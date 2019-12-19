Greta Van Susteren to Host, Executive Produce New Show About Celebrities and Their Pets

If you follow Greta Van Susteren on Twitter, you’re probably aware of her love for the animal kingdom.

Well, the veteran TV newser is taking that love of the animals to TV in the form of a 1-hour pilot episode of her show Pet Tales with Greta.

The program will air on Discovery on Jan. 4 at 8 a.m. ET, and features Van Susteren interviewing celebrity pet owners and dedicated animal advocates.

Gray TV’s Tupelo Raycom is co-producing Pet Tales. This is part of Van Susteren’s growing partnership with Gray Television. Van Susteren is presently Gray chief national political analyst, host of the weekly syndicated Sunday program, Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren.

Pet Tales, co-executive produced by Van Susteren and her husband, attorney John Coale, focuses on relatable, compelling, and amusing stories about animals from around the world.

“You really don’t know people until you see them with their pets,” Van Susteren said in a statement. “I think many viewers might be surprised that this tough news anchor and interviewer has a soft spot for her dogs and cats, but it truly has been my dream to share great stories about animals and how they change lives.”

The pilot episode’s features animal-loving celebrities including NFL Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw, actress and singer Katharine McPhee, Bill O’Reilly, actress and animal rights activist (and spouse of Howard Stern) Beth Stern.

How’s that for a wide range of personalities?

In addition to her work for Gray, Van Susteren, the only broadcast journalist to host an evening show on each of the big 3 cable newsers, continues to host the weekly 30-minute program Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren on Voice of America, which broadcasts exclusively outside the US.

