigations and updated reports on:
- The more than 700 people that have been charged with participating in the riot. The sweeping investigations that seek accountability for the violence that cost lives, injured many and threatened democracy.
- The leaders behind the attack to the U.S. Capitol.
- The repercussions faced by former President Trump and the implications for his party.
- A timeline of the events that took place on January 6, 2021.
- A roundtable with experts and reporters that were first-hand witnesses that day.
- An extraordinary one-on-one interview with an injured Capitol police officer who feared for his life that day.
- Univision News correspondents Maity Interiano, Claudia Uceda, Pablo Gato, Edwin Pitti, Maria Rosa Lucchini, and Univision News political analysts Fabian Nuñez and Carlos Díaz-Rosillo will also participate in Univision’s special programming.
Bloomberg:
- Bloomberg TV’s Balance of Power will be focused on the anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection from 12-1 p.m. ET. David Westin will speak with various guests who will explore its lasting effects on the markets, democracy and the rule of law.
- Former Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson and Rep. Dan Kildee will also appear on the program.