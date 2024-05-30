Here are the Cable News Ratings for May 2024

It was all Trump Trial all the time in the month of May. Still, despite the historic significance of former President Donald Trump‘s hush money trial, the coverage didn’t result in boffo ratings for the cable news networks—perhaps because there were no live audio or video feeds allowed in the Manhattan courtroom.

Despite the lack of a Trump Trial bounce, Fox News remained the most-watched news network in total day and primetime, extending its first place lead to the 40th month in primetime and 39th in total day. It was also the only network to see month-to-month growth in total viewers in both dayparts.

On the programming charts, Fox News took 12 out of the 15 spots in total viewers with MSNBC claiming the remaining three. In the advertiser-coveted Adults 25-54 demo, FNC programs claimed 14 out of the 15 spots with MSNBC picking up one spot.

Fox News

Fox News’ primetime lineup had 2.002 million total viewers and 199,000 viewers in the A25-54 demo. In total day, it scored 1.291 million total viewers and 147,000 demo viewers. Compared to the previous month, FNC was up +1% in total viewers, but down -9% in the demo during primetime hours. During total day, Fox News was up +2% in total viewers, but fell by -6% in the demo.

Looking at its year-to-year performance, Fox News was up by a big margin in primetime, rising +41% in total viewers and +47% in the demo. It also saw total day gains in both measured categories, jumping by +19% and +17%, respectively. The Five remained the network’s most-watched program among total viewers (3.083 million at 5 p.m. ET), while Gutfeld! took first place in the demo (278,000 at 10 p.m. ET).

MSNBC

MSNBC was the No. 2 cable news network in total viewers in both primetime and total day, with 1.156 million and 816,000 viewers, respectively. In the A25-54 demo, it attracted 110,000 viewers in primetime and 83,000 viewers during total day. Compared to April, MSNBC was down -8% in total viewers and -4% in the demo during primetime. It was also down -6% in both total viewers and the demo during total day.

Looking at its performance alongside May 2023, MSNBC was flat in total viewers and down -8% in the A25-54 demo during primetime. In total day, it rose by +11% in total viewers, but fell by -2% in the demo. The network’s most-watched show among both total viewers and the demo was Deadline: White House with Nicole Wallace (1.660 and 1.653 million at 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. ET in total viewers and 144,000 and 148,000 in the demo).

CNN

CNN was the third most-watched news network in total viewers in primetime and total day with 518,000 and 468,000 viewers, respectively. In the A25-54 demo, it brought in 96,000 viewers and 81,000 viewers in those respective dayparts. CNN experienced the steepest month-to-month drop of the three networks, falling -17% in total viewers and -15% in the demo during primetime. During total day, it fell by -7% and -8% in those respective categories.

Compared to May 2023, the network’s primetime schedule was up +5% in total viewers, but down -15% in the demo. In total day, the network was up +13% in the former category, but down -4% in the latter. The Lead with Jake Tapper was CNN’s top performer among total viewers and in the demo (765,000 and 117,000, respectively, at 4 p.m. ET)

Among Total Viewers

1. The Five — Fox News (3,083,000)

2. Jesse Watters Primetime — Fox News (2,665,000)

3. Hannity — Fox News (2,347,000)

4. Gutfeld! — Fox News (2,245,000)

5. The Ingraham Angle — Fox News (2,169,000)

6. Special Report with Bret Baier — Fox News (2,135,000)

7. Outnumbered — Fox News (1,662,000)

8. Deadline: White House with Nicole Wallace (5 p.m. ET) — MSNBC (1,660,000)

9. Deadline: White House with Nicole Wallace (4 p.m. ET) — MSNBC (1,653,000)

10. America’s Newsroom — Fox News (1,611,000)

11. Your World with Neil Cavuto — Fox News (1,585,000)

12. The Faulkner Focus — Fox News (1,580,000)

13. The Story — Fox News (1,563,000)

14. America Reports — Fox News (1,540,000)

15. Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell — MSNBC (1,538,000)

Among Adults 25-54

1. Gutfeld! — Fox News (278,000)

2. The Five — Fox News (266,000)

3. Jesse Watters Primetime — Fox News (241,000)

4. Hannity — Fox News (236,000)

5. The Ingraham Angle — Fox News (198,000)

6. Outnumbered — Fox News (197,000)

7. Special Report with Bret Baier — Fox News (196,000)

8. The Faulkner Focus — Fox News (184,000)

9. Fox News at Night — Fox News (181,000)

10. America’s Newsroom — Fox News (175,000)

11. America Reports — Fox News (170,000)

12. Your World with Neil Cavuto — Fox News (164,000)

13. The Story — Fox News (161,000)

14. Deadline: White House with Nicole Wallace (5 p.m.) — MSNBC (148,000)

15. Fox & Friends — Fox News (146,000)

Looking at the May performance of the other news nets:

Newsmax — Rob Schmitt Tonight was the top show in total viewers and the A25-54 demo with 395,000 and 22,000 viewers, respectively.

NewsNation — Cuomo scored the biggest audience in both measured categories, drawing in 117,000 total viewer and 14,000 demo viewers.

Fox Business — Kudlow remained the net’s top show in total viewers and the A25-54 demo, with 270,000 and 15,000 viewers, respectively.

CNBC — Squawk on the Street was the net’s top show in total viewers and the A25-54 demo, with 186,000 and 42,000 viewers, respectively.

