Here’s How News Outlets Will Cover President Biden’s State of the Union Address

All of the major cable and broadcast linear and streaming news outlets will feature live coverage and real-time analysis of President Joe Biden’s first State of the Union address and the Republican response on Tuesday, March 1.

Here are their coverage plans. We will update this post as more information trickles in.

ABC:

ABC News presents special coverage of the 2022 State of the Union Address by President Joe Biden and the Republican response by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds .

. Primetime coverage will air on Tuesday, March 1, from 9-11 p.m. EST on ABC.

World News Tonight anchor David Muir will lead the network’s coverage from Washington, D.C., with ABC News’ political team, including ABC News Live Prime anchor Linsey Davis , chief White House correspondent Cecilia Vega , chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl , chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz , chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas , senior White House correspondent Mary Bruce , congressional correspondent Rachel Scott , political director Rick Klein , and ABC News contributors Chris Christie and Donna Brazile previewing the speeches, providing analysis and reporting on news and developments. Correspondents will also report during coverage on ABC News Live.

will lead the network’s coverage from Washington, D.C., with ABC News’ political team, including ABC News Live Prime anchor , chief White House correspondent , chief Washington correspondent , chief global affairs correspondent , chief justice correspondent , senior White House correspondent , congressional correspondent , political director , and ABC News contributors and previewing the speeches, providing analysis and reporting on news and developments. Correspondents will also report during coverage on ABC News Live. Muir will also anchor a special edition of World News Tonight from Washington on Tuesday, March 1, and Byron Pitts will anchor a special edition of Nightline with analysis from Christie and Brazile.

will anchor a special edition of Nightline with analysis from Christie and Brazile. Good Morning America and GMA3: What You Need to Know will have special coverage throughout the day.

ABC News Live will have live coverage from Capitol Hill throughout the day. The streaming channel will begin full coverage of the SOTU at 8 p.m. EST with Davis and the aforementioned ABC News correspondents as well as White House correspondent MaryAlice Parks and senior Washington reporter Devin Dwyer .

and senior Washington reporter . ABC News correspondent Mireya Villarreal leads a roundtable with Houston voters on the first major early primary day of the midterm cycle, who will discuss what they hope to hear from the president’s speech and their reaction afterward.

leads a roundtable with Houston voters on the first major early primary day of the midterm cycle, who will discuss what they hope to hear from the president’s speech and their reaction afterward. At 11 p.m. ET, ABC News Live will feature lawmakers from both sides of the aisle providing reactions to the speeches.

Deputy political director Averi Harper will also kick off a new ABC News Live reporting series on millennial candidates hoping to change the face of Congress in the 2022 midterms.

will also kick off a new ABC News Live reporting series on millennial candidates hoping to change the face of Congress in the 2022 midterms. ABC News Digital will feature comprehensive coverage of the State of the Union address, including a breaking news homepage takeover with the ABC News Live feed, an up-to-the-minute live blog, key takeaways focusing on main themes, an analysis of the speeches’ political implications, and full transcripts of and reaction to the remarks. Digital will publish a video of highlights from the SOTU address in its entirety. The team has also produced pieces on Biden’s approval rating, as well as explainer videos looking at the State of the Union throughout the years.

FiveThirtyEight will live-blog the State of the Union, with real-time analysis of the political and policy implications of Biden’s speech and the response.

ABC News Radio will provide a live anchored, one-hour preview show from 8-9 p.m. EST, live anchored coverage of the speech and response and a wrap-up show until 11 p.m. EST.

ABC News Radio will feature reporting by correspondent Karen Travers on the White House and analysis by political analyst Steve Roberts.

on the White House and analysis by political analyst ABC News Radio will also offer regular one-minute Status Reports throughout the night and offer custom interviews to affiliates the following morning. ABC News’ flagship daily podcast Start Here, hosted by Brad Mielke, will provide coverage.

ABC NewsOne, the affiliate news service of ABC News, will be providing live reports from Capitol Hill all day with multiplatform reporters Faith Abubey and Em Nguyen. Klein will be providing analysis for affiliates. NewsOne provides news content and services for more than 200 ABC affiliates and international news partners.

CBS:

The CBS News Streaming Network will feature coverage beginning at 7 a.m. ET.

Primetime coverage begins streaming at 8 p.m. ET on CBS News and continues with a CBS News Special Report on streaming and on CBS TV from 9-11 p.m. ET led by CBS Evening News anchor and managing editor Norah O’Donnell and the team of CBS News political journalists.

and the team of CBS News political journalists. O’Donnell will anchor the coverage from Washington, D.C., and be joined in studio by CBS Mornings co-host Gayle King , Face the Nation moderator and chief foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan , chief political analyst John Dickerson and chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes .

, Face the Nation moderator and chief foreign affairs correspondent , chief political analyst and chief White House correspondent . CBS News chief campaigns & elections correspondent Robert Costa and congressional correspondents Nikole Killion and Scott MacFarlane will report from Capitol Hill; senior White House and political correspondent Ed O’Keefe will join from the White House.

and congressional correspondents and will report from Capitol Hill; senior White House and political correspondent will join from the White House. CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett will lead fact-checking throughout the coverage, and CBS News chief justice and national affairs correspondent Jeff Pegues will report on the security measures around the Capitol and in Washington.

will lead fact-checking throughout the coverage, and CBS News chief justice and national affairs correspondent will report on the security measures around the Capitol and in Washington. CBS News elections and surveys director Anthony Salvanto will provide instant polling of reactions to the president’s address.

will provide instant polling of reactions to the president’s address. CBS News business analyst Jill Schlessinger will join the coverage for the latest on how the economy and rising inflation is impacting peoples’ lives.

will join the coverage for the latest on how the economy and rising inflation is impacting peoples’ lives. Former Texas Republican congressman Will Hurd and Democratic strategist and CBS News political contributor Joel Payne will also contribute analysis.

and Democratic strategist and CBS News political contributor will also contribute analysis. Following the conclusion of the State of the Union address and the Republican response, the team of CBS News journalists will continue with reporting and analysis on the CBS News Streaming Network. CBS News’ all-day streaming coverage will include a special edition of Red and Blue at 6 p.m. ET, anchored by Elaine Quijano from the CBS Broadcast Center in New York, with Major Garrett co-anchoring from Washington. Anthony Salvanto will deliver the latest polling. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang will anchor the 7 p.m. ET hour, followed by CBS News reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns and CBS News Radio’s Steve Dorsey joining the coverage at 8 p.m. ET. In addition, follow the latest headlines on CBS News’ State of the Union live blog, and find the latest streaming coverage on the CBS News app, the CBS News YouTube channel and CBS News’ social channels.

from the CBS Broadcast Center in New York, with Major Garrett co-anchoring from Washington. Anthony Salvanto will deliver the latest polling. CBS News senior White House correspondent will anchor the 7 p.m. ET hour, followed by CBS News reporter and CBS News Radio’s joining the coverage at 8 p.m. ET. In addition, follow the latest headlines on CBS News’ State of the Union live blog, and find the latest streaming coverage on the CBS News app, the CBS News YouTube channel and CBS News’ social channels. CBS Newspath will provide coverage of the address to its 200+ affiliates nationwide and to broadcasters around the world with Skyler Henry and Natalie Brand offering live reports from Washington.

and offering live reports from Washington. CBS News Radio’s live, anchored coverage will begin at 8 p.m. ET previewing the address and the Republican response. Steve Kathan will anchor from CBS News headquarters in New York and be joined by White House correspondent Steven Portnoy, correspondent Steve Dorsey on Capitol Hill, correspondent Cami McCormick at the Pentagon, reporter Felix Light in Moscow, business analyst Jill Schlesinger, political consultant Leonard Steinhorn, military consultant retired Col. Jeff McCausland, foreign affairs analyst Pamela Falk, and contributor Peter Maer.

CNBC:

CNBC senior White House correspondent Kayla Tausche will provide coverage throughout CNBC Business Day on Tuesday, March 1 and Wednesday, March 2 leading up to and following The State of the Union address.

will provide coverage throughout CNBC Business Day on Tuesday, March 1 and Wednesday, March 2 leading up to and following The State of the Union address. Ahead of the State of the Union address, Shepard Smith will anchor The News with Shepard Smith at 7 p.m. ET. Following the newscast, he will anchor CNBC Special Report: The State of the Union from 8 to 10:30 p.m. ET.

will anchor The News with Shepard Smith at 7 p.m. ET. Following the newscast, he will anchor CNBC Special Report: The State of the Union from 8 to 10:30 p.m. ET. Smith will be joined by Kayla Tausche and CNBC senior congressional correspondent Ylan Mui as well as CNBC anchor Andrew Ross Sorkin , among others.

and CNBC senior congressional correspondent as well as CNBC anchor , among others. The CNBC.com politics team will live blog throughout the State of the Union, reporting on the latest news coming out of President Biden’s address.

CNN:

CNN will air special coverage of the State of the Union Address and Republican Response starting at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 1, as well as continuing coverage of the conflict in Ukraine.

Anderson Cooper in Ukraine and Jake Tapper in Washington will lead the network’s coverage.

in Ukraine and in Washington will lead the network’s coverage. Joining for pre- and post-speech analysis will be Dana Bash and Abby Phillip .

and . Wolf Blitzer will provide coverage live from near the White House.

will provide coverage live from near the White House. John King will be at the Magic Wall with live updates from the primary elections in Texas and Fareed Zakaria will provide analysis of the situation in Ukraine.

will be at the Magic Wall with live updates from the primary elections in Texas and will provide analysis of the situation in Ukraine. Don Lemon and Pamela Brown will pick up coverage beginning at 12 a.m. ET.

and will pick up coverage beginning at 12 a.m. ET. CNN Political Director David Chalian , analysts David Axelrod, Laura Barrón López, Gloria Borger, and Evan Osnos, and commentators Scott Jennings and Van Jones , will provide coverage from the analyst desk.

, analysts and and commentators and , will provide coverage from the analyst desk. CNN Senior Political Analyst Mark Preston and National Politics Reporter Eva McKend along with commentators Paul Begala, Mia Love, Bakari Sellers and Alice Stewart will join for late-night coverage.

and National Politics Reporter along with commentators and will join for late-night coverage. CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, Jeff Zeleny, Lauren Fox, and Jamie Gangel will also report live throughout the evening and Phil Mattingly will share late-night primary results from the Magic Wall.

and will also report live throughout the evening and will share late-night primary results from the Magic Wall. CNN Politics will be live fact-checking via CNN’s Facts First team led by Daniel Dale and more than a dozen CNN reporters. The team will also provide voting rights coverage in the lead up to the Texas primary and State of the Union address, followed by a live Citizen by CNN event held the following day featuring a conversation with CNN’s Brianna Keilar, John King, Abby Phillip and Nia-Malika Henderson with analysis of the President’s address and news of day.

and more than a dozen CNN reporters. The team will also provide voting rights coverage in the lead up to the Texas primary and State of the Union address, followed by a live Citizen by CNN event held the following day featuring a conversation with CNN’s John King, Abby Phillip and with analysis of the President’s address and news of day. CNN’s coverage of the State of the Union Address and Republican Response will stream live, without requiring a cable log-in, on CNN.com’s homepage and across mobile devices via CNN’s apps for iOS and Android on Tuesday, March 1, 8pm–12amET. It can also be viewed on CNNgo (at CNN.com/go on your desktop, smartphone, and iPad, and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Android TV, Chromecast and Roku).

C-SPAN:

C-SPAN will have live coverage of President Biden’s first State of the Union address on March 1 before a joint session of Congress.

The coverage will begin at 8 p.m. ET and the speech begins at 9 p.m. ET and will be available on C-SPAN, C-SPAN Radio, C-SPAN.org and the free C-SPAN Now app.

The Republican response will also be available live on the C-SPAN networks following Biden’s address. C-SPAN will open the phone lines to take viewer calls and share reaction.

Estrella:

Live, streaming coverage in Spanish of U.S. President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address to the U.S. Congress, beginning at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

Live digital news coverage on Estrella News, available on Samsung TV+, The Roku Channel, Pluto TV, Fire TV News, Vizio WatchFree, Xumo, Tubi, Plex, and EstrellaTV.com

Canal en Vivo on the EstrellaTV app, available for download on Roku, Fire TV, and Apple iOS and Android devices.

Fox News:

Co-anchored by chief political anchor and Special Report’s Bret Baier along with The Story anchor and executive editor Martha MacCallum , the network’s coverage will include contributions from America’s Newsroom co-anchor Dana Perino , senior political analyst Brit Hume , and The Five’s rotating co-host and former Democratic congressman Harold Ford Jr. as well as Fox News contributor Ben Domenech from Washington. Additionally, White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich and Congressional correspondent Chad Pergram will offer live reports from the White House and Statuary Hall.

along with The Story anchor and executive editor , the network’s coverage will include contributions from America’s Newsroom co-anchor , senior political analyst , and The Five’s rotating co-host and former Democratic congressman as well as Fox News contributor from Washington. Additionally, White House correspondent and Congressional correspondent will offer live reports from the White House and Statuary Hall. Later that evening, special editions of Hannity will be presented live at 11 p.m., followed by The Ingraham Angle at midnight ET and Fox News @ Night anchored by Shannon Bream at 1 a.m. ET.

at 1 a.m. ET. Fox News Digital will also feature coverage of the State of the Union address. Leading up to the event, the site will have a dedicated landing page devoted exclusively to the latest reporting, where readers can view a selection of curated stories and video clips from FNC. The FoxNews.com homepage will feature a live blog that will be continuously updated throughout the speech as well as the Republican response, including real-time reaction from around the nation. FoxNews.com will also carry a livestream from inside the House chamber, providing viewers with coverage followed by reaction from experts, lawmakers and more.

Fox News Audio will also provide multiplatform coverage of the address. Beginning at 8 p.m. Fox News Radio’s J ared Halpern and Jessica Rosenthal will cover the address and Republican response. Fox News Podcasts will provide hourly podcast alerts on the address with The Fox News Radio Hourly Newscast and the daily morning podcast Fox News Rundown will provide next day reaction and analysis from the Fox News political teams. Throughout the day on Wednesday March 2, nationally-syndicated Fox News Radio shows The Brian Kilmeade Show, Fox Across America and The Guy Benson Show will react to the address.

will cover the address and Republican response. Fox News Podcasts will provide hourly podcast alerts on the address with The Fox News Radio Hourly Newscast and the daily morning podcast Fox News Rundown will provide next day reaction and analysis from the Fox News political teams. Throughout the day on Wednesday March 2, nationally-syndicated Fox News Radio shows The Brian Kilmeade Show, Fox Across America and The Guy Benson Show will react to the address. Additionally, Fox Nation will be streaming the address live for subscribers. Outnumbered co-host and former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany will host a pre-show and after-show alongside an all-star panel including Fox News contributor and retired Army bomb technician Johnny Joey Jones, Outnumbered’s Emily Compagno and Fox & Friends Weekend co-host Will Cain.

Fox TV:

On the Fox broadcast network, FNC’s John Roberts will anchor separate live coverage beginning at 9 p.m. ET. Analysis will also be provided by Fox News host and former Congressman Trey Gowdy (R-SC) as well as Fox News contributor and former Obama administration official Marie Harf. FNC’s Congressional correspondent Aishah Hasnie will also provide reports and reaction live from Capitol Hill.

MSNBC:

During the week of Feb. 28, MSNBC will air a special White House Reports hour every day at 11 a.m. ET hosted by chief White House correspondents Kristen Welker and Peter Alexander . The duo will bring their first-hand reporting on the Biden administration to viewers anchored from the White House North Lawn.

and . The duo will bring their first-hand reporting on the Biden administration to viewers anchored from the White House North Lawn. On the morning of the State of the Union Address, Morning Joe co-hosts Mika Brzezinski, Joe Scarborough and Willie Geist will kick off special coverage beginning at 6 a.m. ET with reporting and analysis from top political reporters, previewing President Biden’s first State of the Union address.

and will kick off special coverage beginning at 6 a.m. ET with reporting and analysis from top political reporters, previewing President Biden’s first State of the Union address. Live coverage from the nation’s capital will continue with MSNBC Reports anchored by José Díaz-Balart, Andrea Mitchell , Katy Tur and Hallie Jackson and MTP Daily with Chuck Todd . The next day, Chris Jansing will also anchor from Washington, D.C.

, and and MTP Daily with . The next day, will also anchor from Washington, D.C. Rachel Maddow , Joy Reid and Nicolle Wallace will lead special coverage starting at 8 p.m. ET and return for analysis once President Biden concludes. They will be joined by a panel of experts to break down the president’s speech and reaction across parties. Stephanie Ruhle will continue coverage at 12 a.m. ET.

, and will lead special coverage starting at 8 p.m. ET and return for analysis once President Biden concludes. They will be joined by a panel of experts to break down the president’s speech and reaction across parties. will continue coverage at 12 a.m. ET. NBC News and MSNBC contributors will also join the special coverage offering expert analysis, including Claire McCaskill , Michael Steele , Matthew Dowd , and Julián Castro .

, , , and . Following the address, MSNBC will continue live coverage from Washington, D.C. throughout the day beginning with Morning Joe through MSNBC Reports.

MSNBC.com will launch a live blog for President Biden’s address, with a conversational focus and perspective. The blog will feature analysis and insight from MSNBC Daily columnists and contributors.

NBC:

NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt and Today co-anchor and NBC News chief legal correspondent Savannah Guthrie will lead NBC News’ coverage live from Washington, D.C. starting at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 1. Holt and Guthrie will be joined by NBC News political director and Meet the Press moderator Chuck Todd and NBC News chief foreign affairs correspondent and chief Washington correspondent Andrea Mitchell .

and Today co-anchor and NBC News chief legal correspondent will lead NBC News’ coverage live from Washington, D.C. starting at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 1. Holt and Guthrie will be joined by NBC News political director and Meet the Press moderator and NBC News chief foreign affairs correspondent and chief Washington correspondent . Ahead of the address on Tuesday, Lester Holt will anchor a special edition of NBC Nightly News live from Washington, D.C. The next morning, Savannah Guthrie will also anchor Today from the Nation’s Capital.

will anchor a special edition of NBC Nightly News live from Washington, D.C. The next morning, will also anchor Today from the Nation’s Capital. NBC News and MSNBC hosts, correspondents, reporters and contributors will join the special coverage across the networks and provide the latest reporting and analysis, including NBC News chief White House correspondents Kristen Welker and Peter Alexander , NBC News senior White House correspondent Kelly O’Donnell , NBC News White House correspondents Mike Memoli and Carol Lee , NBC News senior Washington correspondent Hallie Jackson , NBC News senior national correspondent Tom Llamas , NBC News senior congressional correspondent Garrett Haake , NBC News Capitol Hill correspondents Leigh Ann Caldwell and Ali Vitali , MSNBC and Peacock’s The Choice from MSNBC host Symone Sanders , and NBC News contributor Stephen Hayes.

and , NBC News senior White House correspondent , NBC News White House correspondents and , NBC News senior Washington correspondent , NBC News senior national correspondent , NBC News senior congressional correspondent , NBC News Capitol Hill correspondents and , MSNBC and Peacock’s The Choice from MSNBC host , and NBC News contributor Plus, NBC News correspondents Antonia Hylton and Morgan Radford will join from Texas with the latest on the Texas primary race, NBC News correspondent Blayne Alexander will join from Georgia, NBC News correspondent Guad Venegas will report from Washoe County, Nev., and NBC News Now host Joshua Johnson will report from Dallas.

NBC News Now:

NBC News Now streaming anchor Hallie Jackson will host a special pre-address program live from Washington, D.C., covering the live events, late-breaking headlines and analysis leading up to the State of the Union. The special airs at 8 p.m. ET on NBC News Now.

will host a special pre-address program live from Washington, D.C., covering the live events, late-breaking headlines and analysis leading up to the State of the Union. The special airs at 8 p.m. ET on NBC News Now. NBC News Now will air NBC News’ special coverage of President Biden’s State of the Union address, led by Lester Holt and Savannah Guthrie.

NBC News political director and Meet the Press moderator Chuck Todd and chief White House correspondent Kristen Welker will host a live special following the State of the Union, with analysis of President Biden’s address, as well as the latest on the Texas primary race. The special airs at 11 p.m. ET on NBC News Now.

NBCNews.com will host a live blog for President Biden’s address with fact checks by political reporter Jane C. Timm, plus coverage and analysis from White House reporters Shannon Pettypiece and Lauren Egan, congressional reporter Scott Wong, political reporters Sahil Kapur, Natasha Korecki, Jonathan Allen, Peter Nicholas, Marc Caputo, Allan Smith and Adam Edelman as well as correspondents from across the network.

PBS NewsHour:

PBS NewsHour will offer live coverage of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address on Tuesday, March 1 from 8 – 11 pm ET.

The first hour of the primetime special will focus on the latest updates on the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, as well as reports on important news of the day. The program will transition at 9 p.m. ET to President Biden’s address, followed by the Republican response, and reporting and analysis by the NewsHour team and guests.

NewsHour’s special coverage will be anchored by managing editor Judy Woodruff and will include foreign affairs and defense correspondent Nick Schifrin reporting in Ukraine, Capitol Hill correspondent Lisa Desjardins in the House chamber, chief correspondent Amna Nawaz in the Cannon House Building, and chief Washington correspondent Geoff Bennett at the White House.

and will include foreign affairs and defense correspondent reporting in Ukraine, Capitol Hill correspondent in the House chamber, chief correspondent in the Cannon House Building, and chief Washington correspondent at the White House. Washington Post opinion writer Jonathan Capehart and The New York Times and The Atlantic contributing writer, Peter Wehner , will also provide analysis of Biden’s address.

and The New York Times and The Atlantic contributing writer, , will also provide analysis of Biden’s address. Coverage will extend online with a pre-show from 7 – 8 pm ET, hosted by NewsHour’s digital anchor Nicole Ellis and will include discussions with correspondents William Brangham and Lisa Desjardins.

Peacock’s The Choice From MSNBC:

On Tuesday, March 1, Zerlina Maxwell will kick off live coverage on Zerlina. starting at 6 p.m. ET and will return at 8 p.m. ET. Maxwell and her panel of guests including former Obama White House Advisor Valerie Jarrett , MSNBC and The Choice host Symone Sanders , Democratic strategist Adrienne Elrod , justice correspondent for The Nation Elie Mystal and host of Nuestro podcast and New York Times contributor Chuck Rocha will break down the State of the Union through the lens of racial reckoning, the ongoing pandemic as well as women’s rights in America.

will kick off live coverage on Zerlina. starting at 6 p.m. ET and will return at 8 p.m. ET. Maxwell and her panel of guests including former Obama White House Advisor , MSNBC and The Choice host , Democratic strategist , justice correspondent for The Nation and host of Nuestro podcast and New York Times contributor will break down the State of the Union through the lens of racial reckoning, the ongoing pandemic as well as women’s rights in America. The Mehdi Hasan Show will provide comprehensive coverage starting at 7 p.m. ET and return immediately following the address with reaction and analysis. Mehdi Hasan will be joined by a roundtable of panelists including Congressional candidate Nina Turner , former Sen. Barbara Boxer , and Republican consultant Stuart Stevens . Coverage will continue into the 11 p.m. hour, with guests Rep. Susan Wild (D-PA), presidential historian Michael Beschloss , and former speechwriter to President Obama David Litt .

will be joined by a roundtable of panelists including Congressional candidate , former , and Republican consultant . Coverage will continue into the 11 p.m. hour, with guests (D-PA), presidential historian , and former speechwriter to President Obama . On Wednesday, March 2, Peacock users can watch Morning Joe: State of the Union Recap, a full hour of the top moments from MSNBC’s Morning Joe that morning. The special program will feature the best moments and analysis from co-hosts Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski and Willie Geist and their roundtable guests.

Spectrum:

On Tuesday, March 1, Spectrum Networks will air special national live coverage of President Biden’s first State of the Union address and the Republican response by Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds.

Coverage will begin at 8:45 p.m. EST and include post-address analysis and insights from Spectrum News journalists.

Spectrum News NY1 political anchor Errol Louis will lead coverage and be joined by a roundtable of Spectrum News journalists, including NY1 anchor Annika Pergament, Spectrum News 1 Upstate New York political anchor Susan Arbetter, Spectrum News 1 Wisconsin anchor Jason Fechner and Spectrum News DC Bureau reporter Taylor Popielarz.

Telemundo:

Julio Vaqueiro will lead Noticias Telemundo’s coverage live from Washington, D.C. Coverage ahead of the address on Tuesday will include reports on Telemundo’s morning show, hoyDía.

will lead Noticias Telemundo’s coverage live from Washington, D.C. Coverage ahead of the address on Tuesday will include reports on Telemundo’s morning show, hoyDía. Vaqueiro will anchor a special edition of the network’s 6:30 p.m. newscast and host a news special from 9 to 11 p.m. ET.

The news special will feature in-depth reporting and analysis. Senior Washington correspondent Cristina Londoño and Washington correspondent Javier Vega will join Vaqueiro to examine the president’s speech and reaction from Latino leaders and political analysts.

Univision: