Here’s How Cable News Is Covering the Inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

The inauguration of Joseph R. Biden Jr. and Kamala Harris as the president and vice president of the United States will take place Wednesday, Jan. 20, with events interspersed throughout the day, highlighted by the swearing-in ceremony at 12 p.m. ET, following by Biden’s inaugural address.

Below, the cable network coverage plans for the inauguration of America’s 46th president, listed by alphabetical order. The broadcast network coverage plans posted Monday.

BBC:

BBC World News will have extensive live coverage of Joe Biden’s inauguration as the 46th President of the United States on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.

Its centerpiece will be President Biden: The Inauguration, presented by Katty Kay, running from 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. ET. This two-and-a-half-four special will cover the key moments of the swearing in and speech by the new President.

Yalda Hakim presents live coverage on the day of Joe Biden's inauguration as the President of the United States of America from 7-8 a.m. ET

Matthew Amroliwala presents live coverage on the day of Joe Biden's inauguration as the President of the United States of America from 8-9 a.m. ET.

Katty Kay in Washington and Matthew Amroliwala in London present live coverage on the day of Joe Biden's inauguration as the President of the United States of America from 9-10 a.m. ET.

At 10 a.m. ET, live build up from Washington of the inauguration of Joe Biden as President of the United States. Presented by Katty Kay.

Live build up and coverage from Washington of the inauguration of Joe Biden as President of the United States. Presented by Katty Kay from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. ET. Kay will return to anchor additional coverage from 4-5 p.m. ET.

Laura Trevelyan presents live coverage from Washington on the day of Joe Biden's inauguration as the President of the United States of America from 6-6:30 p.m. ET., and from 7-7:30 p.m. ET.

The swearing-in with stream free on BBC.com.

Bloomberg:

Bloomberg TV and Radio will have special programming on Inauguration Day, with analysis of the Biden administration’s impact on investors.

David Westin will anchor an extended Balance of Power from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. ET. He'll be joined by Bloomberg contributors Rick Davis and Jeanne Sheehan Zaino, with Alix Steel assessing what the new President's policies mean for Wall Street.

Bloomberg Chief Washington Correspondent Kevin Cirilli will discuss the challenges Biden will face in the White House.

will discuss the challenges Biden will face in the White House. The inauguration programming will also simulcast on Bloomberg Quicktake.

CNBC:

CNBC's broadcast of The Inauguration of Joseph Biden Jr. will be anchored by Shepard Smith, beginning at 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. ET.

, beginning at 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. ET. The network’s coverage will also include reporting from CNBC’s Washington correspondents Eamon Javers, Ylan Mui and Kayla Tausche.

and CNBC.com will stream the inauguration as well as live blog throughout the day.

CNN:

On January 20, CNN will provide viewers with comprehensive coverage of Inauguration Day as President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States.

Chris Cuomo will kick off CNN's special coverage of The Inauguration of Joe Biden from 12 a.m.-2 a.m. ET, followed by Poppy Harlow and Jim Sciutto from 2-5 a.m. ET and John Berman and Alisyn Camerota from 5-7 a.m. ET.

CNN's coverage will continue at 7amET until midnight with Dana Bash, Wolf Blitzer, Erin Burnett, Anderson Cooper, John King, Abby Phillip, and Jake Tapper live from DC to cover the day's events, including the oath of office, the inaugural parade and the inaugural concert.

Brianna Keilar and Pamela Brown will be live from DC covering key developments as the day unfolds, with Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon leading the network's late-night coverage.

Gloria Borger, David Axelrod, Van Jones and Evan Osnos will join to provide analysis throughout the day. In addition, dozens of CNN correspondents and reporters will be live from the nation's capital and cities across the country.

, and will join to provide analysis throughout the day. In addition, dozens of CNN correspondents and reporters will be live from the nation’s capital and cities across the country. On CNN digital platforms, CNN’s The Inauguration of Joe Biden coverage will stream live without requiring a cable log-in from 6 a.m. to midnight ET on Wednesday, Jan. 20 to CNN.com’s homepage and across mobile devices via CNN’s apps for iOS and Android.

It can also be viewed on CNNgo via CNN.com/go on desktops, smartphones, and iPads, as well as CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Android TV, Chromecast and Roku.

C-SPAN:

C-SPAN will have live coverage of the Inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris beginning at 7am ET. The network’s coverage will continue throughout the day on all platforms including C-SPAN, C-SPAN Radio and C-SPAN.org.

Peter Slen and Greta Brawner will co-host.

Fox News Channel:

Chief political anchor and Special Report's Bret Baier, along with anchor and executive editor of The Story Martha MacCallum, will co-anchor the network's coverage entitled, Inauguration of Joseph R. Biden Jr.: 46th President, on Wednesday, Jan. 20th from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. ET. Baier and MacCallum will also co-anchor extended special coverage from 3-5 p.m. ET.

America's Newsroom co-anchors Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino will begin Inauguration Day coverage at 9 a.m. ET reporting live from Capitol Hill and in downtown Washington, respectively.

Contributing throughout the day's events will be Fox News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace, senior political analyst Brit Hume, political analyst and co-host of The Five Juan Williams, as well as network contributors Donna Brazile, Katie Pavlich, Karl Rove and The Federalist's Ben Domenech.

During the course of Inauguration Day, FNC anchors and correspondents will be stationed throughout locations in D.C. White House correspondents Kristin Fisher and Peter Doocy will be covering the President-elect from 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. while chief congressional correspondent Mike Emanuel, congressional correspondent Chad Pergram and correspondent Jacqui Heinrich will report live from the U.S. Capitol Building.

Covering the parade route will be national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin joined by correspondents Griff Jenkins, Mark Meredith and Lucas Tomlinson. Additionally, correspondent David Spunt will be stationed at Joint Base Andrews, while correspondents Kevin Corke, Rich Edson, Steve Harrigan and Mike Tobin will cover protests in locations throughout D.C.

joined by correspondents , and Additionally, correspondent David Spunt will be stationed at Joint Base Andrews, while correspondents , and will cover protests in locations throughout D.C. Fox News Digital platforms will stream the inaugural proceedings beginning at 11 a.m. ET. Live video coverage will be accompanied by an up-to-the-minute live blog on FoxNews.com, offering users the ability to follow the events in real-time, along with analysis and commentary from around the globe as the event unfolds. Viewers can also follow along on social media, by following FOX News’ Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts. Fox News International, Fox News Media’s international streaming service, will also live stream the network’s special coverage to viewers abroad.

Fox News Radio will provide live updates beginning at 11 a.m. ET, with coverage throughout the day and into the evening available on FoxNewsRadio.com, the Fox News App, and on FNR affiliates nationwide.

Reporting from the audio network will be led by FNR’s national correspondent Jared Halpern and FNR political analyst Josh Kraushaar, along with Washington D.C-based reporter Rachel Sutherland live from the Capitol.

MSNBC:

MSNBC's live inauguration day coverage kicks off at 6 a.m. ET with Morning Joe; Brian Williams and Rachel Maddow co-anchor throughout the day along with Nicolle Wallace and Joy Reid beginning at 9 a.m. ET.

and co-anchor throughout the day along with and beginning at 9 a.m. ET. The morning of the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, co-hosts Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski and Willie Geist will kick off MSNBC’s coverage with a special edition of Morning Joe at 6 a.m. ET.

Starting at 9 a.m. ET, The 11th Hour’s Brian Williams and The Rachel Maddow Show’s Rachel Maddow, along with Deadline: White House’s Nicolle Wallace and The ReidOut’s Joy Reid will lead special coverage and analysis throughout the afternoon with live reports from MSNBC and NBC News correspondents on the ground in Washington, D.C. as the world watches Joe Biden be sworn in as the 46th President of the United States.

After the inauguration, All In's Chris Hayes will pick up coverage from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET, followed by continued special prime time programming on MSNBC helmed by Maddow and Reid joined by Lawrence O'Donnell, with a special edition of The 11th Hour with Brian Williams at 11 p.m. ET.

will pick up coverage from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET, followed by continued special prime time programming on MSNBC helmed by Maddow and Reid joined by , with a special edition of The 11th Hour with Brian Williams at 11 p.m. ET. MSNBC will offer live overnight post-inauguration coverage, beginning with Hayes at midnight.

The Beat's Ari Melber will anchor into the early morning hours starting at 2 a.m. ET.

will anchor into the early morning hours starting at 2 a.m. ET. Leading up to the day when Biden and Harris take the oath of office, MSNBC will deliver ongoing coverage and the latest breaking news ahead of the inauguration.

On Saturday, Jan. 16 at 10 p.m. ET, MSNBC will present a special airing of The Way I See It – an unprecedented look behind the scenes at two former presidents, Barack Obama and Ronald Reagan, as seen through the eyes of renowned photographer Pete Souza from Focus Features and MSNBC Films. The documentary will also be available to stream on Peacock.

from Focus Features and MSNBC Films. The documentary will also be available to stream on Peacock. The Last Word’s Lawrence O’Donnell will host Transfer of Power on Sunday, Jan. 17 at 10 p.m. ET – a one-hour special looking ahead to the historic week of the swearing in of Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

On the eve of the presidential inauguration, Reid will be joined by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi for The Speaker: One-on-One, a prime time special on Tuesday, Jan. 19 at 10 p.m. ET to discuss the critical state of democracy.

for The Speaker: One-on-One, a prime time special on Tuesday, Jan. 19 at 10 p.m. ET to discuss the critical state of democracy. On Biden’s first full day in office, O’Donnell will host Inside the Biden Agenda, which will take a deep dive into the new administration’s prominent agenda items for the first 100 days, airing on Thursday, Jan. 21 at 10 p.m. ET.

Spectrum Networks:

Spectrum Networks will bring the full force of its political and local news expertise to cover the Inauguration of Joseph R. Biden, Jr. across its 30-plus news networks in California, Florida, Kentucky, Massachusetts, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Texas and Wisconsin, and on the Spectrum News App.

Week-long coverage will begin Monday, Jan. 18 with Spectrum News chief national political reporter Josh Robin and D.C. Bureau reporters Margaret Chadbourn, Kevin Frey, Eva McKend, Em Nguyen, Taylor Popielarz, Samantha-Jo Roth, Taurean Small and Jeevan Vittal on the ground in D.C. to deliver daily reports from the nation's capital.

and D.C. Bureau reporters , and on the ground in D.C. to deliver daily reports from the nation’s capital. Spectrum News reporters in regional markets across the country will be embedded in local communities to cover the issues on a state and local level.

Spectrum News' live network-wide Inauguration Day coverage on Wednesday, Jan. 20 will be led by Spectrum News NY1 political anchor Errol Louis, joined by Spectrum News 1 North Carolina anchor Tim Boyum, Spectrum News 13 anchor Ybeth Bruzual from Orlando, Spectrum News 1 anchor Alex Cohen from California and Spectrum News 1 Ohio anchor Curtis Jackson to provide insight and analysis of the day's events.

Spectrum News 1 anchor Amrit Singh will report on the balance of power, and Spectrum News App partner Jessica Yellin from News Not Noise will contribute.

will report on the balance of power, and Spectrum News App partner from News Not Noise will contribute. Coverage also will include live reports from Josh Robin and Taylor Popielarz on Capitol Hill, Jeevan Vittal from the White House and Em Nguyen in D.C.

