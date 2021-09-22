Here Are Sunday Show Ratings for the 2020-’21 TV Season

According to the most up-to-date live-plus-same-day numbers from Nielsen, CBS’ Face the Nation was the most-watched Sunday public affairs show for the 2020-’21 broadcast TV season, overtaking Meet the Press, which finished No. 1 across all key categories four consecutive seasons.

Face the Nation, which had John Dickerson fill in for Margaret Brennan (out on maternity leave) for much of the season, averaged 3.4 million total viewers and 625,000 adults 25-54 for the season.

Despite being the most-watched Sunday show for the season, Face the Nation shed -1% in total viewers from the political news-heavy 2019-’20 TV season. The program also dropped from second to third among adults 25-54, dropping -11% in the measurement from 2019-’20.

NBC Meet the Press with Chuck Todd may have relinquished its status as “most-watched Sunday public affairs show” after four straight seasons, but it remains the standard when it comes to drawing adults 25-54, marking six consecutive seasons at No. 1 in the key demo. The program averaged 709,000 adults 25-54 (topping the competition by double digits) and 3.28 million total viewers in 2020-’21. That said, compared to the 2019-’20 season, MTP shed -6% in total viewers and -14% among adults 25-54 this season.

Moving over to ABC — during the 2020-’21 season, This Week with George Stephanopoulos finished No. 3 in total viewers behind CBS and NBC, but No. 2 in the key A25-54 demo ahead of NBC. In fact, This Week beat Face the Nation in the demo for the first time in 3 years – since the 2017-18 season, and despite finishing No. 3 in total viewers, This Week stood as the only public affairs show to grow its overall audience (+1%), doing so for the second consecutive season; however, it did lose adults 25-54 from 2019-’20 (-7%).

The Fox TV broadcast of Fox News Sunday with Chris Wallace averaged 1.27 million total viewers and 335,000 adults 25-54 during the 2020-’21 season. That’s -11% in total viewers and -17% among adults 25-54 from what the show averaged in 2019-’20.

2020-’21 TV season ratings (Nielsen, live-plus-same-day):

Network Program Total Viewers A25-54 CBS Face the Nation (1/2 hr) 3,391,000 625,000 NBC Meet the Press 3,280,000 709,000 ABC This Week 3,052,000 645,000 FOX Fox News Sunday 1,279,000 335,000

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI (Total Viewers and Adults 25-54). Most Current: 2020 -2021 Season (9/21/20 – 9/19/21) and 2019 -2020 Season (9/23/19 – 9/20/20). *Beginning 8/31/20, National ratings also include Out of Home (OOH) viewing. Prior to 8/31/20, ratings do not include OOH viewing. Nielsen ratings for “This Week” include additional airings in select markets. Averages based on regular telecasts.