Here’s How the Networks Are Covering President Biden’s First Address to Congress

President Joe Biden will address Congress and the nation this evening, Wednesday, April 28, about his vision for the country, immigration reform, the state of the economy, his infrastructure plan, and mass vaccination.

Here’s how television news is covering this landmark address to the joint session of Congress.

ABC News:

World News Tonight anchor David Muir will lead coverage from ABC News headquarters in New York joined by ABC News Live Prime and World News Tonight Weekend Anchor Linsey Davis, Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl , Chief White House Correspondent Cecilia Vega, Chief Global Affairs Correspondent and This Week Co-anchor Martha Raddatz and Nightline Co-anchor Byron Pitts .

Chief Justice Correspondent Pierre Thomas and Senior National Correspondent Terry Moran will report from Washington D.C. with Senior White House Correspondent Mary Bruce and Congressional Correspondent Rachel Scott at the U.S. Capitol. Plus, Contributors Chris Christie, Rahm Emanuel and Yvette Simpson will provide context and analysis.

ABC News Live will stream a special two-hour edition of ABC News Live Prime anchored by Davis at 7 p.m. ET and a special one-hour edition at 11 p.m. ET.

ABC News Digital will have full coverage of Biden’s address, including key takeaways and analysis. Digital and FiveThirtyEight will each provide a live blog with updates throughout the evening.

ABC News Radio will provide extensive coverage of President Biden’s address beginning with a one-hour special, The Biden Presidency: The First 100 Days, looking back at the start of the Biden administration. The program will air live on the radio network from 8 – 9 p.m. ET. It will be available to affiliates to replay on-demand throughout the weekend and will later be available on the ABC News Radio Specials podcast, available on all major listening platforms. The special will be anchored by Correspondent Aaron Katersky in Pennsylvania, the swing state that flipped in 2020 and put Biden over the top. Katersky will speak with some of the voters who helped decide the race. The program will feature reporting by Correspondent Karen Travers on the promises made and whether they’ve been kept; Chief Business, Economics and Technology Correspondent Rebecca Jarvis on the stimulus, infrastructure and the economy; Correspondent Mark Remillard on race and justice in the Biden era; and Correspondent Jim Ryan on the immigration crisis at the border. The special also features analysis by ABC News contributors Dr. Jay Bhatt on the administration’s COVID-19 response and Dr. Leah Wright Rigueur on whether progress has been made since last year’s racial reckoning. Bruce and weekend White House Correspondent MaryAlice Parks will join Katersky for a round table discussion on the administration’s successes and challenges.

ABC News Radio will also provide live anchored coverage of President Biden’s speech, with reporting and analysis from ABC News team of correspondents and experts.

Status Reports will be offered throughout the evening and the next morning, as well as custom reports with affiliates before and after the speech.

ABC NewsOne, the affiliate news service of ABC News, will provide live coverage from Washington with Multi-Platform Reporters Andrew Dymburt and Ike Ejiochi, plus analysis from ABC News Political Director Rick Klein and Karen Travers. NewsOne provides news content and services for more than 200 ABC affiliates and international news partners.

Bloomberg:

Bloomberg Television and Radio will simulcast live coverage of Biden’s address to Congress and the GOP response from 8:30 to approximately 10:30 p.m. ET.

Balance of Power anchor David Westin will anchor the special program, alongside political contributors Jeanne Zaino and Rick Davis. Bloomberg’s Mario Parker will report live from Capitol Hill and Emily Wilkins will join from Bloomberg’s Washington, D.C. bureau.

CBS News:

CBS News will deliver comprehensive, multi-platform coverage of President Joe Biden’s address to Congress and the Republican response on Wednesday across all broadcasts and platforms.

CBS Evening News anchor and managing editor Norah O’Donnell will anchor a live, prime time CBS News Special Report from Washington, D.C., Wednesday beginning at 9 p.m., ET, on CBS.

O'Donnell will be joined in-studio by chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes and CBS News political contributor Joel Payne. Chief justice and homeland security correspondent Jeff Pegues will contribute coverage throughout the evening. Congressional correspondent Nikole Killion will report from the Capitol and senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe from the White House.

The coverage will also feature insight from the CBS News Polling Unit, which will take an in-depth look at President Biden's first 100 days, with Americans weighing in on his handling of the pandemic and the economy, plus infrastructure proposals, race relations and their outlook for the challenges ahead.

CBS News Digital will deliver extensive coverage across CBSN, CBSNews.com, and the CBS News social channels. CBSN will feature special live pre- and post-address coverage beginning at 5 p.m., ET on the daily political show Red & Blue anchored by Elaine Quijano , and will stream the address and Republican response.

, and will stream the address and Republican response. Additionally, CBSN will utilize its ability to deliver multiple livestreams at once to offer a second stream of the White House’s feed of the President’s speech by an American Sign Language interpreter at CBSNews.com/ASL, in addition to the CBS News app and YouTube and we will have our closed captioning on the main CBSN stream.

CBSN's surrounding coverage will include reporting and analysis from correspondents and contributors, featuring CBS News political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns, CBS News immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez reporting from the border, CBS News political contributors Joel Payne, Antjuan Seawright, and Lynda Tran, and CBS News political analyst Leslie Sanchez. CBSN is available at cbsnews.com and on the CBS News app for mobile and connected TV devices.

CBS Newspath correspondent Natalie Brand will report from Capitol Hill. She will offer CBS stations pre- and post-speech coverage and will deliver live shots throughout the day and evening for the president's address.

will report from Capitol Hill. She will offer CBS stations pre- and post-speech coverage and will deliver live shots throughout the day and evening for the president’s address. CBS News Radio will provide stations with in-depth coverage of President Biden’s speech from CBS News Radio correspondents Steve Kathan, Steven Portnoy and Steve Dorsey. Also contributing to the coverage will be CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger, CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus, correspondent Adrienne Bard in Mexico City and military consultant retired Army Colonel Jeff McCausland. Stations will also be provided anchored coverage of the Republican response and in-depth analysis of both speeches.

CNN:

CNN will air special coverage of the Presidential Address to Congress and Republican Response starting at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday anchored by Dana Bash, Wolf Blitzer, Anderson Cooper, Abby Phillip and Jake Tapper .

and . CNN’s chief White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins and chief national correspondent John King will also report and provide analysis throughout the evening.

CNN Political Director David Chalian, analysts David Axelrod and Gloria Borger, and commentators Van Jones and Evan Osnos will provide coverage from the analyst desk.

CNN's Phil Mattingly will be live from the White House, with Manu Raju reporting on Capitol Hill and Ryan Nobles from the House Chamber. In addition, Daniel Dale will contribute real-time fact-checking.

will be live from the White House, with reporting on Capitol Hill and from the House Chamber. In addition, will contribute real-time fact-checking. CNN’s coverage of the Presidential Address to Congress and Republican Response will stream live, without requiring a cable log-in, on CNN.com’s homepage and across mobile devices via CNN’s apps for iOS and Android from 8 p.m.–12 a.m. ET. It can also be viewed on CNNgo (at CNN.com/go on your desktop, smartphone, and iPad, and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Android TV, Chromecast and Roku). The coverage will also be available on demand to subscribers via cable/satellite systems, CNNgo platforms and CNN mobile apps.

C-SPAN:

C-SPAN programming will begin at 8 p.m. ET on C-SPAN, C-SPAN Radio and C-SPAN.org.

President Biden’s speech begins at 9pm ET.

Following the president’s remarks, C-SPAN will also have live coverage as South Carolina Republican Senator Tim Scott delivers the Republican response.

Viewers will get the chance to react to the evening’s messages via phone and social media.

Fox News:

Beginning at 8:55 p.m. ET, chief political anchor and Special Report’s Bret Baier will join anchor and executive editor of The Story Martha MacCallum to helm the special coverage.

The network's coverage will also include contributions from Fox News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace, senior political analyst Brit Hume and contributors Harold Ford Jr. and Ben Domenech from Washington, while America's Newsroom co-anchor Dana Perino will provide analysis from New York. Additionally, White House correspondent Peter Doocy and Congressional correspondent Jacqui Heinrich will offer live reports from the White House and Statuary Hall respectively.

Later that evening, special editions of Hannity will be presented live at 11 p.m., followed by The Ingraham Angle at Midnight ET, and Fox News @ Night at 1 a.m. ET.

Fox News Digital will stream President Biden’s entire address, as well as provide up-to-the-minute details and live blog on FoxNews.com. The site will also provide coverage of the Republican and progressive rebuttals to the president’s remarks, featuring video clips of reaction and analysis from the channel.

Additionally, Fox News Audio will provide special coverage of the address with Fox News Radio national correspondent Jared Halpern leading coverage beginning at 8:30 p.m. ET. He will be joined by FNR correspondent Gurnal Scott and FNR political analyst Josh Kraushaar .

and FNR political analyst . At 10 p.m. ET, FOX Nation will air Fox Nation Presents: Joint Address Reaction hosted by Final Thought’s Tomi Lahren. The live discussion will feature a panel composed of Fox Nation host David Webb, FNC contributor Jason Chaffetz and Townhall columnist Erin Elmore as they join Lahren to break down the night’s events.

Fox TV:

Beginning at 9 p.m. ET on Fox Broadcasting, America Reports co-anchor John Roberts will provide live coverage from Washington, DC, which will be offered to all Fox affiliates.

Also contributing to Fox Broadcasting will be FNC chief Washington correspondent Mike Emanuel from the White House and Congressional correspondent Chad Pergram on Capitol Hill, along with FNC contributors Guy Benson and Marie Harf.

Following the conclusion of President Biden's remarks, both FNC and Fox Broadcasting will air the Republican response delivered by South Carolina Senator Tim Scott.

Fox Business Network will take Fox Broadcasting’s coverage of the address live.

MSNBC:

On Wednesday, starting at 8 p.m. ET, The 11th Hour's Brian Williams and The Rachel Maddow Show's Rachel Maddow, along with Deadline: White House's Nicolle Wallace and The ReidOut's Joy Reid will lead MSNBC's special coverage and analysis of President Biden's first Congressional Address.

MSNBC's coverage will continue live throughout the evening with All In's Chris Hayes anchoring at 12 a.m. ET and The Sunday Show's Jonathan Capehart at 1 a.m. ET.

Plus, prior to the address, MSNBC anchor Ayman Mohyeldin will anchor live from Washington D.C. at 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, April 28 to preview President Biden's Congressional address.

On Thursday, April 29 at 9 a.m. ET, MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle will provide the latest context and analysis following the address live from Washington, D.C.

NBC News/NBC News Digital:

On Wednesday, NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt and Today co-anchor and NBC News chief legal correspondent Savannah Guthrie, joined by Meet the Press moderator and NBC News political director Chuck Todd and NBC News chief foreign affairs correspondent and senior Washington correspondent Andrea Mitchell, will lead the network's special coverage of President Biden's first Congressional address starting at 9 p.m. ET. on NBC.

NBC News and MSNBC correspondents and reporters will contribute to the special coverage and provide the latest reporting and analysis across both networks, including NBC News chief White House correspondent Peter Alexander from the White House; NBC News chief White House correspondent Kristen Welker and NBC News White House correspondent Mike Memoli from Washington, D.C.; NBC News Capitol Hill correspondents Kasie Hunt, Garrett Haake and Leigh Ann Caldwell from Capitol Hill; NBC News justice correspondent Pete Williams from Washington, D.C.; NBC News senior medical correspondent Dr. John Torres, NBC News chief foreign correspondent Richard Engel, NBC News senior business correspondent Stephanie Ruhle, and NBC News correspondents Tom Costello and Jacob Soboroff.

NBC News and MSNBC contributors will also join the special coverage offering real-time reporting and expert analysis, including NBC News and MSNBC political analyst Claire McCaskill, editor of the National Review and NBC News political analyst Rich Lowry, James S. McDonnell Distinguished University Professor at Princeton University and NBC News contributor Eddie Glaude, and NBC News presidential historian Michael Beschloss.

NBCNews.com will host a live blog for President Biden's address, with coverage and analysis from digital political reporters and correspondents from across the network, including Shannon Pettypiece, Jonathan Allen, Sahil Kapur, Adam Edelman, Allan Smith, Dartunorro Clark and Lauren Egan, as well as live fact checks from Jane C. Timm.

and , as well as live fact checks from . NBC News Now will stream Wednesday’s special report and President Biden’s address live. NBC News Now is available to stream live and on demand on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s new streaming service, as well as on The Roku Channel, YouTube TV, Fubo, Xumo, Pluto, Tubi and NBC News’ OTT apps on Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV. Viewers can also stream coverage live on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. On Wednesday, April 28, Zerlina Maxwell will kick off live coverage on The Choice starting at 8 p.m. ET. The Morning Joe team of Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski and Willie Geist will provide wraparound coverage of President Biden’s address. Afterwards, Mehdi Hasan will deliver analysis of the speech with special guests.



PBS:

PBS NewsHour will air and stream special coverage of President Biden's address to a Joint Session of Congress on Wednesday, April 28. The special, live on PBS stations nation wide from 9 – 11 p.m., will be anchored by managing editor Judy Woodruff, with NewsHour correspondents Yamiche Alcindor reporting from the White House and Lisa Desjardins reporting from the U.S. Capitol, among other TBD guests and correspondents.

Coverage will include the President's address and the Republican party response.

Spectrum Networks:

On Wednesday, Spectrum Networks will air live network-wide coverage of President Biden’s address to the joint session of Congress and the Republican response from Senator Tim Scott.

Coverage will begin at 8:45pm ET and will include analysis and insights from Spectrum News’ political anchors and journalists. NY1 political anchor Errol Louis will anchor.

will anchor. Louis will be joined by Spectrum News in Upstate New York Capital Tonight host Susan Arbetter, Spectrum News 1 in North Carolina Capital Tonight host Tim Boyum, Spectrum News 13 anchor Ybeth Bruzual, Spectrum News 1 in Southern California political anchor Alex Cohen, Spectrum News 1 in Texas anchor Dr. Nicole Cross, Spectrum News 1 in Ohio anchor Curtis Jackson, Spectrum News DC reporter Taurean Small and Spectrum News Chief National Political Reporter Josh Robin.

Univision:

Univision News anchors Ilia Calderón and Jorge Ramos will host the special program. Calderón will host live from Washington D.C. and Ramos from Univision's newsroom in Miami. They will be joined by special guests and Univision News correspondents, including: Carlos Díaz-Rosillo, Political Analyst and former White House Advisor Fabian Nuñez, Democratic Political Analyst Claudia Uceda, Univision News Congressional Correspondent

Univision News anchor Félix de Bedout will bring viewers a minute-by-minute fact-check of President Biden's speech, which will be verified in real-time by the Univision team that runs 'elDetector,' Univision's fact-checking platform.

will bring viewers a minute-by-minute fact-check of President Biden’s speech, which will be verified in real-time by the Univision team that runs ‘elDetector,’ Univision’s fact-checking platform. UnivisionNoticias.com will also have a live blog with minute-by-minute updates and in-depth reporting and commentary on the politics section of the Univision News site. Fact-checking on ‘elDetector’ will allow viewers to consult on the statements and data that matters most to them.

