Here Are Broadcast Network Ratings for Days 1-7 of the Senate Impeachment Trial

We are presently 9 days into the Senate impeachment trial of Pres. Trump, and the first 7 days worth of Nielsen ratings for the broadcast networks carrying the proceedings are in.
Before we look at the day 1-7 average, will break down day 7.
According to Nielsen live-plus-same-day data (shown below), CBS averaged the largest total audience of the broadcast networks during day 7 coverage on Tuesday afternoon, averaging 1.34 million total viewers. ABC was No. 1 in Adults 25-54, averaging 276,000 viewers during that 1-3 p.m. ET time period.
Despite coming in 3rd place, NBC posted day-to-day growth in both Total Viewers (876,000) and Adults 25-54 (210,000).
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
|Senate Impeachment Trial Day 7 Broadcast News Coverage
|Network
|Total Viewers (000)
|A25-54 Viewers (000)
|Time Period (ET)
|CBS
|1,337,000
|248,000
|1-3:01 p.m.
|ABC
|1,197,000
|276,000
|1-3 p.m.
|NBC
|876,000
|210,000
|1-3:05 p.m.
CBS was the No. 1 broadcast network for Monday coverage of the impeachment trial across the board. The network performed especially well among Adults 25-54, averaging 339,000, significant more than its competition. NBC, on the other hand, hit a low in the demo (190,000).
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
|Senate Impeachment Trial Day 6 Broadcast News Coverage
|Network
|Total Viewers (000)
|A25-54 Viewers (000)
|Time Period (ET)
|CBS
|1,524,000
|339,000
|1-3:14 p.m.
|ABC
|1,304,000
|284,000
|12:45-3:08 p.m.
|NBC
|863,000
|190,000
|1-4 p.m.
Looking at the first 7 days of Senate impeachment trial coverage, it’s CBS that has averaged the most total viewers (1.42 million). ABC, on the other hand, has averaged the most Adults 25-54 (307,000). CBS is No. 2 among Adults 25-54 (284,000), while NBC is 3rd in the demo (219,000) and Total Viewers (893,000).
|Sen.Impeachment Trial Days 1-7 Broadcast News Coverage
|Network
|Total Viewers (000)
|A25-54 Viewers (000)
|Time Period
|CBS
|1,422,000
|284,000
|Jan.21-Jan.28, 2020
|ABC
|1,292,000
|307,000
|Jan.21-Jan.28, 2020
|NBC
|893,000
|219,000
|Jan.21-Jan.28, 2020
It’s worth taking into account, however, that NBC has stuck with the Senate impeachment trial longer than ABC and CBS have. Days 1-7, NBC has shown a total of 1,313 minutes of the trial. That’s nearly 22 hours of coverage over the first 7 days. ABC has shown 1,182 minutes of the trial, or nearly 20 hours, while CBS has shown 1,143 minutes, or roughly 19 hours.
Here are ratings for days 1-5:
