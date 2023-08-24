Here Are TV News Reactions From Before and After First Fox News Republican Primary Debate

The first Fox News Republican primary debate of the 2024 campaign cycle was held Wednesday night at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisc., and Fox News analysts were excited about what they were about to see.

“This is a celebration of democracy,” former South Carolina congressman-turned Fox News contributor/weekend host Trey Gowdy said during the pre-debate coverage. “I think sometimes we overlook — I mean, we’re excited. There’s a lot of excitement here in Milwaukee, but everyone doesn’t get to pick their own leaders. And the fact that we get to hear them tonight debate one another is worth celebrating. It’s also a chance to pass up your weaknesses. You know, my friend [South Carolina senator] Tim Scott is perceived as being too nice. I’m not sure you can be too nice, but he said, people say too nice is he enough of a fighter. There’s a chance tonight to say, ‘You know what? I do have another side to me.’ So you can not only accentuate the strength but plus up a weakness in the debate tonight.”

Former President Donald Trump was not present at the debate, at least not physically. To their credit, with the exception of a single question about the former president’s felony indictments, co-moderators Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum shied away from mentioning Trump, really until the second hour.

The former president was criticized very little by the competing candidates, including his former vp Mike Pence. On the other hand, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and former South Carolina governor and ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley went after Trump on occasion, though their attacks weren’t especially biting. The former president not being on the stage may have had something to do with that.

More generally, the Milwaukee debate gave Trump’s rivals an opportunity to reach a larger-than-usual American audience (which we predict will be in the 8-10 million range) without the former president directly interrupting and lording over them, among them Florida’s Republican governor Ron DeSantis, who ended up not really being subject to attacks from his competitors. Gov. DeSantis was likely the biggest beneficiary of Trump’s absence from the arena.

From economics and border security to climate and abortion stances, as well as their respective opinions on “the elephant not in the room” (Baier’s line, not mine), the moderators were able to keep candidates from especially-long monologues and kept the debate clear of just a single issue. In sum, the questions/topics were quite good, for the most part.

However, there were some instances when Baier and MacCallum lost control of the candidates and the room. The Fiserv Forum audience became unruly on more than one occasion, interrupting he candidates to both cheer and boo them. For instance, a chunk of the audience loudly booed Chris Christie after the ex-New Jersey governor said Trump’s conduct “is beneath the office of the president of the United States.” At one point, Baier and MacCallum turned around and “shushed” the audience. “So, listen,” Baier told the audience. “The more time we spend doing this, the less time they can talk about issues you want to talk about. So, let’s just get through this section!”

Christie added, “booing is allowed, but it doesn’t change the truth.”

The morning after the debate, Fox & Friends’ on-air team felt that Nikki Haley got the better of fellow candidate Vivek Ramaswamy in their foreign policy duel, one of the most heated and viral moments of the night. “You have no foreign policy experience, and it shows!” she asserted. The 38 year old biotech executive, who has seen his stock among Republican primary voters rise as of late, has stated that he feels the U.S. should wind down its aid to Israel by 2028.

Haley also argued that Ramaswamy, who is against Ukrainian support, is choosing Russian President Vladimir Putin over Ukraine.

“You are choosing a murderer over a pro-American country,” she argued.

Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade summarized that Haley was “ready to attack,” adding, “For me, Nikki Haley is on the right side of this one in every sense of the word.”

His colleague Steve Doocy followed up, “The good thing about last night, without Donald Trump there, we could actually hear all of those eight candidates talk about policies for the most part. We saw a lot of policy differences, so people can make up their mind.”

Doocy added, “Nikki Haley, who — we did a kind of an informal survey here in the studio, and I talked to some of my friends last night — and they said they felt that she ran away with the show. Vivek Ramaswamy, there is a lot of buzz about him because a lot of people saw him for the very first time last night. They’re going ‘Who is that guy?’ I think he had the most Google searches yesterday. He is the youngest guy, has a lot of energy. He came in hot, and probably came in a little too hot.”

The Wall Street Journal opinion section on Thursday morning said Ramaswamy sounded like “a young man in too much of a hurry. And essentially what he is doing is he is running to be Donald Trump’s biggest defender.”

If Trump ever decides to participate in a future GOP primary debate, Gov. DeSantis will likely be his biggest target. However, it’s also fair to say that Ramaswamy won’t be the center of attention or lightning rod in any future debates that include Trump, as his policies and general rhetoric seem to mostly mirror those of the attention-grabbing ex-president.

Similar to the Fox & Friends team on Thursday morning, CNN political analyst and former Republican operative Scott Jennings praised Nikki Haley’s performance during CNN’s post-debate coverage, which was hosted Wednesday night by Anderson Cooper.

“I think she was the first candidate to go after Trump. She went after him on a couple of issues. You know, she’s she’s probably the most polished politician in the field. And it showed I mean, she was ready for the debate stage.”

Jennings added, “I thought DeSantis held his own. I thought DeSantis held his own. I thought Ramaswamy had some interesting moments, although his act to me wore thin as the night wore on.

“I mean, everybody loves the 38-year-old rich guy who says, you know, it’s not that complicated. I mean, of course, it’s just being president of the free world. I mean, it’s not that complicated.

“I thought everybody else was honestly a non-factor. Chris Christie was flat. Tim Scott was a senator, which is not great in a debate format. [Doug] Burgum, Asa [Hutchinson], God bless them,” Jennings concluded.

NBC News’ debate coverage streamed on NBC News Now was led by Meet the Press moderator Chuck Todd with contributions from various NBC News political reporters and contributors. Correspondent Garrett Haake on the debate: “I think Ron DeSantis, his people were pleased he was not dogpiled on. Talking to some of the folks in his orbit before this debate got started, there was this concern that maybe it was going to be everybody goes at Ron DeSantis and instead it was Ramaswamy who got the dogpile and DeSantis was able to pick his moments. So whether any of that fundamentally changes the direction of this race, I doubt, but DeSantis kind of stops the bleeding at least a little bit and Ramaswamy becomes the new villain for these other candidates to play off of going forward.”

Publisher/editor in chief of Cook Political Report/NBC News contributor Amy Walter on Nikki Haley’s performance: “What I thought was really interesting, about the Haley positioning tonight was that it wasn’t just that she was going after her Republican challengers in order to move herself up within the Republican ranks. It was like she was going after independent voters, on everything from, well right there, going directly at Donald Trump on spending, the establishment, but also her answers on abortion, on climate, on Ukraine were much more aimed at getting that swing female voter than they were at trying to get that conservative Trump voter.”

Elsewhere in the NBCU News Group portfolio, MSNBC’s post-debate coverage featured Rachel Maddow leading a panel featuring colleagues Chris Hayes, Nicole Wallace, Ari Melber, Joy Reid, and Alex Wagner.

Maddow noted the instance when Baier and MacCallum had to “admonish” the audience after the Christie’s remarks on Trump’s conduct. Hayes acknowledged the “weirdness” of Trump not being at the debate, and he felt there were some “productive” and “substantive” questions from the moderators, like one about the candidates’ stance on a nationwide abortion ban.

“I’m not sure what any of them are running for. They all felt like they could be cabinet members in a Trump administration.” said Joy Reid, adding that she expected Christie to be “more of a presence” during the proceedings. She also said that Ramaswamy seemed like “your annoying freshman roommate in college and it’s not clear what he was trying to do other than be provocative”; and Gov. DeSantis “was just yelling a lot.” Maddow said that Pence “exceeded expectations,” specifically in his “nimbleness” and “punchy” responses, including his attacks on Ramaswamy.

“You go through this exercise of let me see what they’re choosing from, and their No. 1 choice by 30 to 40 points wasn’t there tonight—because he’s busy,” said Nicolle Wallace. “Even in a Trumpless debate, the shroud of anger and grievance colors everything,” Wagner said. Maddow agreed, noting DeSantis’s first words were, “Our country is in decline.”

Wallace also said Ramaswamy may have a future in cable news (I could see that as well, frankly).

“I thought he was sort of running to be Jesse Watters’ fill-in, like he seemed much more like a Fox host,” she said. “Like trying to get a word in on The Five. You know, like he seemed more like a banterer than a policymaker.”