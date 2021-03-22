Harris Faulkner Reports DHS Secretary Mayorkas Has Resigned; Quickly Issues Correction

Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner was interviewing former President Trump on her 11 a.m. show Monday, when all of a sudden she interrupted him to report some breaking news: Department of Homeland Security secretary Alejandro Mayorkas just resigned.

Faulkner’s guest was pleased when being told of this, saying “I’m not surprised. Good. That’s a big victory for our country.”

Unfortunately for the ex-president, Secretary Mayorkas has not resigned, and seconds later, after listening to her producers in her ear, Faulkner gave an update: “Forgive me, that has not happened. And I apologize.”

“Oh, OK,” responded Trump, chuckling. “Cross off that victory.”

“Let me clean up on aisle with my error, he has not resigned,” said Faulkner.

A weird cable news moment for all involved.

Later, a Fox News spokesperson told us: “The error stemmed from an audio issue in a virtual working environment. We corrected the mistake and continued on with the interview.”



WATCH: