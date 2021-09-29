Here Are the Winners From Night 1 of the 42nd News and Documentary Emmy Awards

CNN Worldwide leads the award count after night one of the 42nd News and Documentary Emmys honoring news programming. Night one of the two-night ceremony (night two focuses on documentaries) took place Tuesday evening.

CNN’s recognitions include breaking news coverage, investigative reporting, and news discussion and analysis, while CNN evp (and HLN executive in charge) Ken Jautz was one of eight recipients of this year’s Chairman’s Award for his role in creating and implementing the protocols and procedures that made safe production possible at CNN during the pandemic.

CNN won the Outstanding Breaking News Coverage category for The Death of George Floyd. The AC360 investigation with Bellingcat into the poisoning of Russian oppo leader Alexey Navalny earned two Emmys, one for Outstanding Investigative Report in a Newscast, and one for Outstanding Research: News.

Fareed Zakaria won Outstanding News Discussion & Analysis for his special, How the World Sees America. Reza Baktar won the Outstanding Direction: News category for Election Week in America. CNN Digital won in the Outstanding Interactive Media: Current News category, CNN en Español won in the Outstanding Interview in Spanish category, and CNN won Outstanding Promotional Announcement for Coronavirus Global Town Hall, Alicia Keys – Good Job.

Vice News earned five News & Documentary Emmys this year, including Outstanding Newscast for Vice News Tonight on Showtime. The nightly newscast was also the inaugural winner in this category, going back to when it launched on HBO. Vice News Tonight captured a second award for Outstanding Coverage of a Breaking News Story: American Uprising.

Vice News also captured wins for Outstanding Short Feature Story in a Newscast for Vice News: The Kids Being Trained and Armed to Fight Mexican Cartels; Outstanding Feature Story in a Newsmagazine for Investigations by Vice : Disgrace (Hulu); and Outstanding Graphic Design and Art Direction: News for Vice’s 2020 Iowa Brown & Black Presidential Forum.

“These Emmys were a time capsule of the tumultuous and difficult past year for too many, and frankly, for our journalists, who met each challenge with such courage and commitment. We’re so proud of them and the recognition their work received tonight,” Vice News evp Subrata De said in a statement.

NBC News and Savannah Guthrie won the Outstanding Live Interview News & Documentary Emmy tonight for NBC News Specials: Trump Town Hall.

Additionally, NBCUniversal evp and gm of news field and production operations Stacy Brady was named a recipient of the News & Documentary Chairman’s Award.

MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart, a presenter during the event, also introduced the ceremony’s highlights celebrating 25 years of MSNBC and the 30th season premiere of Dateline.

PBS NewsHour won Outstanding Continuing Coverage of a News Story in a Newscast (Desperate Journey). PBS Frontline won Outstanding Investigative Report in a Newsmagazine (The Luanda Leaks).

Over at CBS, 60 Minutes won for Outstanding Coverage of a Breaking News Story in a Newsmagazine (On the Frontline). The network also won Outstanding News Special (Bravery and Hope: 7 Days on the Front Line), Outstanding Editing — News (CBS News Special – Bravery and Hope: 7 Days on the Front Line) and Outstanding Writing — News (On the Road with Steve Hartman — The CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell). Additionally, CBS News svp of news operations Rick Jefferson won a Chairman’s award.

ABC’s 20/20 won Outstanding Continuing Coverage of a News Story in a Newsmagazine (Falling from the Sky), and Outstanding Health or Medical Coverage (The Shot: Race for the Vaccine). Nightline and World News Tonight with David Muir won a News & Documentary Emmy in the Outstanding Arts, Culture or Entertainment Coverage category (The Children of Auschwitz)