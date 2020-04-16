Harris Faulkner Takes Us Inside Her Home Studio

On Tuesday’s edition of Adweek Together, our daily live interview series about how our industry is working through coronavirus, we talked with Scott Wilder, the vp of field operations for FNC/FBN about how the company set up more than 40 in-home remote studios for the networks’ anchors and reporters.

As part of that discussion, I also did Zoom interviews with anchors Maria Bartiromo and Harris Faulkner. You can see the full interview here at Adweek. Faulkner also recorded this message for TVNewser readers after her show last Wednesday.

