Greg Gutfeld Acknowledges Fox News Colleagues Helping to Get His Mother-in-Law Out of Ukraine

Greg Gutfeld‘s mother-in-law is stuck in Lviv, a major city in the western part of Ukraine, and has been trying to get out as Russia’s invasion of the country intensifies.

Gutfeld acknowledged the work of his Fox News colleagues to help get her out, despite his history of being “somebody who has been obnoxious to them before and will probably be obnoxious after.”

He said, “These guys over there I won’t name them, but you probably know who they are, and you’ve seen them, are absolute heroes helping out a little old lady they just met,” Gutfeld said Wednesday on The Five. “And maybe by tomorrow or the next day she will be with her daughter and it’s because of those guys who work for Fox News.”

Jesse Watters wondered, “Are you saying that after all of these things that people have done for you, you’re still going to be kind of a jerk?”

Gutfeld responded, “I was a jerk yesterday to [Fox News vp field and production operations] Scott Wilder who has been helping me. I apologized to Scott like 20 times. I was yelling at him in a store. But [Fox News foreign correspondent] Trey [Yingst], and [Fox News correspondent] Steve Harrigan, and [Scott [Wilder], they’re all just frickin’ heroes. Anyway.”

WATCH:

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

On a personal note, like Gutfeld, I too have family members (second and third cousins) in Lviv, and as of this morning are OK.

TVNewser sends its best wishes to all Ukrainians, Ukrainian-Americans and all those effected by the horrific invasion.