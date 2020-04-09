Gio Benitez Named ABC News Transportation Correspondent

ABC News correspondent Gio Benitez is now the network’s transportation correspondent, reporting on the big changes and uncertainties transportation industries face amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

TVNewser obtained the memo ABC News president James Goldston sent internally to staff not long ago.

Team, I am pleased to announce that Gio Benitez has been promoted to Transportation Correspondent. He’ll operate from New York and D.C. and working with our formidable Transportation Team he has already been hard at work on his new assignment, reporting on the big changes and uncertainties transportation industries face amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Gio is a tenacious, resourceful and incredibly hard-working journalist who has been a vital member of the ABC News family for seven years. He’s covered some of the biggest stories during that time, including the Pulse nightclub shooting, El Chapo’s underground escape from a Mexican prison and the Boston Marathon bombing. He traveled the country to report on plane and helicopter crashes, train derailments and the dangerous effects of hot cars on children. He’s also led the charge on some of the key exclusive investigative stories for Good Morning America’s GMA Investigates series, some of which led to important safety recalls. Prior to joining ABC News in 2013, Gio reported for WFOR-TV in Miami and covered the 2012 election, the Trayvon Martin case and the Haiti earthquake relief efforts. Ever inventive, Gio was the first reporter ever to shoot a TV story entirely with an iPhone. In the months ahead, we know that Gio’s new beat will be more important than ever—and I know that he will do a brilliant job covering every aspect of it. Please join me in congratulating Gio on this important new role. James

