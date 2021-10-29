Here’s How Morning News Is Celebrating Halloween

Today and Good Morning America aired their respective annual Halloween segments on Friday. (Halloween is Sunday, don’t forget!)

Earlier this week, hosts from some of those programs told us their favorite Halloween costumes and characters from years past; but what did they go as this year?

Over on NBC, this year’s theme on Today was “Football ‘Fright’ in America,” in honor of the network’s Sunday Night Football/Football Night in America franchise. Sunday Night Football host Mike Tirico even provided the intro to this year’s Today Halloween skit.

After Tirico’s opening, Hoda Kotb, a die-hard Saints fan, portrayed Carrie Underwood, who performs the Sunday Night Football broadcast theme song.

Then, came Super Bowl champs Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady, played by Carson Daly and Willie Geist, respectively.

Today co-host Craig Melvin came out in a red Kansas City Chiefs uniform and headband dressed as superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager were Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders (despite Guthrie being a fan of the Philadelphia Eagles in real life!)

Then, the halftime performers. Al Roker came out in the signature red-and-black outfit of last season’s Super Bowl halftime performer, The Weeknd. After, Sheinelle Jones went as 2014 Super Bowl halftime performer Bruno Mars.

Can’t have a Super Bowl without those legendary commercials. The hosts channeled the legendary 1999 Budweiser spot, by telling each other “Wazzuuuuuuup!” as they gathered together for a beer and football. That saying was everywhere back in ’99 when the Budweiser commercial of friends greeting each other became a famous spot that started on Monday Night Football.

Budweiser bottles were also featured during the segment, although we’ve been told Budweiser did not sponsor the segment.

Sticking with the commercials theme, Weekend Today co-hosts Peter Alexander and Kristen Welker went as Sam Elliott and Lil Nas X from the 2020 Doritos Super Bowl commercial.

WATCH:

It’s time for Football “Fright” in America! HalloweenTODAY 🎃 pic.twitter.com/XDTT6ekBFP — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 29, 2021

Kotb’s performance as Underwood got a thumbs-up from former New Orleans Saints QB-turned NBC Sports analyst Drew Brees. “Fantastic rendition of the Carrie Underwood Sunday Night Football song,” Brees said on Today Friday. “Fantastic. We loved it. We love it. We love you. Thank you so much for supporting the Saints.”

Down the street in Times Square, Good Morning America’s Halloween broadcast theme was the legendary horror movie Scream. The hosts didn’t dress up this year, but rather taped a 2+ minute segment dedicated to the holiday.

Looks like something scary is happening at our Times Square studio 😱😱😱#Halloweenhttps://t.co/VmEtBcYs5z pic.twitter.com/nO6Wnaqmfo — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 29, 2021

HLN’s Morning Express with Robin Meade also marked Halloween this year, doing so on Thursday (Meade was not on the air Friday). The Morning Express team put their best spin on the TikTok “Monster Makeover” trend. Meade (aka. “Morning Medusa”) was joined by Morning Express business correspondent Jennifer Westhoven as “Jenny Jupiter”; Morning Express meteorologist Bob Van Dillen as “Drankin-Stein”: Morning Express trends/culture reporter Melissa Knowles as “Modern Working Mummy”; and Morning Express sports correspondent Andy Scholes as “ZZZZombie Until He Gets His Coffee.”

WATCH: