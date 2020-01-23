Here are Ratings for Day 2 of the Senate Impeachment Trial

MSNBC and CNN were the top-rated networks for live coverage of the Senate impeachment trial on Wednesday afternoon.
For the broadcast and cable common coverage period of 1-5 p.m. ET, MSNBC averaged 1.8 million total viewers, more than any other broadcast and cable network. However, the network delivered just 245,000 A25-54 viewers, last among the networks.
CNN, on the other hand, finished No. 1 in the key Adults 25-54 demo, delivering 320,000 viewers. As expected, each of the networks (broadcast and cable) posted day-to-day audience losses.
Among the broadcast networks, CBS was No. 1 in total viewers (1.5 million), whereas NBC was No. 1 in the demo (311,000) on day 2 of the Senate impeachment trial.
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
|Senate Impeachment Trial Day 2 Common Coverage
|Network
|Total Viewers (000)
|A25-54 Viewers (000)
|Time Period (ET)
|MSNBC
|1,793,000
|245,000
|1–5 p.m.
|Fox News
|1,715,000
|310,000
|1–5 p.m.
|CBS
|1,523,000
|297,000
|1–5 p.m.
|ABC
|1,294,000
|284,000
|1–5 p.m.
|CNN
|1,270,000
|320,000
|1–5 p.m.
|NBC
|1,263,000
|311,000
|1–5 p.m.
*Preliminary Nielsen live-plus-same-day data
Fox News was the highest-rated network on opening day of the Senate trial (Tuesday, Jan. 21), not only in average total viewership but also in the A25-54 demo from the 12:30-5 p.m. ET coverage period. Fox News was also No. 1 on Wednesday in prime time.