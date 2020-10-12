Here’s How Networks Are Covering Senate Judiciary Committee Confirmation Hearings For Judge Amy Coney Barrett

As wild as this presidential campaign has been in recent weeks, it’s almost understandable to have forgotten there’s also a pivotal United States Senate Judiciary Committee hearing this week as well.

The news networks will be presenting live coverage of President Trump’s nomination to the United States Supreme Court, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, beginning Monday Oct. 15 at 9 a.m. ET, and continuing through Thursday, Oct.15.

Here a look at some of the networks’ plans:

CBS:

CBS Evening News anchor and managing editor Norah O’Donnell will anchor CBS News’ coverage of Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court confirmation hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee with a CBS News Special Report Monday, Oct. 12 at approximately 9 a.m. ET, on the CBS Television Network.

All week, CBSN, CBS News' 24/7 free streaming news service, will deliver live, uninterrupted coverage of the hearings.

CBS News’ chief legal correspondent Jan Crawford and chief congressional correspondent Nancy Cordes will contribute to the Network’s coverage and to CBSN.

CBS This Morning co-hosts Gayle King, Anthony Mason and Tony Dokoupil will kick off the network's coverage on Monday at 7 a.m. ET with chief congressional correspondent Nancy Cordes reporting from Capitol Hill and chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett providing analysis.

The CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell will offer comprehensive coverage of the day's hearings during the broadcast each night from its home in Washington, D.C.

O’Donnell and the CBS News team will include new reporting and live analysis of the legal, political and societal implications of the proceedings.

CBSN:

CBSN, CBS News’ free 24/7 streaming news platform, will begin coverage of Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s Senate Judiciary hearings on Monday at 8:30 a.m. ET

CBSN anchors Vlad Duthiers and Anne Marie Green, joined by CBSN anchors Lana Zak, Tanya Rivero, and Elaine Quijano, will lead coverage on Monday and throughout the week.

CBS News Radio will provide stations with Special Reports, a gavel-to-gavel feed of the Senate Judiciary Committee's hearings and a simulcast of CBSN's extensive coverage.

CBS Newspath, CBS News’s newsgathering organization providing news and information to 200+ affiliates nationwide and to broadcasters around the world, will feature extensive coverage and digital content on the hearings. Correspondents Natalie Brand and Skyler Henry will report from Washington, D.C.

NBC:

Starting on Monday, Oct. 12, NBC News and MSNBC will air special live coverage of the Senate confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett throughout the week.

Beginning at approx. 9 a.m. ET on Monday, Today co-anchor and NBC News chief legal correspondent Savannah Guthrie will anchor network coverage of the Senate confirmation hearings, handing off to NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt at 12 p.m. ET.

NBC News Digital NBC News Now's morning show, Morning News Now, launches on Monday and is hosted by Savannah Sellers and Joe Fryer. The show will provide dedicated coverage of the hearings beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET. NBC News Now will stream the network special reports and hearings on Monday beginning at 9 a.m. ET and throughout the week. Each evening, NBC News Now will provide wrap-up analysis of the day's SCOTUS hearings. NBCNews.com will live-blog the hearings and provide analysis of developments each day. The NBC Stay Tuned team will highlight key moments from the hearings throughout the week and will feature a segment on Monday looking into the confirmation process.



MSNBC

MSNBC will provide wall-to-wall special coverage of the Senate confirmation hearings anchored by MTP Daily anchor, Meet the Press moderator and NBC News political director Chuck Todd beginning at 9 a.m. ET on Monday.

Additional correspondents and contributors will provide the latest reporting and analysis across NBC News and MSNBC next week, including:

Yamiche Alcindor, NBC News Political Contributor

Peter Alexander, NBC News White House Correspondent

Geoff Bennett, NBC News White House Correspondent

Michael Beschloss, NBC News Presidential Historian

Garrett Haake, MSNBC Correspondent

Kasie Hunt, NBC News Capitol Hill Correspondent

Hallie Jackson, NBC News Chief White House Correspondent

Neal Katyal, NBC News legal analyst and former U.S. Acting Solicitor General

Claire McCaskill, Former U.S. Senator, NBC News & MSNBC Political Analyst

Barbara McQuade, NBC News Legal Analyst

Jon Meacham, Rogers Distinguished Professor at Vanderbilt University and NBC News & MSNBC Contributor

Ari Melber, MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent and Host of The Beat

Chuck Rosenberg, Former U.S. Attorney & Senior FBI Official

Andrew Weissman, NBC News Legal Analyst

, NBC News Legal Analyst Pete Williams, NBC News Justice Correspondent

Fox News:

Fox News Channel will present live coverage surrounding the United States Senate Judiciary Committee hearings of President Trump’s nomination to the United States Supreme Court, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, beginning Monday Oct. 12 and continuing through Thursday, Oct. 15

FNC's coverage of the Barrett Confirmation Hearings will kick off on America's Newsroom with Sandra Smith and guest anchor Bill Hemmer throughout the week in New York. They will be joined by chief legal correspondent and anchor of Fox News @ Night anchor Shannon Bream, chief political anchor and Special Report anchor Bret Baier and The Story's anchor & executive editor Martha MacCallum, as well as Fox News Sunday's Chris Wallace.

Additional contributions to the network's live coverage will be provided by FNC contributors Andy McCarthy, Katie Pavlich and Ken Starr.

FNC will offer all Fox affiliates coverage from Washington, D.C. provided by anchor of America's News Headquarters Eric Shawn.

. Stations can livestream Shawn’s coverage on digital and social platforms without interrupting their regularly scheduled programming.

Fox News Digital will also stream the hearings online, while Fox News Radio's Jared Halpern will anchor radio coverage joined by a team of FNR reporters and analysts.

will anchor radio coverage joined by a team of FNR reporters and analysts. Additionally, Fox News International will live stream the network’s coverage abroad.

PBS:

PBS NewsHour will offer special live coverage of the Senate Judiciary Committee Hearings of Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the United States Supreme Court online and on PBS stations nationwide (check local listings). On October 12 – 14, the hearings are currently scheduled to start at 9 a.m. and last through the end of the hearing day.

Managing editor Judy Woodruff will anchor the special programming with reporting from national correspondent John Yang, Capitol Hill correspondent Lisa Desjardins, White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor and Marcia Coyle of The National Law Journal.

Expected guests include Saikrishna Prakash of the University of Virginia School of Law and Victoria Nourse of Georgetown Law School, who previously served as chief counsel to Vice President Joe Biden.

of the University of Virginia School of Law and of Georgetown Law School, who previously served as chief counsel to Vice President Joe Biden. NewsHour’s nightly broadcast will include highlights from next week’s hearings.

On Thursday, Oct. 15, the hearing scheduled for witness testimony will be available on NewsHour’s digital and social platforms only.

C-SPAN:

The Senate Judiciary Committee Confirmation Hearings for Supreme Court Nominee Amy Coney Barrett will be LIVE on C-SPAN, C-SPAN Radio and C-SPAN.org.

