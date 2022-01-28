Here’s How TV News Is Covering Winter Storm Kenan

Winter Storm Kenan is poised to pummel most of the Northeastern United States with heavy snow and strong winds on Saturday, Jan. 29, including blizzard conditions that could cripple travel in some areas.

The television news networks are providing live, in-depth coverage of the the “bomb cyclone” from climate-controlled studios and from the frozen tundra alike through Saturday.

Below are those coverage plans. We’ll provide updates to this story over the next 24 hours.

Fox Weather:

The Fox Weather streaming service will present continuous live coverage of the nor’easter slated to hit the east coast throughout Saturday, Jan. 29th including special reports that will be simulcast on Fox News from 5-6 a.m. ET, on Fox Business from 6-9 a.m. ET, and again on Fox Business from 6-10 p.m. ET.

Coverage kicks off at 5 a.m. ET with Fox Weather meteorologists Amy Freeze, Craig Herrera, Kiyana Lewis and Ian Oliver reporting on the latest breaking developments of the storm.

and reporting on the latest breaking developments of the storm. Meteorologists Jason Frazer, Marissa Torres and John Marshall will anchor streaming coverage from 1-4 p.m. ET with Britta Merwin joining the team from New Jersey at 4 p.m. ET.

will anchor streaming coverage from 1-4 p.m. ET with joining the team from New Jersey at 4 p.m. ET. Torres, Kendall Smith and Jane Minar , will helm breaking news coverage on the streaming service from 7-10 p.m. ET, with a live simulcast airing on FBN from 6-10 p.m. ET.

and , will helm breaking news coverage on the streaming service from 7-10 p.m. ET, with a live simulcast airing on FBN from 6-10 p.m. ET. Fox Weather teams will be stationed throughout the east coast, providing live updates from the ground as the weather system moves about the country. Meteorologists Katie Byrne and Lloyd Alford will report live from Rhode Island, storm chaser Will Nunley and Nathan Furniss will contribute from Cape Cod, Mass. while multimedia reporter Robert Ray and Sean Hennessey will be in Gloucester, Mass. as Hunter Davis and Mike Fagan report from Boston.

and will report live from Rhode Island, storm chaser and will contribute from Cape Cod, Mass. while multimedia reporter and will be in Gloucester, Mass. as and report from Boston. Additionally, correspondent Max Gorden will provide updates from the Jersey Shore while meteorologist Steve Bender will be based in eastern Long Island.

The Weather Channel

The Weather Channel will have correspondents/meteorologists stationed across the northeast covering Winter Storm Kenan all day and night Friday and Saturday.

Tevin Wooten will be in New York City, Felicia Combs out in Montauk, N.Y., Reynolds Wolf in Newport, R.I., Mike Seidel in Plymouth, Mass., Jim Cantone, Justin Michaels, Mish Michaels and Paul Goodloe in Boston.

ABC:

Senior meteorologist Rob Marciano remains in Boston to report.

remains in Boston to report. On Saturday – in addition to Marciano reporting from Boston, correspondent Phil Lipof will report from New York City, and and multi-platform reporter Ike Ejiochi will report from out on Long Island.

will report from New York City, and and multi-platform reporter will report from out on Long Island. Today (Friday), chief meteorologist Ginger Zee and correspondent Trevor Ault reported from the New York area

and correspondent reported from the New York area ABC News will also utilize affiliate reporters in the region as well.

NBC:

Friday evening, NBC Nightly News and the streaming channel NBC News Now will feature the latest on the storm, with Weekend Today and the Saturday and Sunday editions of Nightly News continuing coverage throughout the weekend.

Joining NBC News, MSNBC, NBC News Now will be: NBC News meteorologist Dylan Dreyer from New York City, where she will be forecasting throughout today and this weekend. NBC News correspondent Ellison Barber from New York City NBC News correspondent Emilie Ikeda from Long Island, N.Y. NBC News correspondent Kathy Park from Boston



CBS: