Here are Ratings for Day 2 of the Senate Impeachment Trial

MSNBC and CNN were the top-rated networks for live coverage of the Senate impeachment trial on Wednesday afternoon.

For the broadcast and cable common coverage period of 1-5 p.m. ET, MSNBC averaged 1.8 million total viewers, more than any other broadcast and cable network. However, the network delivered just 245,000 A25-54 viewers, last among the networks.

CNN, on the other hand, finished No. 1 in the key Adults 25-54 demo, delivering 320,000 viewers. As expected, each of the networks (broadcast and cable) posted day-to-day audience losses.

Among the broadcast networks, CBS was No. 1 in total viewers (1.5 million), whereas NBC was No. 1 in the demo (311,000) on day 2 of the Senate impeachment trial.

Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020

Senate Impeachment Trial Day 2 Common Coverage Network Total Viewers (000) A25-54 Viewers (000) Time Period (ET) MSNBC 1,793,000 245,000 1–5 p.m. Fox News 1,715,000 310,000 1–5 p.m. CBS 1,523,000 297,000 1–5 p.m. ABC 1,294,000 284,000 1–5 p.m. CNN 1,270,000 320,000 1–5 p.m. NBC 1,263,000 311,000 1–5 p.m.

*Preliminary Nielsen live-plus-same-day data

Fox News was the highest-rated network on opening day of the Senate trial (Tuesday, Jan. 21), not only in average total viewership but also in the A25-54 demo from the 12:30-5 p.m. ET coverage period. Fox News was also No. 1 on Wednesday in prime time.

