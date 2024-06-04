6-Year-Old Guy Rose Talks His Viral C-SPAN Moment on CNN News Central

A C-SPAN star was born on Monday when Rep. John Rose of Tennessee took his 6-year-old son, Guy, to work. While the elder Rose launched into a speech condemning former President Donald Trump‘s guilty verdict in a historic hush money trial, Guy kept viewers at home entertained by pulling a variety of Jim Carrey-esque faces.

A child on the House floor while @repjohnrose delivers remarks. pic.twitter.com/HeNY5nNNEI — CSPAN (@cspan) June 3, 2024 Advertisement

While Rose didn’t realize in the moment that he was being upstaged, he gave Guy credit not long after on social media.

This is what I get for telling my son Guy to smile at the camera for his little brother 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/L8sLBDJt35 — Congressman John Rose (@RepJohnRose) June 3, 2024

Guy’s summer break publicity tour continued earlier today with an appearance on CNN News Central alongside his father. Asked by anchors Kate Bolduan and John Berman what he thought walking into the House of Representatives chamber, the nervous elementary schooler replied, “Good.” He also revealed that his much remarked-upon hand gestures was simply him spelling out the name of his little brother, Sam.

JUST IN: Guy Rose, the son of Rep. John Rose, made a special appearance this morning to tell us all about his viral moment on Capitol Hill and show us a never-before-seen face he can make. @JohnBerman@KateBolduan@RepJohnRose pic.twitter.com/GLLgHTPICD — CNN News Central (@NewsCentralCNN) June 4, 2024

Guy capped off his CNN appearance by showing off a whole new funny face—one involving a lot of eye movement. And he promised Bolduan that he’d continue to “terrorize” his dad as much as possible for the public’s enjoyment.

Since his son’s upstaged Rose’s initial speech, the representative plans to remake his remarks… and Guy will almost certainly be elsewhere for that second address. “I didn’t have a single clue [what was happening],” Rose said. “Not until I was walking off the floor, one of the floor managers said, ‘You’ll probably gonna want to watch that video when you get back to your office.'”

“When I saw it, then I knew at least there would be some reaction,” Rose continued. “I had no idea it was going to be as extensive as it has been.”