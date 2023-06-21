Geraldo Rivera Says He’s No Longer Co-Host of The Five

Geraldo Rivera dropped programming news of his own Wednesday morning, announcing he’ll no longer serve as a co-host of Fox News’ top-rated show, The Five.

Rivera, in a tweet, said that his last scheduled appearances on the show will be Thursday, June 29, and Friday, June 30, and that, for the time being, he’ll remain a correspondent at large for the network.

“It has been a rocky ride but it has also been an exhilarating adventure that spanned quite a few years,” he said in an interview with The Associated Press on Wednesday. “I hope it’s not my last adventure.”

Morning, it’s official, I’m off @TheFive. My last scheduled show appearances are Thursday and Friday June 29th and 30th. It’s been a great run and I appreciate having had the opportunity. Being odd man out isn’t always easy. For the time being, I’m still Correspondent at Large. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) June 21, 2023

Rivera, who said the choice to leave to the show was his, has been one of the longest-tenured on-air personalities at Fox News, joining the network in 2001 as a war correspondent. In 2021 he signed a multi-year deal to remain with the company, which saw him retain his correspondent at large role, contributing most prominently to Fox News and Fox Nation.

In January 2022, he was tapped to be one of the three rotating “liberal” co-hosts of the panel program The Five, joining Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov, and former Democratic lawmaker Harold Ford Jr. The trio replaced Juan Williams, who decided not to continue with the program after it resumed studio production at Fox News’ headquarters in New York.

Rivera’s time at The Five has not always been smooth sailing. He has often butted heads with co-host Greg Gutfeld, calling him, according to The Daily Beast, an “insulting punk,” and even threatening to kick him in the ass. He frequently debates the more conservative primetime figures on the network (despite being a Republican himself), often appearing on Hannity to provide an opposing view on immigration policy.

Rivera’s appearances on the show recently became less frequent, leading to a point in early May when he tweeted about the cancellation of scheduled co-host appearances on May 4 and May 5, adding, “I’m sure there a good reason.”

My appearances today and tomorrow on The Five have been canceled. I’m sure there’s a good reason. Never fear, I’ll be back week after next. Stay safe and happy. Thanks 🙏 — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) May 4, 2023

Over the course of his 50 year career in broadcast journalism, Rivera has received more than 170 awards for journalism, including the prestigious George Foster Peabody Award, three national and seven local Emmys, two Columbia-Dupont, and two additional Scripps Howard Journalism Awards. Past stops include WABC-TV in New York, ABC News, NBC News, and CNBC, and launching his syndicated talk show.