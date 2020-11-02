Here Are the News Networks’ Election Night Coverage Plans

One more day until Election Day 2020, and the news networks are ready. At least that’s what they’re saying publicly.

Producing presidential election night overage is extremely difficult, but doing so in the middle of the pandemic with fewer staffers on site than usual will make tomorrow night an even more complex task.

Many of the network executives in charge of 2020 election night production recently spoke with us about how they’re making this happen in the middle of a pandemic.

In addition to those conversations from last week, almost all of the TV news outlets provided TVNewser with their respective election night coverage plans. There’s a lot to sort through, as you’ll soon see.

ABC:

ABC News prime time coverage of 2020 Election Day on Tuesday begins at 7 p.m. ET.

Chief anchor George Stephanopoulos will lead coverage from New York joined by World News Tonight anchor David Muir , ABC News Live Prime anchor Linsey Davis and ABC News’ political team reporting and providing analysis on the presidential election, the Senate, House of Reps. and gubernatorial races across the country.

will lead coverage from New York joined by World News Tonight anchor , ABC News Live Prime anchor and ABC News’ political team reporting and providing analysis on the presidential election, the Senate, House of Reps. and gubernatorial races across the country. ABC News Live will begin coverage at 7 a.m. ET on the network’s streaming news channel as polls start to open.

ABC News’ political team features chief White House correspondent and This Week co-anchor Jonathan Karl , senior congressional correspondent and lead campaign correspondent Mary Bruce , chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas , chief global affairs Correspondent and This Week co-anchor Martha Raddatz , senior White House correspondent Cecilia Vega , World News Tonight Weekend anchor and chief national affairs correspondent Tom Llamas , senior national correspondent Terry Moran , White House correspondent Rachel Scott , correspondent Trevor Ault , FiveThirtyEight editor-in-chief Nate Silver , special correspondent Matthew Dowd , chief legal analyst Dan Abrams , political director Rick Klein , deputy political director MaryAlice Parks and contributors Chris Christie , Yvette Simpson , Rahm Emanuel , Heidi Heitkamp , Kate Shaw and Sara Fagen .

, senior congressional correspondent and lead campaign correspondent , chief justice correspondent , chief global affairs Correspondent and This Week co-anchor , senior White House correspondent , World News Tonight Weekend anchor and chief national affairs correspondent , senior national correspondent , White House correspondent , correspondent , FiveThirtyEight editor-in-chief , special correspondent , chief legal analyst , political director , deputy political director and contributors , , , , and . Chief business correspondent Rebecca Jarvis will report on the latest developments regarding the economy, and chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton will report on healthcare and COVID-19.

will report on the latest developments regarding the economy, and chief medical correspondent will report on healthcare and COVID-19. ABC News will provide on the ground coverage reporting on battleground states and races across America with Nightline co-anchor Byron Pitts , Nightline Co-Anchor Juju Chang , GMA3: What You Need To Know co-anchor T.J. Holmes , Good Morning America Weekend co-anchor Eva Pilgrim , Good Morning America Weekend co-anchor Whit Johnson , chief national correspondent Matt Gutman , transportation correspondent Gio Benitez and correspondents Deborah Roberts , Victor Oquendo , Stephanie Ramos , Alex Perez , Adrienne Bankert , Marcus Moore , Janai Norman , Kayna Whitworth and Kaylee Hartung .

, Nightline Co-Anchor , GMA3: What You Need To Know co-anchor , Good Morning America Weekend co-anchor , Good Morning America Weekend co-anchor , chief national correspondent , transportation correspondent and correspondents , , , , , , , and . ABC News Live will kick off live Election Day coverage when the country’s first polls begin to open at 7:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday.

The streaming channel will join ABC News in prime tme and then continue streaming breaking news and election results overnight as vote counting continues.

ABC News Live will continue with live coverage at 7 a.m. ET on Wednesday with the latest news, results and analysis.

On both days anchor Diane Macedo and correspondent Kyra Philips will lead the streaming news channel’s live daytime and afternoon coverage, with live updates from correspondents across the country.

and correspondent will lead the streaming news channel’s live daytime and afternoon coverage, with live updates from correspondents across the country. Throughout Election Day the streaming news channel will present special half-hour issue-based discussions with voters from around the country.

Holmes will moderate a discussion on the racial reckoning in America. GMA3: What You Need To Know co-anchor Amy Robach and Dr. Ashton will moderate a conversation on COVID-19 and healthcare.

and Dr. Ashton will moderate a conversation on COVID-19 and healthcare. Raddatz and Moran will take viewers through what she heard from voters on her cross-country road trip for ABC News’ Six for the Win series.

ABC News will have complete digital coverage of Election Day across the country on ABCNews.com, the ABC News mobile app and Apple News.

The team will launch its live blog Tuesday morning and keep it running with continuous updates until a winner is declared.

Social newscast On Location and video brand Notified will have recaps and analysis the following day.

FiveThirtyEight will lock in its presidential, Senate and House of Representatives forecasts with the chances for all races happening across the country at midnight before Election Day. The team’s live blog will be in full force throughout the day with updates, analysis and reaction to election results. FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast will have special late-night reaction and morning episodes.

ABC News Radio will offer live anchored coverage on election night beginning at 7 p.m. ET, running through at least 2:00 a.m. ET.

Correspondents Aaron Katersky and Karen Travers will anchor coverage with feature reporting and analysis by Klein, Parks, multi-platform reporter Ines De La Cuetara , political analyst Steve Roberts , FiveThirtyEight’s Galen Druke , Radio correspondents Jim Ryan , Alex Stone , Mark Remillard and Lionel Moise and others from ABC News’ and FiveThirtyEight’s political teams.

and will anchor coverage with feature reporting and analysis by Klein, Parks, multi-platform reporter , political analyst , FiveThirtyEight’s , Radio correspondents , , and and others from ABC News’ and FiveThirtyEight’s political teams. ABC News Radio will offer four one-minute Status Reports each hour throughout the evening.

ABC News’ flagship daily podcast Start Here, hosted by Brad Mielke , will have special coverage throughout week, including special editions on Election Day.

, will have special coverage throughout week, including special editions on Election Day. Powerhouse Politics podcast, hosted by Karl and Klein, will release special daily episodes during the week of November 2.

ABC NewsOne, the affiliate news service of ABC News, will provide full coverage with multi-platform reporters Faith Abubey and Andrew Dymburt from the White House, multi-platform reporter Alex Presha reporting from Trump election night headquarters and correspondent Marci Gonzalez reporting from Biden election night headquarters.

BBC:

BBC World News anchor Katty Kay and BBC Politics anchor Andrew Neil will be leading the BBC U.S. Election 2020 broadcast on BBC One, BBC News channel and BBC World News from 11:30 p.m. GMT (6:30 p.m. ET) on Nov. 3, 2020.

and BBC Politics anchor will be leading the BBC U.S. Election 2020 broadcast on BBC One, BBC News channel and BBC World News from 11:30 p.m. GMT (6:30 p.m. ET) on Nov. 3, 2020. Kay will be broadcasting from Washington, D.C., with Neil providing analysis from London. This is different from 2016, when Kay and Neil co-hosted the election night coverage together from a studio overlooking Times Square.

Jon Sopel and Clive Myrie will be with the Trump and Biden campaigns on election night, with BBC reporters including Emily Maitlis and Nick Bryant in the battleground states and a panel of political strategists assessing how the night unfolded, how the campaign was lost and the impact the U.S. electorate’s decision will have on the years ahead.

and will be with the Trump and Biden campaigns on election night, with BBC reporters including and in the battleground states and a panel of political strategists assessing how the night unfolded, how the campaign was lost and the impact the U.S. electorate’s decision will have on the years ahead. BBC U.S. Election 2020 broadcast will feature big-screen graphic analysis from anchor Christian Fraser , and Tina Daheley will also be bringing audiences news reports throughout the night.

, and will also be bringing audiences news reports throughout the night. “The 2020 U.S. election cycle has been endlessly surprising, which is fitting for a year that’s been anything but normal,” Kay said in a statement. “It will be a hard-fought contest right to the end, and I’m excited to bring global BBC audiences the story on election night and in the days after. When trustworthy information is hard to come by, we at the BBC are committed to fairly and accurately reporting events, whatever happens.”

Global audiences will be able to follow all the action on the BBC News website’s dedicated U.S. Election live page for all the latest updates in the run-up to the election, on results day itself and after. There will also be live maps tracking results for the presidential, Senate and House of Representatives races.

On Wednesday morning, coverage will see Laura Trevelyan taking over in Washington and Matthew Amroliwala in London from 9 a.m. GMT (4 a.m. ET) on BBC World News.

Bloomberg:

Bloomberg TV and Radio will provide live coverage of the presidential and congressional election results and deliver instant analysis about their impact on business and global markets starting at 7pm ET, election night.

David Westin will anchor the coverage, joined by Bloomberg contributors Rick Davis and Jeanne Zaino , with Alix Steel providing insight into how the results could change Wall Street.

will anchor the coverage, joined by Bloomberg contributors and , with providing insight into how the results could change Wall Street. Bloomberg correspondents will also report live from key swing states, and the broadcast will provide global reaction from Asia and Europe.

Bloomberg chief Washington correspondent Kevin Cirilli, and Bloomberg reporters and analysts, will look at important races and follow any delays with the vote count.

and Bloomberg reporters and analysts, will look at important races and follow any delays with the vote count. Bloomberg.com will run a live blog beginning at 6 p.m. ET, providing real-time coverage, updates and analysis throughout the night.

Bloomberg Opinion columnists, including Timothy L. O’Brien , John Authers and Jonathan Bernstein , will offer comments throughout election night in a live blog format at Bloomberg.com/opinion.

, and , will offer comments throughout election night in a live blog format at Bloomberg.com/opinion. Bloomberg QuickTake will be bring viewers the latest on election night across all its social platforms, including top of the hour live updates with QT reporter, Madison Mills.

Bloomberg TV’s special election coverage will also stream on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

CBS:

CBS News is shifting its election night coverage from CBS Broadcast Center to a new studio at 1515 Broadway, the ViacomCBS headquarters in Times Square.

The state-of-the-art election night studio will use augmented reality and the latest technology, including dozens of visual displays showcasing the most recent data and mapping to help tell big stories of this election.

CBS Evening News anchor and managing editor Norah O’Donnell , who anchors her show from Washington, D.C., will lead the network’s prime-time coverage on Tuesday, Nov. 3, beginning at 7 p.m. ET, while the day’s election coverage begins on CBSN, CBS News’ 24/7 streaming service, at 7 a.m., and on CBS This Morning, also at 7 a.m. ET.

, who anchors her show from Washington, D.C., will lead the network’s prime-time coverage on Tuesday, Nov. 3, beginning at 7 p.m. ET, while the day’s election coverage begins on CBSN, CBS News’ 24/7 streaming service, at 7 a.m., and on CBS This Morning, also at 7 a.m. ET. Joining O’Donnell on election night are CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King , Face the Nation moderator and senior foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan , 60 Minutes correspondent and CBS News senior political analyst John Dickerson, CBS News political correspondent Ed O’Keefe .

, Face the Nation moderator and senior foreign affairs correspondent , 60 Minutes correspondent and CBS News senior political analyst CBS News political correspondent . CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett will provide live exit poll analysis, report on any voter integrity issues and dive into the issues voters cared about and how they made up their minds

will provide live exit poll analysis, report on any voter integrity issues and dive into the issues voters cared about and how they made up their minds CBS News contributor Maria Elena Salinas will cover voting trends.

will cover voting trends. CBS News chief congressional correspondent Nancy Cordes will deliver updates on Senate and House races.

will deliver updates on Senate and House races. CBS News political analyst and President Trump’s former chief of staff Reince Priebus and former senior advisor to President Obama Valerie Jarrett will offer analysis and insight.

and former senior advisor to President Obama will offer analysis and insight. CBS News election law expert David Becker will contribute his legal expertise to help viewers understand the implication of potential voting issues and challenges that could emerge throughout the night.

will contribute his legal expertise to help viewers understand the implication of potential voting issues and challenges that could emerge throughout the night. The CBS News Decision Desk will make projections and characterize races in real time throughout the night.

CBS News elections and surveys director Anthony Salvanto will once again lead the Decision Desk and be in-studio with the new Election Night Tracker.The

will once again lead the Decision Desk and be in-studio with the new Election Night Tracker.The CBS News Election Night Tracker combines exit poll data and vote tallies with CBS News’ proprietary polling. By Election Day, the CBS News Battleground Tracker will have surveyed 100,000 people from all 50 states, and the Decision Desk will show viewers how all the contests are trending.

Dozens of displays of real-time data, maps, results and video feeds from around the country will be displayed on four massive high-resolution LED video walls. Two zones of AR will be used to show the state of the presidential race across the nation and will also be a way to track which party will control the U.S. Senate.

CBS News will simultaneously report exit poll data, the latest projection information and analysis on all platforms including on air, on CBSN, CBSNews.com and on social media. CBS News Digital’s multiplatform coverage will include CBSN’s 12 national and local live streams.

Who will be on the ground? Manuel Bojorquez will be North Carolina; Adriana Diaz in Wisconsin; Jericka Duncan in Pennsylvania; Janet Shamlian in Michigan; Mark Strassmann in Georgia; Kris Van Cleave in Nevada; Omar Villafranca in Texas; and Jamie Yuccas in Arizona.

will be North Carolina; in Wisconsin; in Pennsylvania; in Michigan; in Georgia; in Nevada; in Texas; and in Arizona. CBS News correspondent Nikole Killion will report live on location with the Biden-Harris campaign. CBS News White House correspondents Weijia Jiang , Paula Reid and Ben Tracy will also contribute the latest reporting on the Trump-Pence campaign.

will report live on location with the Biden-Harris campaign. CBS News White House correspondents , and will also contribute the latest reporting on the Trump-Pence campaign. CBS News chief justice and homeland security correspondent Jeff Pegues will report on the latest misinformation and disinformation efforts from the CBS News studios in Washington.

will report on the latest misinformation and disinformation efforts from the CBS News studios in Washington. CBS News’ team of campaign reporters will also be in battleground states. Correspondents Errol Barnett , Mola Lenghi will report from D.C. and New York.

, will report from D.C. and New York. CBS affiliate stations will contribute to the CBS News’ coverage, including WCCO in Minneapolis, WOIO in Cleveland and KCCI in Des Moines, Iowa. CBS News’ team of international correspondents will be positioned across Europe and around the world covering the global reaction.

Then, over on CBSN, Election Day coverage will be anchored by CBSN’s Anne Marie Green . Throughout the day, anchors Vlad Duthiers and Tanya Rivero will provide election updates with Red & Blue anchor Elaine Quijano leading the platform’s evening and prime-time coverage beginning at 5 p.m.

. Throughout the day, anchors and will provide election updates with Red & Blue anchor leading the platform’s evening and prime-time coverage beginning at 5 p.m. CBSN will stream live election updates from reporters in studio and on the ground including CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns . Anthony Salvanto will provide updates on the state of the race via the CBS News Battleground Tracker, joined by CBSN’s Lana Zak who will report results from the Decision Desk and provide analysis on exit poll data throughout the night.

. Anthony Salvanto will provide updates on the state of the race via the CBS News Battleground Tracker, joined by CBSN’s who will report results from the Decision Desk and provide analysis on exit poll data throughout the night. CBSN will deliver key local perspectives through its network of 10 dedicated CBSN Local services in major markets across the country to keep viewers updated on critical down-ballot races, with reports from local journalists on the ground.

CBSN anchors will be joined by CBSN political contributor and Republican strategist Leslie Sanchez ; CBS News contributor and Democratic strategist Antjuan Seawright ; and CBSN political contributor Lynda Tran .

; CBS News contributor and Democratic strategist ; and CBSN political contributor . From 7-11 p.m. ET, CBSN will present multiplatform coverage from both the CBSN election team and the network election team. The platform will simulcast CBS TV’s coverage in full beginning at 11 p.m., ET.

CNBC:

On Tuesday, Nov. 3, CNBC’s election night coverage will kick off with a special edition of The News with Shepard Smith at 7 p.m. ET with anchor Shepard Smith reporting on the latest election results during his hour-long newscast and throughout the evening.

reporting on the latest election results during his hour-long newscast and throughout the evening. CNBC’s Your Money, Your Vote will broadcast from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. ET and feature CNBC anchors Carl Quintanilla, Kayla Tausche, Jon Fortt, Scott Wapner, Melissa Lee and Jim Cramer and the network’s team of Washington reporters Eamon Javers and Ylan Mui.

and and the network’s team of Washington reporters and CNBC will also broadcast a special edition of CNBC’s Squawk Box with Joe Kernen, Becky Quick and Andrew Ross Sorkin beginning at 5 a.m. ET.

and beginning at 5 a.m. ET. Along with CNBC’s distinguished journalists positioned in key battleground states across the country using the network’s exclusive States of Play polling conducted with Change Research, CNBC will utilize the power of the NBC News Group portfolio to provide real-time election results and reaction from voters and experts across the nation.

The network will also offer context and color from respected voices in the business community who will discuss how the 2020 presidential election will impact American finance, household wealth, taxes, corporate profits and, most importantly, your money.

Additionally, CNBC anchors will speak with special guests throughout the night, including top investors, CEOs and former Washington policy makers.

CNBC’s coverage will include commentary from Mick Mulvaney , former acting White House Chief of Staff; Deval Patrick , former Governor of Massachusetts; Marc Morial , President and CEO of the National Urban League; Scott Walker , former Governor of Wisconsin; Penny Pritzker , former U.S. Commerce Secretary; Christine Todd Whitman , President of The Whitman Strategy Group and former Governor of New Jersey; Chamath Palihapitiya , Social Capital Founder and CEO; Jim Chanos , Kynikos Associates Founder and President; Nelson Peltz , Trian Partners CEO and Founding Partner; Marc Lasry , Avenue Capital Chairman and CEO; Leon Cooperman , Omega Advisors Chairman; Aaron Levie , Box Co-Founder and CEO; and Robert Johnson , The RLJ Companies Founder and Chairman.

, former acting White House Chief of Staff; , former Governor of Massachusetts; , President and CEO of the National Urban League; , former Governor of Wisconsin; , former U.S. Commerce Secretary; , President of The Whitman Strategy Group and former Governor of New Jersey; , Social Capital Founder and CEO; , Kynikos Associates Founder and President; , Trian Partners CEO and Founding Partner; , Avenue Capital Chairman and CEO; , Omega Advisors Chairman; , Box Co-Founder and CEO; and , The RLJ Companies Founder and Chairman. CNBC reporters contributing to election coverage include: Jane Wells – Arizona; Phil LeBeau – Wisconsin; Brian Sullivan – Michigan; Frank Holland – Pennsylvania; Contessa Brewer – Florida; Diana Olick – Delaware; Scott Cohn – North Carolina; Dominic Chu – Market Desk; Steve Liesman and Rahel Solomon – Exit polling; Kate Rogers – Small business

CNBC.com will offer a live blog, in-depth stories, data and video before, during and after the election on topics including the battle to capture the White House and key Congressional seats, swing-state surprises, the world’s reaction to the outcome, and breaking commentary from business and finance leaders.

CNN U.S.:

On Nov. 3, CNN will provide viewers with comprehensive coverage and up-to-the-minute election results from this unprecedented presidential race and key state races across the country.

The network’s team of anchors, correspondents, analysts, reporters and commentators will report from across the country; ramping up to CNN’s special Election Night in America coverage which begins at 4 p.m. ET.

CNN’s Election Night in America will be anchored by Dana Bash, Wolf Blitzer, Anderson Cooper, Abby Phillip and Jake Tapper and will air live from the CNN Election Center in Washington.

and and will air live from the CNN Election Center in Washington. Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon will lead the network’s late-night coverage.

will lead the network’s late-night coverage. The network will provide viewers unparalleled access to election developments with CNN correspondents, analysts and reporters live from voting locations in over a dozen key swing states.

Additionally, Jim Acosta and Kaitlan Collins will be live from Trump Campaign headquarters, and Arlette Saenz and Jeff Zeleny will be live from Biden Campaign headquarters.

and will be live from Trump Campaign headquarters, and and will be live from Biden Campaign headquarters. Also in the Election Center will be chief national correspondent John King , who will report live from the CNN Magic Wall, as well as CNN political director David Chalian , who will cover exit polls.

, who will report live from the CNN Magic Wall, as well as CNN political director , who will cover exit polls. Senior White House correspondent Pamela Brown will be at the Voting Desk reporting updates from voting locations across the country and senior political analyst Mark Preston will be provide analysis throughout the evening.

will be at the Voting Desk reporting updates from voting locations across the country and senior political analyst Mark Preston will be provide analysis throughout the evening. Chief political analyst Gloria Borger , host and commentator Van Jones , and senior political commentators David Axelrod and Rick Santorum will provide coverage from the Analyst Desk.

, host and commentator , and senior political commentators and will provide coverage from the Analyst Desk. Senior legal analyst Laura Coates and CNN contributor Ben Ginsberg will be available throughout the evening to provide legal analysis, and the network’s broad stable of political contributors will also be on hand to offer unique perspectives as the results roll in and until the last vote is counted.

and CNN contributor will be available throughout the evening to provide legal analysis, and the network’s broad stable of political contributors will also be on hand to offer unique perspectives as the results roll in and until the last vote is counted. CNN Digital On CNN digital platforms, CNN’s Election Night in America coverage will be streamed live in its entirety, without requiring a cable log-in from 9 a.m. ET on Tuesday, to 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, to CNN.com’s homepage and across mobile devices via CNN’s apps for iOS and Android. It can also be viewed on CNNgo (at CNN.com/go on your desktop, smartphone, and iPad, and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Android TV, Chromecast and Roku). The unrestricted live stream will add to CNN Digital’s unique election experience across every platform and property as reporters and analysts from the nation’s unmatched team in politics outline the Road to 270. As the historic election unfolds in the midst of a global pandemic, live coverage will be featured on CNN’s homepages, alongside CNN’s Election Center, the deep and data-rich home for real-time results at the national, state and county level, plus exit polls, ballot measures, and unrivaled coverage of key races. To guide readers before, during, and after they vote, Election 101 answers their most popular questions about the election, and the Voter Guide provides easy access to important tools and resources for voters to cast their ballots with confidence in 2020. Additionally, digital users can personalize their Election Center experience with the My Election feature to build a custom list of the specific races that are most important to them. They can also follow lists of races that different CNN hosts and analysts are tracking as results become available. CNN’s expert team of fact checkers will be standing by to identify and stop the spread of misinformation across all platforms at CNN.com/FactsFirst.



CNN International and CNN en Español

CNN en Español will begin its special election night coverage at 7 p.m. ET, led by anchor Juan Carlos López , joined by anchor Guillermo Arduino with exit poll data throughout the evening, as well as an expert panel of political contributors from Atlanta, Los Angeles and Miami.

, joined by anchor with exit poll data throughout the evening, as well as an expert panel of political contributors from Atlanta, Los Angeles and Miami. Correspondents Gus Valdes and Ione Molinares will be reporting from the Biden and Trump election night headquarters, while reporters Jaqueline Hurtado, Liliana Escalante, Ana Maria Mejía, Miguel Angel Antoñanzas, Michael Roa, Gonzalo Alvarado, Jose Manuel Rodríguez, Maria Santana, Yilber Vega and Rafy Rivera will contribute from locations across the country.

C-SPAN:

C-SPAN will have LIVE election night coverage from Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET to 7 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

Coverage will include speeches, winners and losers, Presidential and Senate races.

C-SPAN will also take viewer calls and reaction throughout the night.

Greta Brawner and Peter Slen will host from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. ET, plus Jessica Taylor of the Cook Political Report will join during the early part to discuss the Senate.

and will host from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. ET, plus of the Cook Political Report will join during the early part to discuss the Senate. Bill Scanlan will host from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. ET.

will host from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. ET. Election coverage will continue during C-SPAN’s signature call-in program Washington Journal on Wednesday from 7 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET.

FBN:

Fox Business Network will present special live coverage of the 2020 presidential election, starting at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Helmed by anchor and managing editor of business news Neil Cavuto , the special, entitled Fox Business Network Presents Democracy 2020: Election Night, will originate from FBN’s New York headquarters, providing live updates along with domestic and international market reaction as results come in throughout the night.

, the special, entitled Fox Business Network Presents Democracy 2020: Election Night, will originate from FBN’s New York headquarters, providing live updates along with domestic and international market reaction as results come in throughout the night. Throughout the evening, Cavuto will be joined by a rotating panel of FBN’s business and political experts, including global markets editor Maria Bartiromo , hosts Lou Dobbs, Charles Payne, Gerry Baker, Elizabeth MacDonald & Lisa “Kennedy” Montgomery along with senior correspondent Charlie Gasparino and contributor Robert Wolf to provide real-time reaction and in-depth analysis of how the night’s results could impact viewers’ finances, Wall Street, and the global economy.

, hosts & along with senior correspondent to provide real-time reaction and in-depth analysis of how the night’s results could impact viewers’ finances, Wall Street, and the global economy. Correspondent Jackie DeAngelis will helm the FBN election data center where she’ll provide insights from battleground states and spotlight key race results throughout the night.

will helm the FBN election data center where she’ll provide insights from battleground states and spotlight key race results throughout the night. Leading up to the primetime special, Dobbs will host a two-hour edition of Lou Dobbs Tonight featuring market and business insights anchors Liz Claman and Dagen McDowell, beginning at 5 p.m. ET

Fox News:

Fox News Channel will provide extensive special live coverage surrounding Election Day 2020 beginning Saturday, Oct. 31 through Wednesday, Nov. 4

Up-to-the-minute coverage will be available on FNC, as well as across Fox News Media’s additional platforms, including Fox News Digital, Fox News Radio and Fox News International.

On election night, chief political anchor and Special Report’s Bret Baier and The Story anchor and executive editor Martha MacCallum will headline marathon coverage and co-anchor Fox News Democracy 2020 beginning at 6 p.m. ET from New York.

and The Story anchor and executive editor will headline marathon coverage and co-anchor Fox News Democracy 2020 beginning at 6 p.m. ET from New York. Baier and MacCallum will be joined by a team of journalists and commentators to provide analysis as the results come in during the 8-hour live special: Fox News Sunday’s Chris Wallace , senior political analyst Brit Hume , The Daily Briefing anchor and co-host of The Five Dana Perino , political analyst and co-host of The Five Juan Williams , as well as political contributors Donna Brazile, Karl Rove and Katie Pavlich .

, senior political analyst , The Daily Briefing anchor and co-host of The Five , political analyst and co-host of The Five , as well as political contributors and . Anchor Bill Hemmer will break down the results on the electronic “Bill-board,” while anchor Shannon Bream will be reporting on the data from the FOX News Voter Analysis system.

will break down the results on the electronic “Bill-board,” while anchor will be reporting on the data from the FOX News Voter Analysis system. Correspondent Kristin Fisher and chief White House correspondent John Roberts will report live from Washington, D.C., where President Trump will be located on election night, while correspondents Peter Doocy and Jacqui Heinrich will provide the latest from Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Del.

and chief White House correspondent will report live from Washington, D.C., where President Trump will be located on election night, while correspondents and will provide the latest from Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Del. Bream and Jon Scott will front continuous overnight coverage beginning at 2 a.m. ET, with Scott helming until 5 a.m. ET

will front continuous overnight coverage beginning at 2 a.m. ET, with Scott helming until 5 a.m. ET Fox & Friends will begin an early edition of the program on Wednesday at 5AM/ET.

FNC correspondents will cover the evening from various locations and battleground states across the country and contribute to live the programming, including: chief congressional correspondent Mike Emanuel and congressional correspondent Chad Pergram along with correspondents Leland Vittert, Rich Edson, and David Spunt in Washington, D.C., Matt Finn (Michigan), Kevin Corke (Ohio), Mike Tobin (Wisconsin), Phil Keating and Steve Harrigan (Florida), Alicia Acuna (Arizona), Bryan Llenas (Pennsylvania), Mark Meredith (North Carolina), Garrett Tenney (Iowa), Casey Stegall (Texas), Jonathan Serrie (Georgia), Molly Line (Maine), Eric Shawn (New York) and Dan Springer (Montana).

and congressional correspondent along with correspondents in Washington, D.C., (Michigan), (Ohio), (Wisconsin), and (Florida), (Arizona), (Pennsylvania), (North Carolina), (Iowa), (Texas), (Georgia), (Maine), (New York) and (Montana). Fox News Digital FoxNews.com and the Fox News Mobile App will feature up-to-the-minute election news, results and information. Real-time data and developments will be provided to the digital audience so users will have the ability to drill down to individual state and county-level races, and see the results of the Fox News Voter Analysis as polls close in each state. Users will also be able to follow the live updates page throughout the day as the latest races are called, reaction pours in from across the country, and live video speeches come into our newsroom. Fox News Digital will feature real-time data for users to track the presidential race, Congressional races, gubernatorial races, and ballot measures, complete with a fully-interactive map of the country as well as probability dials displaying the likelihood of the outcome and the Congressional balance of power. Viewers can also customize and select races on the “My Races” page to follow along to their favorite contests. Simultaneously throughout the evening, Fox News Digital’s second screen experience will serve as a viewer resource to complement the network’s linear coverage

Fox News Radio FOX News Radio will feature special election night coverage live on the Fox News Mobile App and FNR-affiliated stations starting at 6 p.m. ET. Beginning with 2 half-hour specials featuring the hit podcasts The Campaign with Bret Baier and Perino & Stirewalt: I’ll Tell You What, coverage of the main event will be led by FNR’s national correspondent Jared Halpern and FNR political analyst Josh Kraushaar with reporting from FNR correspondents around the country as well as FNC contributors and experts. FOX News Headlines 24/7 will also deliver Democracy 2020 updates and results surrounding our election night coverage every 15 minutes on SiriusXM Channel 115.



Fox TV:

Sandra Smith and Trace Gallagher will co-anchor election night coverage on Fox Broadcasting, which will be available live across all time zones beginning at 7 p.m. ET through 1 a.m. ET with FNC contributors Marc Thiessen, Mo Elleithee, Kristen Soltis Anderson, Ari Fleischer, Marie Harf, Lawrence Jones and Guy Benson .

and will co-anchor election night coverage on Fox Broadcasting, which will be available live across all time zones beginning at 7 p.m. ET through 1 a.m. ET with FNC contributors and . Senior correspondent Rick Leventhal will anchor hourly news updates for all affiliates.

MSNBC:

On Tuesday, Nov. 3 MSNBC will have ongoing Election Day coverage as Americans flock to the polls, cast their ballots and votes are counted.

The day kicks off with Way Too Early with Kasie Hunt at 5 a.m. ET followed by Morning Joe, co-hosted by Joe Scarborough , Mika Brzezinski and Willie Geist at 6 a.m. ET.

at 5 a.m. ET followed by Morning Joe, co-hosted by , and at 6 a.m. ET. Coverage continues throughout the day on MSNBC Dayside with Stephanie Ruhle , Hallie Jackson , Craig Melvin , Andrea Mitchell , Chuck Todd , Katy Tur and Ayman Mohyeldin .

, , , , , and . Special election coverage begins at 4 p.m. ET with Nicolle Wallace , followed by Chris Hayes at 5 p.m. ET.

, followed by at 5 p.m. ET. Starting at 6 p.m. ET, Rachel Maddow and Brian Williams , along with Nicolle Wallace and Joy Reid , will anchor MSNBC’s special Decision 2020 Election Night coverage throughout the night, live from NBC News World Headquarters in New York.

and , along with and , will anchor MSNBC’s special Decision 2020 Election Night coverage throughout the night, live from NBC News World Headquarters in New York. NBC News National political correspondent Steve Kornacki will be stationed at the Big Board all night, breaking down the votes and latest state-by-state results.

will be stationed at the Big Board all night, breaking down the votes and latest state-by-state results. Hayes, Lawrence O’Donnell and Ari Melber will also contribute to MSNBC’s special coverage throughout the night.

and will also contribute to MSNBC’s special coverage throughout the night. MSNBC’s special election coverage will continue live into the early morning hours anchored by Katy Tur and Ayman Mohyeldin.

NBC:

Starting at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 3, NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt, Today co-anchor and NBC News chief legal correspondent Savannah Guthrie , Meet the Press moderator and NBC News political director Chuck Todd and NBC News chief foreign affairs correspondent and senior Washington correspondent Andrea Mitchell will anchor rolling coverage from New York through at least 4 a.m. ET, and as long as the race continues to unfold.

Today co-anchor and NBC News chief legal correspondent , Meet the Press moderator and NBC News political director and NBC News chief foreign affairs correspondent and senior Washington correspondent will anchor rolling coverage from New York through at least 4 a.m. ET, and as long as the race continues to unfold. Kate Snow will join the network’s coverage beginning at 2 a.m. ET.

will join the network’s coverage beginning at 2 a.m. ET. A special edition of Today will kick off Election Day for NBC News and will feature reports on both presidential candidates’ closing messages live from key battleground states, along with on-the-ground reporting with the latest on election security and voter safety as polls open around the country amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Holt will anchor a special edition of the network’s flagship newscast with full-team coverage on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Nightly News will feature correspondents in critical battleground states talking to voters about their top priority issues, including the economy, the pandemic and healthcare. Additionally, correspondents will be on Vote Watch monitoring for possible security issues as the day unfolds.

NBC News Digital NBC News Digital will deliver an in-depth election experience, including live results, live blog updates, live streaming and comprehensive analysis over the web at NBCNews.com and MSNBC.com, as well as on the NBC News mobile app on iOS and Android and the NBC News apps on connected TVs. NBCNews.com will stream election coverage, including dedicated special coverage in the morning with Joe Fryer and Savannah Sellers and coverage throughout the day from Joshua Johnson, Alison Morris, Chuck Todd and dozens more correspondents and experts from NBC News and MSNBC. NBCNews.com/Decision2020 will have national and state results pages, a battleground state scoreboard, the latest exit polls across the country and a live blog providing minute-by-minute updates, election results and more. The NBC Stay Tuned team will cover the most important moments from the night and will partner with Snapchat to report key election moments, including a highlights Show within Stay Tuned’s channel. NBC News Digital reporters and analysts will contribute to the live blog with minute-by-minute updates, election results, reactions from voters in key states and reporting from campaign headquarters, including Alex Seitz-Wald , Sahil Kapur , Jane C. Timm , Allan Smith , Suzy Khimm , Dartunorro Clark , Lauren Egan , Rebecca Shabad , Daniella Silva and David K. Li , and analysis from Jonathan Allen. For NBC News Digital, regional reporters Anita Hassan will be in Nevada; Erin Einhorn in Michigan; Deon Hampton in Ohio; Mike Hixenbaugh and Suzanne Gamboa in Texas; Bracey Harris in Mississippi; Tyler Kingkade and Alicia Lozano in Los Angeles; and Carmen Sesin in Florida. Additionally, NBC News and MSNBC Twitter and Facebook accounts will share live election results for presidential and state races.

More than 100 NBC News anchors, correspondents, reporters, Road Warriors, contributors and embeds will contribute to NBC News, MSNBC and NBC News Digital’s election coverage with dozens dispatched at polling centers, campaign headquarters, and battleground states throughout the country. Kristen Welker , Mike Memoli, Ali Vitali and Adam Edelman at the Biden campaign headquarters; Hallie Jackson, Monica Alba and Shannon Pettypiece at the Trump campaign headquarters; Peter Alexander with the latest on Trump; and Carol Lee from the White House. Ellison Barber , Gabe Gutierrez , Alicia Menendez and Kerry Sanders throughout Florida; Shaquille Brewster and Kevin Tibbles in Wisconsin; Vaughn Hillyard and Gadi Schwartz in Arizona; Dasha Burns , Heidi Przybyla and Steve Patterson in Michigan; Chris Jansing, Rehema Ellis, Ali Velshi and Maura Barrett throughout Pennsylvania; Morgan Radford , Leigh Ann Caldwell and Trymaine Lee in North Carolina; Blayne Alexander and Priscilla Thompson in Georgia; Garrett Haake and Morgan Chesky in Texas; Geoff Bennett in Virginia; Kelly O’Donnell and Josh Lederman in Ohio; Jacob Soboroff , Jacob Ward and Jo Ling Kent in California; and Cal Perry in Minnesota. Cynthia McFadden , Tom Costello , Pete Williams , Ari Melber and Jacob Ward reporting for Vote Watch; Stephanie Ruhle with the latest on the economy; Dr. John Torres with the latest on the coronavirus; Kasie Hunt covering House and Senate races; and Richard Engel with a look at the global impact of election results.

NBC News and MSNBC contributors and political analysts will join the coverage offering real-time reporting and expert analysis, including former U.S. Senator (D-Mo.) and NBC News and MSNBC political analyst Claire McCaskill, politics editor at The Root and MSNBC political contributor Jason Johnson, former Obama campaign manager and NBC News and MSNBC political analyst David Plouffe, former White House Press Secretary and NBC News and MSNBC political analyst Robert Gibbs, host of Politics Nation and president of the National Action Network Rev. Al Sharpton, Voto Latino president and NBC News and MSNBC political analyst María Teresa Kumar, former Clinton campaign deputy director of Hispanic Outreach and MSNBC contributor Paola Ramos, former U.S. Representative and NBC News political analyst Carlos Curbelo (R-Fla.), Republican political consultant and NBC News analyst Mike Murphy, host of The Hugh Hewitt Show and NBC News contributor Hugh Hewitt, editor of the National Review and NBC News political analyst Rich Lowry, Washington Post columnist and NBC News contributor George Will, Washington Post columnist and NBC News political analyst Eugene Robinson, founder and editor-at-large of The Bulwark and MSNBC contributor Charlie Sykes, former U.S. Representative and MSNBC contributor David Jolly, James S. McDonnell Distinguished University Professor at Princeton University and NBC News contributor Eddie Glaude.

PBS:

PBS NewsHour will present live Election 2020 special coverage on Tuesday, starting at 6 p.m. ET on PBS stations nationwide. NewsHour’s regular broadcast and the NewsHour West update will both be pre-empted by the special.

Managing editor Judy Woodruff will anchor special programming from the NewsHour studio in Arlington, VA, with PBS NewsHour senior national correspondent Amna Nawaz , Capitol Hill correspondent Lisa Desjardins and The Cook Political Report national editor Amy Walter in studio.

will anchor special programming from the NewsHour studio in Arlington, VA, with PBS NewsHour senior national correspondent , Capitol Hill correspondent and The Cook Political Report national editor in studio. Joining NewsHour’s coverage remotely will be White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor at the White House; national correspondent John Yang at the Biden/Harris Election Day campaign location; correspondent and PBS NewsHour West anchor Stephanie Sy in Arizona; national correspondent William Brangham ; foreign affairs and defense correspondent Nick Schifrin ; senior digital political reporter Dan Bush in Pennsylvania; PBS NewsHour Weekend special correspondent Jeff Greenfield ; Washington Week moderator and managing editor Robert Costa ; syndicated columnist Mark Shields ; and New York Times columnist David Brooks . Additional guests include:

at the White House; national correspondent at the Biden/Harris Election Day campaign location; correspondent and PBS NewsHour West anchor in Arizona; national correspondent ; foreign affairs and defense correspondent ; senior digital political reporter in Pennsylvania; PBS NewsHour Weekend special correspondent ; Washington Week moderator and managing editor ; syndicated columnist ; and New York Times columnist . Additional guests include: Gary Abernathy, Washington Post contributing columnist; Joel Benenson, Pollster and 2016 Clinton campaign chief strategist; Michael Beschloss, Presidential historian; Jonathan Capehart, Washington Post columnist; Daniel Garza, LIBRE Initiative president and former George W. Bush administration staffer; Errin Haines, The 19th editor-at-large; Nina Jankowicz, Wilson Center fellow; Eliana Johnson, Free Beacon editor-in-chief; Patricia Lopez, Star Tribune editorial writer; Tammy Patrick, Democracy Fund senior adviser; Nate Persily, Stanford University law professor; Katie Walsh, Republican National Committee senior adviser

Washington Post contributing columnist; Pollster and 2016 Clinton campaign chief strategist; Presidential historian; Washington Post columnist; LIBRE Initiative president and former George W. Bush administration staffer; The 19th editor-at-large; Wilson Center fellow; Free Beacon editor-in-chief; Star Tribune editorial writer; Democracy Fund senior adviser; Stanford University law professor; Republican National Committee senior adviser The special will also include extensive reporting from several PBS reporters around the country in battleground states and key senate race locations.

In addition to its broadcast on PBS stations, the coverage will stream across PBS NewsHour’s digital and social platforms, including:

pbs.org/newshour, pbs.org, and on the PBS Video App (available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and smart TVs)

PBS NewsHour’s Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter

Telemundo:

Noticias Telemundo will deliver nonstop multiplatform coverage on election night anchored live from its new custom-designed, state-of-the-art studio sets at Telemundo Center in Miami.

Election night coverage on Telemundo’s broadcast network will air from 7 p.m. – 3 a.m. ET/ 6 p.m – 2 a.m. CT, led by anchors José Díaz-Balart, Felicidad Aveleyra, Vanessa Hauc, Julio Vaqueiro and Paulina Sodi .

. Telemundo’s morning show, Un Nuevo Dia will kick off the day’s on-air coverage with anchor Nicole Suarez .

. Noticias Telemundo’s digital news team will provide multimedia content throughout the day with real-time updates, a live blog of breaking news, analysis and other distinctive online reporting.

Telemundo plans to release several polls offering the latest snapshots of the Latino vote in the run-up to Election Day. On Thursday, Telemundo will release new polls on the Latino vote in several key states including Arizona, Florida, Nevada and Texas. A NBC News/Wall Street Journal/Telemundo national poll with a Latino oversample will be released on Sunday.

Telemundo Center will serve as the nerve center for Noticias Telemundo’s multiplatform coverage. As Election Day approaches, the building will be lit up in the colors of red, white and blue.

Noticias Telemundo will utilize the latest technology to offer an array of visual components on election night, including augmented graphics, high-resolution video walls and a multi-touch screen to show the latest polling and results. An augmented reality display will help viewers track the state of play of the presidential race and Senate and House races.

To provide up-to-date exit polling and election night results, Noticias Telemundo will work in close collaboration with its sister network, NBC News. The NBC News Decision Desk provides real-time accurate election results as soon as they are made available by election officials.

Univision:

Univision News announces its special election night coverage Destino 2020 Presenta: La Gran Noche (Destiny 2020 Presents: The Big Night) to air live on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. ET on Univision.

Destino 2020 Presenta: La Gran Noche will air on Univision and stream live on all of its digital platforms. Coverage will include augmented reality elements to enhance election results graphics for presidential and congressional races. There will be a special focus on Latino elected officials and the Latino vote in a special segment titled El Poder Latino (Latino Power).

Univision News anchors Ilia Calderón and Jorge Ramos will host the special programming and will be joined by political experts and analysts, including: Carlos Díaz-Rosillo , political analyst and former White House advisor; Fabian Nuñez , Democratic political analyst; Rosario Marín, Former U.S. Treasurer ; Luis Miranda Jr. , Democratic political analyst, founding member of The MirRam Group and Board Chair of Latino Victory, a grassroots organization that supports Biden’s presidential candidacy; Jesús Márquez, Republican political analyst, radio personality and Latinos for Trump Advisory Board Co-Chairman.

will host the special programming and will be joined by political experts and analysts, including: , political analyst and former White House advisor; , Democratic political analyst; Former U.S. Treasurer ; , Democratic political analyst, founding member of The MirRam Group and Board Chair of Latino Victory, a grassroots organization that supports Biden’s presidential candidacy; Republican political analyst, radio personality and Latinos for Trump Advisory Board Co-Chairman. As election results come in, Univision News anchor Patricia Janiot will be looking at the different pathways to victory for each presidential candidate, as well as the impact of the Latino vote in the most decisive states. Janiot will keep a tally of all Latino elected officials who will go on to represent the community in Congress.

will be looking at the different pathways to victory for each presidential candidate, as well as the impact of the Latino vote in the most decisive states. Janiot will keep a tally of all Latino elected officials who will go on to represent the community in Congress. Arantxa Loizaga will report on the balance of power in both chambers in real time. Loizaga will be joined by José Parra , CEO of ProsperoLatino and former spokesman for Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid and Congressman José Serrano.

will report on the balance of power in both chambers in real time. Loizaga will be joined by , CEO of ProsperoLatino and former spokesman for Senate Majority Leader and Congressman Félix de Bedout will be reporting on the complexities of mail-in ballots and whether the election will end up in the courts. de Bedout will be joined by a panel of Constitutional lawyers.

will be reporting on the complexities of mail-in ballots and whether the election will end up in the courts. de Bedout will be joined by a panel of Constitutional lawyers. Univision News correspondents will also report from the polls in key states that will decide the election with a special focus on the Latino vote in those states. Janet Rodríguez – Trump Campaign Headquarters; Blanca Rosa Vílchez – Biden Campaign Headquarters; Danay Rivero – Orlando, Fla .; Lourdes del Río – Miami, Fla.; Peggy Carranza – Pennsylvania; Pedro Rojas – Houston, Texas; Pedro Ultreras – Arizona; Jaime García – Los Angeles, Calif.; Luis Megid – Nevada; Claudia Uceda – Washington, D.C.; Viviana Ávila – Wisconsin

Univision News anchor Carolina Sarassa will moderate a conversation with members of Gen. Z, which represents almost 1/4 of all eligible voters in 2020.

will moderate a conversation with members of Gen. Z, which represents almost 1/4 of all eligible voters in 2020. UnivisionNoticias.com will publish its live blog with minute by minute updates and in-depth reporting and commentary on the Destino 2020 politics section of the Univision News site. Univision continues to partner with ProPublica’s Electionland to monitor and report on any issues voters might have at the polls.

‘elDetector,’ Univision’s fact-checking platform, will allow viewers to consult on the statements and data that matters most to them during election night. Viewers will also be able to interact directly with the FactCHAT bot through a WhatsApp.

The Univision News Graphics team will publish the results in real time and create a widget other Spanish-language news organizations in the U.S. and Latin America can embed in their sites with the results.

Univision local digital will stream Destino 2020 with Fernando Espuelas. Espuelas will interview local politicians and help audiences have a better understanding of the impact the decisions that are being made by public servants have in the daily life of local communities.

