Here’s How Broadcast and Cable Newsers Are Covering the Derek Chauvin Sentencing

On Friday, broadcast and cable news networks alike will present live coverage of the sentencing of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis cop convicted of the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Here are their respective coverage plans:

ABC:

ABC News will carry the sentencing hearing live as a special report across the network at 2:30 p.m. ET.

World News Tonight anchor David Muir leads coverage from New York.

reports live from Minneapolis. Chief legal analyst Dan Abrams, former prosecutor and The View co-host Sunny Hostin, Chief Justice Correspondent Pierre Thomas and Senior National Affairs Correspondent Deborah Roberts will also report live.

CNN:

Correspondents Omar Jimenez and Sara Sidner will be on-site in Minneapolis covering the sentencing.

Fox News:

FNC will present live coverage of the sentencing of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Friday.

Beginning at 9 a.m. ET, during America’s Newsroom, correspondent Matt Finn will set the scene in Minnesota and provide the latest on the ground ahead of the sentencing, while correspondent Steve Harrigan will contribute to report throughout the afternoon.

Additionally, Fox News Digital will stream it live on FoxNews.com, while nationally-syndicated Fox News Radio (FNR) shows, The Brian Kilmeade Show, Fox Across America with Jimmy Failla and The Guy Benson Show will offer commentary on the sentencing. FNR will also provide top and bottom of the hour updates to affiliates nationwide on the sentencing, along with hourly updates via the FOX News Hourly Update Podcast.

HLN:

HLN (CNN Headline News) will present live news coverage all day from Morning Express with Robin Meade (6-10 a.m. ET) and continuing throughout the day until approximately 6 p.m. ET with coverage and analysis of the Derek Chauvin sentencing.

NBC: