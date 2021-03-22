Harris Faulkner Reports DHS Secretary Mayorkas Has Resigned; Quickly Issues Correction

Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner was interviewing former President Trump on her 11 a.m. show Monday, when all of a sudden she interrupted him to report some breaking news: Department of Homeland Security secretary Alejandro Mayorkas just resigned.
Faulkner’s guest was pleased when being told of this, saying “I’m not surprised. Good. That’s a big victory for our country.”
Unfortunately for the ex-president, Secretary Mayorkas has not resigned, and seconds later, after listening to her producers in her ear, Faulkner gave an update: “Forgive me, that has not happened. And I apologize.”
“Oh, OK,” responded Trump, chuckling. “Cross off that victory.”
“Let me clean up on aisle with my error, he has not resigned,” said Faulkner.
A weird cable news moment for all involved.
Later, a Fox News spokesperson told us: “The error stemmed from an audio issue in a virtual working environment. We corrected the mistake and continued on with the interview.”
WATCH:
Fox News’ Harris Faulkner just asked former President Trump to respond to the news that DSH Secretary Mayorkas had resigned, but she then almost immediately issued a correction because that hasn’t happened. pic.twitter.com/zOOh2Feii9
— Mike Brest (@MikeBrestDC) March 22, 2021