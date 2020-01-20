Here’s How Business News Networks Are Covering Davos 2020

The start of a new year means another annual gathering of global elite in the Swiss alps.

Climate activist Greta Thunberg, German chancellor Angela Merkel, European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde, and HRH Prince Charles and are among the thousands of participants from government, media, academia, arts and culture who are gathering in the Swiss alpine resort town of Davos-Klosters tomorrow for the 2020 World Economic Forum Annual Meeting. The conference opens Tuesday, Jan. 21, and concludes Friday, Jan. 24.

The theme for 2020 is sustainable development, under the slogan “Stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World.”

Pres. Trump is set to attend the WEF this year for the first time as president as well. This, despite the impeachment trial starting on the same day as the start of the conference. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is also scheduled to attend the event, throwing another curveball into what will certainly be an unique WEF at Davos.

And of course, the business TV networks are sending their top talent to cover Davos 2020.

Here are their coverage plans:

Bloomberg:

Bloomberg’s Francine Lacqua will host a special edition of Bloomberg Surveillance from Davos on Monday, Jan. 20.

will host a special edition of Bloomberg Surveillance from Davos on Monday, Jan. 20. Bloomberg’s Tom Keene & Jonathan Ferro will join Francine Lacqua in hosting Bloomberg Surveillance, Tuesday to Friday from WEF at Davos. The program will air from 4- 9 a.m. ET / 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. CET on Bloomberg TV with Bloomberg Radio simulcasting the program from 7 – 9 a.m. ET / 1 – 3 p.m. CET.

will join Francine Lacqua in hosting Bloomberg Surveillance, Tuesday to Friday from WEF at Davos. The program will air from 4- 9 a.m. ET / 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. CET on Bloomberg TV with Bloomberg Radio simulcasting the program from 7 – 9 a.m. ET / 1 – 3 p.m. CET. Bloomberg Markets: Asia host Haslinda Amin will anchor coverage with key interviews for the Asia markets. In Bloomberg Television’s daily Davos Diary segment, Sonali Basak will report on what the biggest names in finance are saying at the WEF’s panels and parties.

will anchor coverage with key interviews for the Asia markets. In Bloomberg Television’s daily Davos Diary segment, will report on what the biggest names in finance are saying at the WEF’s panels and parties. In addition, Bloomberg Television will add in a highlight hour from 10 – 11 a.m. ET / 4-5 p.m. Bloomberg Markets: Davos Special will recap the biggest headlines of the day, and include additional live interviews with global newsmakers, business leaders and policy makers.

QuickTake by Bloomberg (@QuickTake) will be on location with QuickTake’s Marc Davies and Sophia Chalmer providing comprehensive coverage and real-time updates. QuickTake’s reporting will also include a special focus on the past 50 years of WEF and the impact it’s had on world affairs.

and providing comprehensive coverage and real-time updates. QuickTake’s reporting will also include a special focus on the past 50 years of WEF and the impact it’s had on world affairs. Following the success of Bloomberg’s 2019 panel on the state of the world’s oceans, QuickTake will host and live stream a panel at Davos 2020 on the importance and challenges of breaking free from single-use plastics. Moderated by Bloomberg’s Francine Lacqua, panelists will include: Al Gore , Suntory CEO Tak Niinami, Akira Sakano of Zero Waste Academy, and Melati Wijsen , founder of Bye Bye Plastic Bags.

, Suntory CEO of Zero Waste Academy, and , founder of Bye Bye Plastic Bags. On Tuesday, Bloomberg will host its invitation-only The Year Ahead Davos event. Bloomberg Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait will conduct one-on-one interviews with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and BlackRock Chairman and CEO Laurence D. Fink . Bloomberg’s Stephanie Flanders will interview SAP Co-CEO Jennifer Morgan . The program will be live streamed beginning at 6:15 a.m. ET / 12:15 p.m. CET / here.

will conduct one-on-one interviews with Microsoft CEO and BlackRock Chairman and CEO . Bloomberg’s Stephanie Flanders will interview SAP Co-CEO . The program will be live streamed beginning at 6:15 a.m. ET / 12:15 p.m. CET / here. Bloomberg’s special Davos Report newsletter will go out daily from January 20-24. Readers can sign up here and continuing coverage of Davos can be found here.

CNBC:

CNBC will have teams from the U.S., Europe, Asia, South Africa, Poland, Italy, the United Arab Emirates and Korea covering the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

CNBC’s Squawk Box will broadcast live from Davos with Becky Quick, Joe Kernen and Andrew Ross Sorkin .

and . On Tuesday, Jan. 21 and Wednesday, Jan. 22, CNBC will air special editions of Squawk Box beginning at 5 a.m. ET.

CNBC’s Sara Eisen will also be on the ground covering for CNBC’s Business Day programming. She will anchor Squawk on the Street (9 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET) live and provide interviews for

CNBC’s Closing Bell (3 – 5 p.m. ET). Brian Schwartz and Lauren Hirsch will be covering for CNBC Digital.

and will be covering for CNBC Digital. CNBC International will also broadcast the European edition of Squawk Box (7 – 10 a.m. CET) from the Swiss resort fronted by Karen Tso, Steve Sedgewick and Geoff Cutmore . International’s Hadley Gamble, Joumanna Bercetche and Tanya Bryer will also be reporting across CNBC’s European and Asia programming.

and . International’s and will also be reporting across CNBC’s European and Asia programming. CNBC will offer coverage of Pres. Trump and the U.S. delegation’s trip to Davos, and guests will include world leaders in financial services, tech and consumer products.

CNBC Events will also be convening Davos delegates and featured speakers during the week.

CNN:

Richard Quest , Julia Chatterley , Fareed Zakaria , John Defterios , Max Foster and Hadas Gold will be on the ground in Switzerland, alongside other journalists from the CNN Business team.

, , , , and will be on the ground in Switzerland, alongside other journalists from the CNN Business team. With U.S. President Trump expected to attend, they will be joined by Jim Acosta , Jeremy Diamond and Nina dos Santos.

, and Interviews and analysis will play into TV coverage across the week on CNN International, and at www.cnn.com/davos.

Fox Business:

FBN Global markets editor Maria Bartiromo will anchor Mornings with Maria live from the World Economic Forum on Wednesday.

will anchor Mornings with Maria live from the World Economic Forum on Wednesday. Throughout the week, Bartiromo will present interviews with international business leaders including UBS Chairman Axel Weber , Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio , Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan , Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman , UPS CEO David Abney , Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg , Microsoft President Brad Smith , LinkedIn co-founder Allen Blue , Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins , Deloitte CEO Joe Ucuzoglu, and CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald Howard Lutnick .

, Bridgewater Associates founder , Bank of America CEO , Blackstone CEO , UPS CEO , Verizon CEO , Microsoft President , LinkedIn co-founder , Cisco CEO , Deloitte CEO and CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald . FBN host Gerry Baker will provide additional reports and updates from the Forum throughout the week. Baker will present WSJ at Large with Gerry Baker from Davos on Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET.

will provide additional reports and updates from the Forum throughout the week. Baker will present WSJ at Large with Gerry Baker from Davos on Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET. The program will feature an interview with National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow to discuss the current state of the global economy and international trade.

to discuss the current state of the global economy and international trade. Additionally, host of FBN’s Barron’s Roundtable Jack Otter will feature an interview with CEO of Philip Morris André Calantzopoulos during the weekly program.

Yahoo Finance:

Yahoo Finance coverage of the World Economic Forum’s meeting in Davos will start on Tuesday, Jan. 21 from 8-11 a.m. ET, with continuous coverage throughout the day.

Yahoo Finance Editor-in-Chief Andy Serwer , and Yahoo Finance anchors Alexis Christoforous and Brian Sozzi , and correspondent Julia La Roche will speak with some of the biggest names in business, finance, politics, healthcare and more.

, and Yahoo Finance anchors and , and correspondent will speak with some of the biggest names in business, finance, politics, healthcare and more. “There’s nothing quite like The World Economic Forum. For the week Davos becomes the epicenter of business, with candid discussions from the world’s leaders across academia, business, finance, government and healthcare. It’s a special week and this year our live coverage will be even more robust,” Serwer said in a statement. “The topics and themes discussed this year are both indicative of what’s happening in the world around us, and simultaneously a response to where we are as a global business community. This year we’re expecting another strong focus on sustainability, healthcare and the impacts of technology – specifically looking at cybersecurity.”

Among the guests confirmed to appear are: Stephen A Schwarzman, Chairman, CEO and Co-Founder, Blackstone; Chuck Robbins, Chairman and CEO, Cisco Systems, Inc.; JP Morgan CEO Mary Erdoes ; Rob Kapito , Co-Founder and President, BlackRock; Arne Sorenson , President and CEO, Marriott International Inc.; Anne Walsh, Chief Investment Officer, Guggenheim; Beatriz Perez , SVP Chief Communications, Sustainability and Marketing Assets Officer, The Coca-Cola Company; Anthony Scaramucci , Founder, SkyBridge Capital; David Abney, Chairman and CEO, UPS; Joe Ucuzoglu, CEO, Deloitte USA; William Lewis , CEO, Dow Jones & Company Inc.; Nancy Brown , CEO, American Heart Association; Stephen G. Pagliuca , Chairman, Bain Capital; Bruce Broussard , President and CEO, Humana Inc. and many more.

; , Co-Founder and President, BlackRock; , President and CEO, Marriott International Inc.; Chief Investment Officer, Guggenheim; , SVP Chief Communications, Sustainability and Marketing Assets Officer, The Coca-Cola Company; , Founder, SkyBridge Capital; David Abney, Chairman and CEO, UPS; Joe Ucuzoglu, CEO, Deloitte USA; , CEO, Dow Jones & Company Inc.; , CEO, American Heart Association; , Chairman, Bain Capital; , President and CEO, Humana Inc. and many more. Additionally, Yahoo Finance will also air a special episode of “Influencers with Andy Serwer” featuring top interviews with newsmakers on the ground in Davos.

