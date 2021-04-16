Here’s How News Networks Are Covering Prince Philip’s Funeral

All major television news outlets are presenting coverage of Prince Philip‘s funeral tomorrow morning, April 17. Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II’s husband, died on April 9. He was 99.

Here is how each network will be covering the funeral across their various platforms. The cable news networks will begin their coverage at 9 a.m. ET Saturday, while the broadcast networks will kick off their special coverage at 9:30 a.m.

ABC

World News Tonight anchor David Muir will lead coverage on the network.

will lead coverage on the network. Deborah Roberts in New York and foreign correspondents James Longman from Windsor and Maggie Rulli from Buckingham Palace, and contributors Robert Jobson, Victoria Murphy and Omid Scobie from Windsor will join Muir.

in New York and foreign correspondents from Windsor and from Buckingham Palace, and contributors and from Windsor will join Muir. The special coverage begins at approximately 9:30 a.m. ET.

ABC News Live will have full streaming coverage beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET, and ABC News Digital and GMA Digital will have coverage of the funeral on ABCNews.com and GoodMorningAmerica.com

ABC News Radio will have live coverage of the funeral on Saturday anchored by Michelle Franzen , with reporting by correspondent Tom Rivers in London and analysis by royal experts.

, with reporting by correspondent in London and analysis by royal experts. ABC NewsOne, the affiliate news service of ABC News, will provide live coverage from Windsor with multi-platform reporter Julia Macfarlane. NewsOne provides news content and services for more than 200 ABC affiliates and international news partners.

CBS

CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King will anchor a live special report beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET.

will anchor a live special report beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET. She’ll be joined by CBS News royal contributor and The Diana Chronicles author Tina Brown and royal commentator Wesley Kerr . CBS News correspondents Charlie D’Agata and Holly Williams will be reporting from Windsor in the shadow of the castle.

and royal commentator . CBS News correspondents and will be reporting from Windsor in the shadow of the castle. CBSN, CBS News’ 24/7 streaming news service, will stream the network’s special coverage and feature additional reports and interviews throughout the day.

CNN

CNN will begin special coverage of the funeral beginning at 9 a.m. ET, anchored by Anderson Cooper .

. He’ll be joined by Richard Quest , Julia Chatterley , and CNN royal commentator Sally Bedell Smith .

, , and CNN royal commentator . Christiane Amanpour, Max Foster, Bianca Nobilo, Isa Soares, Clarissa Ward , and CNN royal historian Kate Williams will also be live throughout the day from Windsor Castle, Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace, and other sites across the United Kingdom.

, and CNN royal historian will also be live throughout the day from Windsor Castle, Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace, and other sites across the United Kingdom. The funeral will stream live on CNN.com’s homepage and across mobile devices and on CNNgo.

Fox News

From 9 a.m.-12 p.m. ET anchor and executive editor of The Story Martha MacCallum will lead the day’s coverage.

will lead the day’s coverage. She’ll be joined by Patrick Jephson , former private secretary to Princess Diana of Wales and Nile Gardner , former aide to U.K. Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, who will provide expert commentary on the day’s proceedings and their historic nature.

, former private secretary to Princess Diana of Wales and , former aide to U.K. Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, who will provide expert commentary on the day’s proceedings and their historic nature. Contributing to coverage on-the-ground in England will be foreign affairs correspondent Benjamin Hall in Windsor and London-based correspondent Greg Palkot stationed at Buckingham Palace.

in Windsor and London-based correspondent stationed at Buckingham Palace. Fox News Digital will stream the funeral proceedings and share live updates on foxnews.com, while Fox News Audio will also provide coverage across all platforms.

MSNBC

MSNBC will broadcast special live coverage of the funeral services beginning at 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET.

MSNBC anchors Alex Witt and Katy Tur will host special coverage of the services. They will be joined by NBC News correspondents Keir Simmons , Matt Bradley , Kelly Cobiella , Sarah Harman , Molly Hunter , Andrew Roberts , Raf Sanchez and Anne Thompson .

and will host special coverage of the services. They will be joined by NBC News correspondents , , , , , , and . They will also be joined by special guests live from Windsor and London, including MSNBC royal commentators Tim Ewart and Victoria Howard, Washington anchor for BBC World News America Katty Kay, NBC News & MSNBC royal contributor Daisy McAndrew and NBC News and MSNBC royal historian Andrew Roberts.

NBC

NBC News will broadcast special live coverage of the funeral services beginning 9:30 a.m. ET, anchored by Today’s Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb .

and . They will be joined by NBC News correspondents Kelly Cobiella , Keir Simmons and Anne Thompson and several contributors live from Windsor and London.

, and and several contributors live from Windsor and London. Today.com and NBCNews.com will highlight moments from the special report, and NBC News NOW will stream the network’s special coverage live and on demand across OTT platforms, including Peacock.

Telemundo