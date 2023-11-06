Here Are Election Day 2023 Coverage Plans

Cable and broadcast news networks will present live coverage of key gubernatorial and legislative races in Kentucky, Virginia, Mississippi, and Ohio on Tuesday, Nov. 7, and the next 2024 Republican Presidential Debate on Wednesday, Nov. 8, the latter of which will be hosted by/and air on NBC.

Here are each network’s coverage plans. We’ll update this item as additional info trickles in.

ABC News:

ABC News’ coverage will air across all ABC News programs and platforms beginning Sunday, Nov. 5 through Wednesday, Nov. 8.

Good Morning America will have the latest reporting on the state of the race and results from Election Day races on Wednesday morning.

This Week with George Stephanopoulos will break down the ABC News/Ipsos poll with political director Rick Klein , feature an exclusive interview with GOP House majority leader Steve Scalise, as well as an exclusive interview with Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin. Additionally on This Week, senior Washington reporter Devin Dwyer will examine the 14th Amendment challenges to former President Donald Trump appearing on the ballot in multiple states.

World News Tonight with David Muir will have the latest reporting from the campaign trail and results from Election Day races.

Nightline co-anchor Byron Pitts will preview early voting and election security in several key states. Plus, ABC News correspondent Eva Pilgrim will examine how changes to abortion laws are impacting voters around the country.

will preview early voting and election security in several key states. Plus, ABC News correspondent will examine how changes to abortion laws are impacting voters around the country. The View will have former Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton as a guest on Wednesday, Nov. 8, to discuss the news of the day, the Israel-Gaza war and the upcoming election. She will be joined by director and producer Shannon Cohn to discuss the new documentary Below the Belt, for which Clinton serves as co-executive producer.

A special edition of GMA3: What You Need to Know on Tuesday, Nov. 7, will focus on the youth vote, featuring ABC News correspondents reporting on college voter turnout and the key issues for youth voters like abortion, student loans, gun reform and more. Guests will include the first Gen Z member of Congress, Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-Fla.), plus the youngest party chairs on both sides of the aisle: North Carolina Democratic Party chair Anderson Clayton and Alabama Republican Party Chair John Wahl.

ABC News Live will have live coverage of the current state of the 2024 race led by 538, reports from key races on Election Day, and reporting and analysis from the Republican Presidential Debate in Miami. The streaming channel will also air a special edition of ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis , which will feature a roundtable of ABC News’ political team, along with pieces from ABC News correspondent Alex Presha on abortion in Ohio and from ABC News contributor María Elena Salinas on the power of the Latino vote, and a report on how gun violence is galvanizing a new crop of political candidates.

ABC News Digital, in collaboration with 538, will roll out the first installment of its Real Voices, Real Choices series. The series of articles and videos will go beyond the coverage of elections as a horserace and delve into how politics plays out in the lives of everyday Americans, featuring stories of voters from Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio and more that could be indicators for how the primaries and the general election will play out in 2024. ABC News Digital will also feature additional coverage of key gubernatorial and legislative races in Kentucky, Virginia and Mississippi, and coverage of Election Day and the Republican Presidential Debate.

ABC News Social will launch its twice-weekly political video series, Three Things to Know, with ABC News political director Rick Klein and ABC News deputy political director Averi Harper which will break down top election news and previews upcoming key political events. Campaign embeds will also create social-first original packages in the new series Trail Mix, which provides a deeper look at what’s happening on the campaign trail.

538 will feature extensive coverage of the Election Day results and launch its 2024 generic congressional ballot polling tracker, revealing which party voters intend to support for Congress. Director of Data Analytics, G. Elliott Morris will publish an analysis of each party's chances of winning based on the current state of the race. 538 will also feature an Election Day preview and live blog with analysis as results come in, publish the results of a 538/Washington Post/Ipsos poll of Republican primary voters before and after the Republican Presidential Debate, and break down all the results on the 538 politics podcast.

Start Here, ABC News' flagship daily podcast hosted by Brad Mielke, will present a special segment Tuesday morning featuring guests from 538, as well as an audio essay with the voices of voters from around the country.

, will present a special segment Tuesday morning featuring guests from 538, as well as an audio essay with the voices of voters from around the country. ABC News Radio’s hourly newscasts will include reports from ABC News political correspondents and campaign embeds on the state of the races and issues they’re covering, and will feature highlights from all platforms in a special segment of the newsmagazine Perspective the weekend after.

ABC NewsOne, the affiliate news service of ABC News, will cover the state of the 2024 election one year out, with ABC News multi-platform reporter Jay O’Brien reporting and RickKlein providing analysis, and special local coverage of Election Day races.

CBS News:

On Tuesday night, a seasoned team of political journalists is delivering reporting and analysis of Election Day 2023 from Washington, led by CBS Evening News anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell with chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa, chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes, senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe and national correspondent Adriana Diaz.

with chief election and campaign correspondent , chief White House correspondent , senior White House and political correspondent and national correspondent . Coverage during the CBS News Election special will draw from CBS News’ local-to-national reporting on key elections across the country including those in Ohio, Virginia, Kentucky and Mississippi that have the potential to impact national politics ahead of 2024:

CBS News national correspondent Jericka Duncan will report live from Ohio as voters decide whether to enshrine abortion access in the state’s constitution following the highly contested initiative campaign.

CBS News campaign reporter Taurean Small will report live from Kentucky as the state's Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear seeks a second term in the red state.

will report live from Kentucky as the state’s Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear seeks a second term in the red state. The CBS News team will also report throughout the night on the legislative election results in Virginia and how they may impact Republican Gov. Glen Youngkin’s agenda and prospects for 2024 and beyond.

CBS News executive director of elections and surveys Anthony Salvanto will guide viewers through election night estimates and results, plus new CBS News polling of American voters.

CBS News political contributor and Democratic strategist Joel Payne and CBS News Republican consultant Terry Sullivan will provide analysis and perspectives on election night results and how they'll impact the country – and the political landscape for 2024.

and CBS News Republican consultant will provide analysis and perspectives on election night results and how they’ll impact the country – and the political landscape for 2024. Additionally, on Wednesday, Nov. 8, CBS News will deliver live coverage all day long on the CBS News Streaming Network of the third Republican primary debate in Miami, Fla. Coverage will feature pre- and post-debate analysis and interviews from the debate site. Ahead of the debate, CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett will anchor a special hour-long edition of America Decides on the CBS News Streaming Network at 5 p.m. ET and a live post-debate show at 10 p.m. ET from inside the spin room.



CNN:

On Tuesday, Nov. 7, CNN will provide viewers with coverage and real-time results of key gubernatorial elections, state legislature elections and select ballot measures, all of which are important precursors heading into the 2024 presidential election. The network’s team of anchors, correspondents, analysts and commentators will provide special coverage from the nation’s capital and New York City, with reporters stationed across the country for on-the-ground updates, as well as from on the ground in the Middle East as the conflict in the region continues to unfold.

CNN anchors Wolf Blitzer and Kaitlan Collins will kick off America's Choice 2023 live from Washington, beginning at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

CNN anchor and chief Washington correspondent Jake Tapper and CNN anchor Erin Burnett will lead coverage beginning live at 6 p.m. ET, in Washington, DC and New York City.

CNN anchor and chief political correspondent Dana Bash will lead analysis with Kaitlan Collins, CNN anchor Abby Phillip, CNN anchor and chief national affairs analyst Kasie Hunt, and CNN anchor and correspondent Audie Cornish on the Kentucky and Mississippi gubernatorial races, the Virginia legislature elections and Ohio Issue 1, among other elections across the country.

Additionally, CNN Anchor and chief national correspondent John King will provide viewers with up-to-the-minute election analysis and reporting on key races from the CNN Magic Wall and CNN political director David Chalian will provide analysis on exit polls as well as how these races impact the political outlook of the 2024 race one year out.

CNN commentators David Axelrod, Van Jones, Kate Bedingfield, Alyssa Farah Griffin, David Urban and others will join throughout the evening to provide insight and analysis as the races unfold, and CNN senior data reporter Harry Enten will provide context around election data throughout the night.

CNN senior White House correspondent MJ Lee will provide live updates from the White House and CNN chief Congressional correspondent Manu Raju will report live from Capitol Hill.

CNN has also deployed a team of correspondents and reporters across the country, where they will be reporting live from cities in key states. Reporters in the field will include congressional correspondent Jessica Dean, correspondent Dianne Gallagher, Eva McKend and Kristen Holmes, national Correspondent Kyung Lah, and Chief national affairs correspondent Jeff Zeleny.

, correspondent and national Correspondent and Chief national affairs correspondent . CNN anchors Laura Coates and Abby Phillip will lead continuing coverage from 11 p.m.-1 a.m. ET.

Fox News:

Correspondents Alexandria Hoff and Rich Edson in Virginia covering the legislative races there, correspondent Jonathan Serrie covering the gubernatorial races in Kentucky and Mississippi.

FBN Washington correspondent Grady Trimble will be in Virginia covering the races there.

Steve Doocy will also host Breakfast with Friends in Manassas, Va. at the Juke Box Diner tomorrow morning from 6-9 a.m.

will also host Breakfast with Friends in Manassas, Va. at the Juke Box Diner tomorrow morning from 6-9 a.m. Bryan Llenas will preview the GOP debate in Florida on Tuesday with Aishah Hasnie joining him in Florida on Wednesday.

NBC News:

Next week, NBC News and NBC News Now will feature ongoing coverage of key elections in Kentucky, Mississippi, Virginia, and Ohio from Monday, Nov. 6- Wednesday, Nov. 8.

NBC News Correspondent Shaq Brewster will offer Election Day previews on Monday, Nov. 6 across NBC News, NBCNews.com, and NBC News Now.

will offer Election Day previews on Monday, Nov. 6 across NBC News, NBCNews.com, and NBC News Now. On Tuesday, Nov. 7, NBC News Correspondents will contribute on-the-ground Election Day coverage.

From Ohio, NBC News Correspondent Priscilla Thompson will report on the votes to legalize recreational marijuana and enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution. NBC News Correspondent Dasha Burns will report Election Night toplines from Ohio, as well.

From Virginia, NBC News Field Producer Gary Grumbach will cover the state's legislative contests. On Monday, he'll sit down with Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-Va.) as his party hopes for a Republican "trifecta" in Virginia by flipping the state Senate back to GOP control.

will cover the state’s legislative contests. On Monday, he’ll sit down with Gov. Glenn Youngkin as his party hopes for a Republican “trifecta” in Virginia by flipping the state Senate back to GOP control. From Kentucky, NBC News Correspondent Shaq Brewster will report on the state’s gubernatorial race.

On Wednesday, Nov. 8, ahead of the NBC News Republican presidential debate in Miami, Thompson and Grumbach will continue reporting on election results from Ohio and Virginia.

MSNBC:

MSNBC will provide special coverage following the Republican National Committee’s third presidential primary debate hosted by NBC News on Weds., Nov. 8.

Beginning at 10 p.m. ET, Rachel Maddow will lead special coverage from New York, joined by Nicolle Wallace, Ari Melber, Joy Reid, Chris Hayes, Lawrence O'Donnell and Stephanie Ruhle.

Jen Psaki will lead coverage from 12-1 a.m. ET.

NewsNation:

NewsNation will present special coverage of Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 7, leading up to the polls and throughout the evening in primetime.

Beginning on The Hill at 5 p.m. ET, the network will be spotlighting several key races, including the Governor’s races in Kentucky and Mississippi.

Primetime coverage will continue on Elizabeth Vargas Reports at 6 p.m.ET, On Balance with Leland Vittert at 7 p.m. ET, followed by CUOMO at 8 p.m. ET and Dan Abrams Live at 9 p.m. ET.

at 7 p.m. ET, followed by CUOMO at 8 p.m. ET and Live at 9 p.m. ET. NewsNation correspondents will be dispatched across the country to cover key races, including Emily Finn reporting from Columbus, Ohio and Evan Lambert reporting from Richmond, Va. Additional contributions will be provided by political editor Chris Stirewalt, Decision Desk HQ’s Scott Tranter, among others.

Spectrum Networks:

And then on Wednesday, Spectrum News’ live network-wide Republican presidential primary post-debate coverage will air immediately following the debate on November 8 at 10 p.m. ET.

Hosted by Spectrum News NY1 political anchor Errol Louis, the half-hour post-debate coverage will feature analysis and context from Spectrum News+ anchor and chief national political reporter Josh Robin, Spectrum News 1 Ohio anchor Curtis Jackson, and reporting from Miami will be Spectrum Bay News 9 anchor Holly Gregory and Spectrum News national political reporter Taylor Popielarz.

Scripps News: