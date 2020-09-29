Fox News | Ratings

Here Are Fox News Ratings for Q3 and September 2020

By A.J. Katz Comment

Another quarter, another massive number of viewers flocking to Fox News Channel.

FNC was the most-watched channel across both total day and prime time among all of basic cable during the 3rd quarter of 2020, marking 17 consecutive quarters as No. 1 in total viewers in total day.

Here are the ratings for Q3, 2020 (Nielsen Live + Same Day data):

  • Prime time (Mon-Sun): 3,507,000 total viewers / 595,000 A25-54
  • Total Day (Mon-Sun):  1,751,000 total viewers / 302,000 A25-54

How does the network’s Q3 2020 performance rate against that of other relevant quarters? It’s -2% in total prime time viewers, -11% in total day viewers, -5% in the prime time demo, and -17% in total day demo vs. the second quarter of 2020. To be fair, Q2 ’20 was an extremely news-heavy quarter, featuring wall to wall coverage of the pandemic and protests of police brutality, just to name a couple.

The year-over-year trends are far more favorable for Fox News. After all, Q3 2019 did precede a presidential election. FNC is +44% in total prime time viewers, +28% in total day viewers, +63% in the prime time demo and +31% in total day demo viewers in Q3 ’20 vs. Q3 ’19.

How do Q3 2020 ratings compare with Q3 2016 ratings? FNC is +44% in total prime time viewers, +24% in total day viewers, +30% in the prime time demo and +9% in the total day demo. Great numbers relative to the most recent Q3 of an election year.

During Q3 FNC claimed 6 of the top 8 cable news programs in viewers, as well as 7 of the top 9 in the 25-54 demo.

Programming-wise, it was Hannity leading the charge in Q3, averaging 4,45 million viewers and 775,000 in the A25-54 demo. The show marked its highest-rated quarter in history in both viewers and in the key 25-54 demographic. Yes, the program was lifted by Trump rallies and the 2020 RNC, but it averaged huge audiences on non-special event evenings as well.

Tucker Carlson Tonight was the No. 1 cable news show for Q3 among adults 25-54, averaging 781,000. The program surpassed its competitors in the 8 p.m. ET timeslot combined, averaging 4.35 million total viewers in the 8 p.m. hour.

Both Hannity and Tucker Carlson Tonight once against averaged over 4 million viewers for an entire quarter for the third consecutive quarter.

On the Fox Business front, the network earned its highest-rated Q3 in network history across Business Day (216,000 / +31 YoY) and Total Day (153,000 / +30% YoY).

SEPTEMBER 2020

FNC had its No. 1 September in network history in total viewers across total day and prime time.

The network was +50% in total prime time viewers, +34% in total day viewers, +75% in the prime time demo, and +41% in the total day demo vs. September 2019. How about relative to August 2020, a month which featured two political conventions? FNC was flat in total prime time viewers, +3% in total viewers, -4% in the prime time demo, and flat in the total day demo.

According to live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen, Fox News was the No. 1 network in all of TV in prime time total viewers (3.6 million) for the month. This is live-plus-same-day data, not taking delayed data into account.

The ratings for Sept. 2020 (Nielsen Live + Same Day data):

  • Prime time (Mon-Sun): 3,625,000 total viewers / 612,000 A25-54
  • Total Day (Mon-Sun): 1,834,000 total viewers / 314,000 A25-54

Tucker Carlson Tonight was the No. 1 show on cable news for September 2020, averaging 4.6 million viewers and 841,000 in the A25-54 demo. The program also ended September with its highest-rated month in viewers.

Hannity followed suit with 4.5 million viewers and 766,000 in the demo, and finished with its second-best month in program history among total viewers. Both programs delivered over 4 million viewers for the 8th consecutive month.

