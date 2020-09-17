GMA Hosts Live Drive-in Concert Starring Alicia Keys for Essential Workers

Good Morning America broadcasted its first live event this morning since the spread of the pandemic here in the U.S.—a live drive-in concert starring Alicia Keys for essential workers watching from the friendly confines of their cars.

Keys was the headliner for this unique event, and Michael Strahan hosted the segment, which took place in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, on the banks of New York’s East River. The Empire State Building and Manhattan served as the backdrop, making for a great scene overall.

Live music has taken a hit during the Covid-19 era, so much so that GMA, Today and Fox & Friends were forced to cancel their annual summer concert series this year. With that in mind, it’s nice to see a morning show return to its bread and butter (live event content) and a semblance of pre-Covid life, if only for one day.

It was a well-produced event.

Here, Keys does a mashup of Good Job and Empire State of Mind, in honor of nurses Charles Alfred and Chinyere Okoro:

Keys also performed “Love Looks Better,” a single from her new album, Alicia, out this coming Friday:



