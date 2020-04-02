New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Interviews CNN’s Chris Cuomo During His Daily Press Briefing

Before taking questions from the press during his televised daily “State of New York State” coronavirus briefings, Governor Andrew Cuomo brought on someone he knows quite well who is currently battling the coronavirus: his younger brother, CNN’s Chris Cuomo.

The younger Cuomo beamed into the briefing from his basement to provide his personal experience battling COVID-19. Sporting a black Cuomo Prime Time cap, he updated his brother and viewers with his status.

“I’m doing well, all things considered,” Chris Cuomo told the governor. “This is tough. I get it now. It’s going to be a long slog.”

Cuomo added that he won’t do his 9 p.m. show “all the time,” something that Dr. Sanjay Gupta previously suggested he not do during his appearance on last night’s broadcast of Cuomo Prime Time. But the CNN host said: “I’ll do it when I can.”

The brothers engaged in some amusing back-and-forth brotherly banter, which included Chris Cuomo sharing details of a dream he had about the governor: “You came to me in my dream and you were wearing a fancy ballet outfit and you were dancing in my dream.” The governor responded: “I thank you for sharing that with us. That was kind of you. Obviously the fever has affected your mental capacity.”

However, the tone was mostly serious, with the governor showing affection for his brother and thanking him for sharing his story during the briefing and with viewers on his 9 p.m. show each night.

After roughly 10 minutes (seemed like longer), the two said farewell and Gov. Cuomo took questions from the assembled press.

