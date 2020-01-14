GMA and Today Split the Morning Show Ratings Race Last Week

Good Morning America and Today show split the morning show ratings race for the week of Jan. 6, 2020.

Per Nielsen data, NBC’s Today was the top morning show among adults 25-54. The week of Jan. 6 victory among adults 25-54 marks 209 out of the past 211 weeks at No. 1 in the measurement. Today also won in total viewers Monday and Tuesday, but fell short to GMA on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and ultimately for the week.

ABC’s GMA averaged the largest total morning show audience for the week, after coming up short the previous week. Season to date, GMA is averaging the largest total audience at this point of the season for the 8th year in a row, and is substantially increasing its advantage over Today versus last season to its largest in 3 years (+85,000 vs. +37,000) – since the 2016-17 season.

Compared to the same week in 2019, the ratings were poor. GMA was -5% in total viewers and -5% among adults 25-54. The year-over-year were more substantial for NBC and CBS. Today show was -9% in total viewers and -14% among adults 25-54. CBS This Morning was -7% in total viewers, and -12% among adults 25-54.

The averages for the week of Jan. 7 2019:

Network ABC NBC CBS • Total Viewers: 3,902,000 3,799,000 2,869,000 • A25-54: 1,171,000 1,268,000 711,000

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 Live + SD, Current Week (w/o 1/6/20), and Year-Ago Week (w/o 1/7/19). Most Current: 2019 -2020 Season (9/23/19 – 1/12/20) and 2018 -2019 Season (9/24/18 – 1/13/19). Averages based on regular telecasts.

