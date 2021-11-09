Hallie Jackson’s New Streaming Show Launches Monday on NBC News Now

On Monday, Nov. 15, NBC News will launch Hallie Jackson Now, a daily streaming program on NBC News Now, hosted by NBC News senior Washington correspondent and anchor of MSNBC’s 3 p.m. hour, Hallie Jackson.

The one-hour program will stream from 5-6 p.m. ET weekdays on NBC News Now, NBC News’ streaming service which is available on Peacock, Roku, YouTube TV, YouTube, Fubo, Xumo, Pluto, Tubi and NBC News’ apps on Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV.

Jackson’s new show kicks off the streaming network’s evening schedule with new reporting, going beyond the headlines of politics and Washington.

“It’s the news for people who love the news. That’s our goal,” Jackson said in a statement. “I’m a reporter at my core and we’re especially excited to showcase the incredible work that my friends and colleagues across the network are doing, and to pull back the curtain to show our audience what it’s really like to bring these stories to life.”

The show will also feature regular series, including The Original – lengthier, unique stories from Jackson and her fellow anchors and correspondents – and The Backstory – a behind-the-scenes look with NBC News reporters on what it takes to get stories ready for air.

In the first week of programming, Hallie Jackson Now will stream a first-person reported story on mental health featuring a trip to “burnout camp’ in North Carolina, and will take an in-depth look at the popular online influencers connecting directly with millions of teens – except they’re not actually humans at all.

Jill Billante is the ep of Hallie Jackson Now. Janelle Rodriguez is the SVP of Editorial for NBC News and exec-in-charge of NBC News Now.