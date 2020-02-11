Here’s How Networks Are Covering New Hampshire Primary Day

The 2020 Iowa caucuses gave us a controversial victory by Pete Buttigieg– though Sen. Bernie Sanders out-performed the South Bend Ind., mayor in overall vote count. Will Sen. Sanders take home the win in New Hampshire tonight, as many are expecting? Will Joe Biden improve on his disappointing 4th place finish in Iowa, and emerge victorious by the end of the night? Will someone else surprise the field and come out on top?

Here’s how the networks will covering the 2020 New Hampshire primary, which takes place Tuesday, Feb. 11.

ABC News:

ABC News presents special coverage of the 2020 presidential election New Hampshire Primary on Tuesday, Feb. 11 on ABC.

The network will air special reports in prime time as voting results break, providing insight on the latest developments and the impact on the election and candidates.

Coverage will feature chief anchor George Stephanopoulos , World News Tonight anchor and managing editor David Muir , chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl , senior White House correspondent Cecilia Vega , senior congressional correspondent Mary Bruce , senior national correspondent Terry Moran , FiveThirtyEight Editor-in-Chief Nate Silver , special correspondent Matthew Dowd and Contributors Chris Christie , Rahm Emanuel and Yvette Simpson .

Good Morning America Weekend co-anchors Whit Johnson and Eva Pilgrim , national correspondent Marcus Moore , correspondent Stephanie Ramos and multi-platform reporter Rachel Scott will report on the ground from candidates’ campaign headquarters across Iowa and New Hampshire on the latest developments in the race.

ABC News Live, the network’s 24/7 breaking news and live events channel, will have special coverage beginning at 8 p.m. ET of the New Hampshire primary.

World News Tonight Weekend anchor and chief national affairs correspondent Tom Llamas will anchor coverage live from Manchester, respectively, with political director Rick Klein , senior Washington reporter Devin Dwyer and contributors Heidi Heitkamp, Alex Castellanos, Stephanie Cutter and Deidre DeJear .

ABC News Radio live coverage will be anchored by correspondent Aaron Katersky in Manchester with on-the-ground reporting by Start Here podcast host Brad Mielke .

CBS News:

CBS News will provide on-the-ground coverage of the New Hampshire primary tomorrow across all broadcasts and platforms, including prime time updates on CBS and live, ongoing coverage on CBSN, CBS News’ 24/7 streaming news service.

CBS Evening News anchor and managing editor Norah O’Donnell will lead CBS News’ multi-platform coverage from Manchester, NH.

will lead CBS News’ multi-platform coverage from Manchester, NH. O’Donnell will anchor the CBS Evening News and the CBS prime time updates tomorrow, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

O’Donnell will be joined by chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett ; political correspondent Ed O’Keefe ; and correspondent Nikole Killion .

CBSN will stream comprehensive coverage of the New Hampshire primary starting tonight, with Elaine Quijano anchoring a special edition of Red & Blue from the Bonfire Restaurant and Country Bar in Manchester at 5:00 PM, ET. On Tuesday, coverage begins at 7 a.m. ET anchored by Anne-Marie Green . Vlad Duthiers joins at 9 a.m. ET.

CNN:

CNN will provide live coverage and analysis of the New Hampshire primary, which will air live on CNN, CNN International and CNN en Espanol.

On CNN’s digital platforms, live coverage and analysis of the New Hampshire primary can be found on CNN.com’s homepage, across mobile devices via CNN’s apps for iOS and Android, and via CNNgo apps for Amazon Fire, Android TV, Apple TV, Roku, Samsung Smart TV and Chromecast.

An audio stream will also be available on SiriusXM Channels 116, 454, 795 and the Westwood One Radio Network. Watch live CNN TV on any device, anywhere.

C-SPAN:

Live coverage of the New Hampshire primary will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET on C-SPAN, C-SPAN Radio and C-SPAN.org.

We’ll have New Hampshire Primary results, beginning with a LIVE simulcast of WMUR-TV in Manchester, NH followed by candidate speeches and results coverage.

FBN:

Fox Business’ svp and managing editor of business news Neil Cavuto will provide live programming surrounding the New Hampshire Primary throughout prime time on Tuesday.

Throughout the evening, Cavuto will be joined in New York by a rotating panel of business and political experts, including New Hampshire native Trish Regan, Lou Dobbs Tonight host Lou Dobbs, and Kennedy host Lisa “Kennedy” Montgomery, among others. Following Cavuto, Regan will host a live edition of Trish Regan Primetime at 10 p.m. ET to provide analysis of the primary results.

Fox News:

Broadcasting from Bedford, N.H. Fox News will present nearly all of its live programming on Tuesday from the nation’s first primary state.

Kicking off primary day on Feb. 11, Fox & Friends will also broadcast from Bedford, followed by America’s Newsroom co-anchored by Sandra Smith and Ed Henry , Outnumbered Overtime with Harris Faulkner , The Daily Briefing with Dana Perino , Bill Hemmer Reports and The Five.

and will helm a 2-hour coverage special from the state and break down the real-time election results as polls close. At 8 p.m. ET Tucker Carlson Tonight will air live from Washington D.C. and later in the evening Hannity will broadcast from New Hampshire at 9 p.m. ET, followed by The Ingraham Angle at 10 p.m. ET, in Washington D.C., and a special Democracy 2020: New Hampshire Primary coverage special co-anchored by Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum at 11 p.m. ET.

FNC will also provide viewers with live reports throughout New Hampshire and updates from candidate headquarters during the primaries from FNC correspondents Mark Meredith, Matt Finn, Peter Doocy, Kristin Fisher, Jacqui Heinrich, Molly Line and Ellison Barber.

MSNBC:

On the eve of the first-in-the-nation primary, MSNBC’s Chris Hayes will host All In with a live studio audience in New Hampshire.

will host All In with a live studio audience in New Hampshire. MSNBC will also broadcast from New Hampshire on Monday and primary day including Morning Joe, MSNBC Live anchored by Hallie Jackson , Chris Jansing , Ari Melber , Stephanie Ruhle, Katy Tur and Ali Velshi as well as Andrea Mitchell Reports, MTP Daily and Hardball.

and joined by will anchor MSNBC’s special New Hampshire primary coverage starting at 6 p.m. ET. Chris Hayes and Chris Matthews will join the special coverage from New Hampshire.

NBC News/NBC News Digital:

For NBC News, on primary day, Tuesday, Feb. 11, Savannah Guthrie will be live for Today and Lester Holt will anchor NBC Nightly News from New Hampshire.

. Plus, NBC News and MSNBC correspondents, reporters and Road Warriors will be reporting throughout the state at voting locations and campaign headquarters including Kristen Welker, Chris Jansing, Katy Tur, Morgan Radford, Garrett Haake, Trymaine Lee, Cal Perry, Shaquille Brewster, Vaughn Hillyard, Mike Memoli, Ali Vitali, Monica Alba, Savannah Sellers and Dasha Burns.

NBC News Stay Tuned will be live from caucus sites and one-on-one with voters, bringing the latest to the network’s Snapchat news show.

NBC News digital political reporters, including senior politics reporter Alex Seitz-Wald , national political reporter Sahil Kapur , senior political analyst Jonathan Allen , senior White House reporter Shannon Pettypiece and political reporter Allan Smith , are dispatched throughout New Hampshire to bring the latest reporting and analysis to NBCNews.com and the NBC News app.

On primary night, NBCNews.com will be a complete resource for all the latest news, exit polls and live updated race results thanks to the NBC News Decision Desk, which will project the winner and allocate delegates based on the data. Find all primary contest results, plus upcoming races, at NBCNews.com/ElectionResults2020.

The Decision 2020 elections experience will appear across NBCNews.com, the NBC News mobile app, NBCNews.com/Decision2020, MSNBC.com and Telemundo.com.

NBC News is also tracking the number of delegates each candidate wins in the 2020 Democratic and Republican presidential races. Get the latest at NBCNews.com/DelegateTracker .

. On primary day, NBCNews.com will publish Election Confessions: New Hampshire edition, where New Hampshire voters can share confessions about the presidential candidates and the state of the country.

NBC News Digital will also feature Road to 270, an interactive web tool where users can design and map their own road to the presidency. Users can also see the latest scenarios from NBC News political director Chuck Todd and NBC News and MSNBC national political correspondent Steve Kornacki.

PBS:

PBS NewsHour will provide special coverage of the New Hampshire Primary results on Tuesday, from 11 – 11:30 pm EST.

Managing editor Judy Woodruff and senior national correspondent Amna Nawaz will anchor coverage from Manchester, NH and Washington, respectively, with Capitol Hill correspondent Lisa Desjardins and senior political reporter Dan Bush reporting from New Hampshire.

and New Hampshire Young Democrats’ . In addition to its broadcast on PBS stations, the special will stream on NewsHour’s digital and social platforms.

Telemundo:

Washington D.C. correspondent Javier Vega has been on site since Sunday covering the preview/providing updates for Noticias Telemundo.

Telemundo will have two special news bulletins this evening at 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. ET (approximately) with updates, in addition to the network’s morning, midday, 6:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. newscasts.

Univision:

Univision News national correspondent Blanca Rosa Vilchez will report live from New Hampshire for Univision’s flagship newscasts Noticiero Univision at 6:30 p.m. and Noticiero Univision Edición Nocturna at 11:30 p.m.

UnivisionNoticias.com will provide exclusive digital coverage of the New Hampshire Caucuses through its liveblog, videos, articles, infographics animations and social media.

