Gerri Willis Brought Mount Sinai’s Mobile Mammography Truck to Fox News HQ

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and Gerri Willis, FBN’s longtime personal finance reporter, is ensuring her colleagues at Fox News Media take the necessary steps to fight the disease.

In conjunction with the Mount Sinai Hospital, Willis brought the hospital’s Mobile Mammography truck to the network’s Manhattan offices where employees could get screened.

Willis was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer in April 2016. She has been breast cancer free for nearly six years now, thankfully, and has been working alongside Fox News’ HR department for the past year in bringing the truck to their offices. The truck is equipped with all the technology to detect breast cancer.

Willis made an appearance on Fox and Friends this morning, where she talked about the initiative saying, “You have got to get tested. Some of these cancers are incredibly fast spreading.”

During the segment, she shared a video featuring some of Fox News/FBN on-air staff, like Jackie DeAngelis, who was diagnosed with the disease in 2021, Jennifer Griffin, who is a breast cancer survivor, and Dagen McDowell, who lost her mother to breast cancer all making the case on the importance of early and regular screenings and why it is important to highlight the women that support and care for each other while battling this disease.

Watch the Fox and Friends segment here and her America’s Newsroom segment the following hour here.