Here’s How TV News Is Covering Friday’s Memorial Service for General Colin Powell

National television news outlets will present special coverage on Friday of the memorial service for Colin Powell, the retired four-star general, first Black U.S. Secretary of State and former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. The service, set to take place at Washington’s National Cathedral just before 12 p.m. ET, will include tributes from Richard Armitage, Madeleine Albright and Powell’s son Michael.
ABC:
- ABC News will present special coverage of the memorial service for General Colin Powell on Friday beginning at approximately 12 p.m. ET.
- David Muir will lead the network’s coverage of Honoring a Patriot: General Colin Powell from New York, with Martha Raddatz live from the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., and live reports from Byron Pitts, Pierre Thomas and Jonathan Karl.
- ABC News Digital will have a preview available on the ABC News website and a summary of the day following the service
- ABC Audio’s Alex Stone will anchor the special coverage live on Friday at 12:00 p.m. ABC Audio will also provide hourly status reports to affiliates.
- ABC NewsOne, the affiliate news service of ABC News, will provide reports on the service with Faith Abubey in Washington, D.C. NewsOne provides news content and services for more than 200 ABC affiliates and international news partners.
CBS:
- CBS News will deliver a Special Report to be broadcast on the CBS Television Network and live streamed on CBSN, CBS News’ 24/7 streaming news service, the CBS News app and on Paramount+.
- CBS Evening News anchor and managing editor Norah O’Donnell will anchor a CBS News Special Report at approximately Noon ET. Joining O’Donnell for the special coverage will be Margaret Brennan in the studio; Nancy Cordes at Washington National Cathedral; and David Martin at the Pentagon.
- CBS News Radio will provide affiliates with two hours of special reports anchored by Allison Keyes in Washington.
- CBS News’ social channels will live stream the coverage, with live streaming coverage also featured on CBSNews.com, CBS News’ YouTube page at 11:30 a.m. ET and the CBS News Facebook page at 11:55 a.m. ET.
- CBSN will begin its coverage at 11:30 AM, ET, anchored by Vladimir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green. CBSN will simulcast the Network’s Special Report.
- CBS Newspath will provide coverage to its 200+ affiliates nationwide and to broadcasters around the world. Correspondent Debra Alfarone will report from Washington National Cathedral.
Fox News:
- FNC will present special live coverage of the memorial service for former Secretary of State Colin Powell on Friday beginning at 12 p.m.. Preempting Outnumbered, the service will be anchored by Harris Faulkner along with America Reports’ John Roberts and Sandra Smith who will close the coverage.
- Additional contributions will be provided by former President Trump’s deputy national security advisor KT McFarland, network senior political analyst Juan Williams and FNC’s national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin, who will report live from outside the Washington National Cathedral where the service is taking place in Washington D.C.
- Special guests during the broadcast will include FNC contributors Karl Rove, General Jack Keane, Ari Fleischer and The Wall Street Journal editorial board member, Fox News contributor Bill McGurn along with Bret Baier and Chris Wallace.
NBCU News Group:
- NBC News, MSNBC, and NBC News Digital will provide coverage of the funeral of former Secretary of State Colin Powell at the Washington National Cathedral.
- On NBC News, Chuck Todd will anchor an NBC News Special Report with Kristen Welker joining from the Washington National Cathedral.
- NBC News Now will stream the network’s Special Report.
- On MSNBC, beginning at 12 p.m. ET, Hallie Jackson will anchor special coverage live from the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C. joined by Andrea Mitchell to remember the life and legacy of Sec. Powell.
PBS:
- PBS NewsHour‘s Nicole Ellis will host special coverage starting at 11 a.m. ET, joined by the Los Angeles Times’ Kevin Merida, military historian Richard Kohn and correspondent Nick Schifrin.